कहानी स्नेह का असर:कजरी और मेघा के बीच तनाव और बढ़ती दूरियों को प्यार की डोर ने जोड़ा

पुष्पा भाटिया
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिश्तों की उलझन से घिरी पत्नी को केवल उसका पति ही राह दिखा सकता है।
  • इस कहानी से जानिए स्नेह की कितनी जादुई भूमिका है।

बहू की तुनकमिज़ाजी से कजरी जी का मन बुरी तरह उचट गया था। कुछ कहने की कोशिश करतीं तो आशीष पत्नी का पक्षधर बन बैठता। सोमेश जी से शिक़ायत करतीं तो जवाब में वो एक बेबस-सी गहरी सांस लेकर कजरी जी को बच्चों के साथ सामंजस्य स्थापित करने की सलाह देते।

पति की इस कमज़ोर प्रतिक्रिया से कजरी जी का मन दुखी हो जाता। इस दुख में कई और दुख भी आकर मिल जाते, दुनिया भर की चिंताएं, दुनियादारी के दबाव, समझौते, समर्पण, दिन-प्रतिदिन आकर्षण खोता शरीर, और दफ़्तर व ज़िंदगी की चिंताओं से घिरे पत्नी की तरफ़ से विरक्त होते पति। चोट तब लगती जब पार्टियों में या कार में जाते हुए वो सुंदर युवतियों को अपने मोटे चश्मे के पीछे से ताकते हुए अपनी वीरानी दूर करते। उम्र की इस ढलान पर उतरते हुए कजरी जी को लगता जैसे इतनी धूप में वो अकेली रह गई हैं।

बहू के आ जाने के बाद घर का वातावरण तनावपूर्ण हो गया था। दुखी दोनों थीं, पर अपने दुख को बांट नहीं सकती थीं। एक ओर मां का सहज अभिमान था, दूसरी ओर युवा बहू के मन में सुदृढ़ आत्मबल का अभिमान, जो उसे अपना स्वतंत्र अस्तित्व बनाए रखने को मजबूर कर रहा था।

कजरी जी सोचतीं, ‘बहू नौकरी करती है तो इसका मतलब ये तो नहीं कि वो हर समय उन पर रुआब ही जताती रहेगी। नौकरी तो उन्होंने भी की। सास-ससुर साथ रहते थे, लेकिन क्या मजाल जो कभी किसी काम में हाथ न बंटाया हो। कभी सोमेश जी से कुछ कहने की कोशिश करतीं भी तो उनका अपने माता-पिता के प्रति झुकाव, कजरी जी की सारी बातों को सिरे से ख़ारिज कर देता। सर्दियों की धूप में चाय की चुस्कियां लेते हुए सोमेश जी के साथ ठिठोली करने का सपना, टीवी पर कोई कार्यक्रम देखते हुए खिलखिलाने का सपना और ऐसे ही हज़ारों सपने उनके मन में दफ़न होकर रह गए और अब, जब ज़िंदगी जीने का समय आया तो बहू के नखरे सहें! क्यों?

एक बार उनके बहुत ज़ोर देने पर सोमेश जी ने मेघा से बात की।

‘देखो बेटी, तुमने अमेरिकन संस्कृति अपना रखी है, वहां बच्चे अपने बड़ों और गुरु का नाम लेते हैं, लेकिन हमारी संस्कृति में इन्हें पूज्य माना जाता है, वरिष्ठ की अवमानना को वर्ज्य माना गया है।’

‘पर मैंने तो मां का अनादर कभी नहीं किया। बस, जो मन में होता है वो ज़ुबान पर आ जाता है।’

मेघा का चेहरा देखकर सोमेश जी का मन भारी हो गया। वो किसी भी निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचने में असमर्थ थे। न तो पत्नी को दबा सकते थे, न ही बहू को। फिर भी पहल उन्होंने पत्नी को समझाने से की। ‘देखो कजरी, हमें ये समझना होगा कि कुछ मूल्य हमारे पास हैं, कुछ नई पीढ़ी के पास हैं। हमें इन दोनों के बीच संतुलन स्थापित करना होगा, समझ पैदा करनी होगी।’

‘कैसे?’

‘मान लो मेघा मुंहफट है, या जो मन में आता है कह देती है। अगर पुराने मूल्यों से देखो तो इसे अशिष्टता माना जाएगा। और नए मूल्यों से देखो तो एक स्पष्ट अभिव्यक्ति। स्पष्ट अभिव्यक्ति के कारण ही विदेशों में लोग स्पष्ट कहने और सुनने के आदी हैं। कोई इसे बुरा नहीं मानता। इसके विपरीत हमारे ज़माने में बहुत-सी कड़वी बातें ज़ुबान पर आकर रह जाती थीं। अगर कहते भी थे तो अपनी बातों और तर्क पर अमल नहीं कर पाते थे...’

‘लेकिन मुझे न जाने क्यों अब ऐसा लगने लगा है कि जी तोड़ मेहनत के बाद मैंने जो उपलब्धियां हासिल की हैं वो मुट्ठी में बंद रेत की तरह फिसलती जा रही हैं, और...!’

‘ऐसा क्यों सोचती हो?’

कजरी जी का हाथ अपने हाथों में लेकर सोमेश जी ने उनके कंधों के गिर्द अपनी बांहों का घेरा बनाते हुए सहारा दिया, तो यकायक बच्ची बनी कजरी जी पति के कंधे पर सिर रखकर सिसक उठीं। उनके गुमसुम मन का संताप-विलाप, पति की स्नेह ऊष्मा से तिरोहित हो गया।

इसी चीज़ की तो कमी खटकती है जीवन में। कोई स्पर्श, कोई प्रेम की बात... इसी इंतज़ार में औरतों का मिज़ाज इसलिए भी कड़वा हो जाता है, क्योंकि वो अपने भीतर की युवती को भुला नहीं पातीं। देह ढल जाती है, मगर यह अभिमान नहीं ढलता। अगर पति एहसास कराता रहे कि उसकी नज़रों सबसे अहम उसकी पत्नी है, जो फिर किसी की मां और सास है, तो ये संतुलन कभी न बिगड़े। मगर पति उसे दायित्वों का बोझ देकर पत्नी से अलग कर देता है।

अगली सुबह चारों एक साथ मानो किसी अज्ञात प्रेरणा के अधीन नाश्ता करने बैठे। मेघा ने पूछा, ‘मां, आज आपने कोई फ़ेयेरनेस क्रीम लगाई है या फिर फ़ेशियल करवाया है?’

‘हूं!’ कहते हुए कजरी जी का चेहरा सुर्ख़ हो गया था।

‘तभी तो चेहरा इतना चमक रहा है।’ मेघा हंसने लगी साथ में आशीष भी हंसने लगा। सोमेश जी ने अपनी मुस्कराहट समेटकर कजरी जी की आंखों में झांका, मानो पूछ रहे हों, ‘क्या हम अपने से बड़ों से ऐसे प्रश्न पूछ सकते थे?’

जवाब में कजरी जी भी हंस दीं। विचार सकारात्मक होने लगे। उम्र ने उनसे जो छीना है, उसके कोई मायने नहीं, क्योंकि जो कुछ पाया है वो बहुत सुखद है। ज़िंदगी की सौग़ात से उनकी झोली भरी है। इसे संजोने और इसकी क़द्र करने की ज़रूरत है, जिसकी शुरुआत आज से करनी होगी... बल्कि अभी से।

