लघुकथा बदलाव:बहू के प्रति मां की सोच को कुछ यूं बदला रमा ने

सुनीता यादवएक घंटा पहले
  • रिश्तों की निबाह की कोई बहुत जटिल प्रक्रिया नहीं होती। मन रख लो, मन संभाल हो, बस इतना काफ़ी होता है।

‘मां, आपकी बहू प्रिया बहुत दिनों से कह रही है कि उसे बाज़ार से कुछ सामान लाना है। अगर आप कहो तो मैं उसे बाज़ार ले जाऊं।’ रमन की बात सुनकर मां सुधा ग़ुस्से में बोलीं, ‘कोई ज़रूरत नहीं है कहीं जाने की। रोज़ नए-नए बहाने बनाती है बहू बाहर घूमने के। एक साल हुआ है शादी को और यह अपने पति को अभी से अपनी उंगलियों पर नचाना चाहती है। तुम्हारे पिता हमारी शादी के दस साल बाद भी मेरी एक बात नहीं सुनते थे। घर में तुम्हारी दादी की ही चलती थी। मैं अपनी छोटी-छोटी इच्छाओं को मारकर घुट-घुटकर जीती थी।’

इतनी देर से चुपचाप अपनी मां की बातें सुनती रमा बोली, ‘मां, जब पापा आपकी बात नहीं सुनते थे तो आप जो दुख महसूस करती थीं, वही दुख आज भाभी को भी महसूस होता है। मां, यह ज़रूरी है क्या कि जो दुख-तकलीफ़ें आपने सही हैं, वही भाभी भी सहे? मां-बेटी का रिश्ता तो हमेशा से ही ख़ूबसूरत रहा है, क्या आप सास और बहू के रिश्ते को भी ख़ूबसूरत बना सकती हैं?’

बेटी की बातें सुनकर सुधा का मन शांत हो गया। उसने बेटे रमन से कहा, ‘जाओ, बहू को बाज़ार ले जाओ। रात का खाना मैं बना दूंगी। सही कहती है रमा, बदलाव तो मुझे ही लाना होगा।' सुधा की बातें सुनकर सभी मुस्करा दिए।

