मधुरिमा:पढ़िए, इस हफ्ते के मधुरिमा की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

1. कैंसर का इलाज संभव है, इसके बावजूद मरीज़ अक्सर डर में जीने लगते हैं। ऐसे में उनको शारीरिक और मानसिक संबल देना परिजनों और मित्रों का दायित्व है। लेख में जानिए कि किन बातों का ध्यान रखना है और हौसला देना है ...

जो कैंसर के सामने खड़े हैं उनका सहारा बनें

2. पड़ोसी से संबंध अच्छे हैं या बुरे, ये दोनों के व्यवहार पर निर्भर करता है। ऐसे में आप एक अच्छे पड़ोसी कैसे साबित हो सकते हैं, इसे ऐसे जानें...

अच्छे पड़ोसी बनें, परेशानी की वजह नहीं

3. कोरोना काल ने कई हाथों से काम छीन लिया। ऐसे में मनुष्य के व्यवहार में बदलाव आना स्वाभाविक है। यह सत्य है कि मनुष्य परिस्थितियों के अनुसार व्यवहार करता है। पर वो क्या चाहता है, इस लेख से जानिए...

कोई होता, दिल की सुनता, कहता बातें दो-चार

4. जीवन में हार हो या जीत, दोनों हमारे मन के अनुसार मिलती है। लौहशांग हाथी की इस कथा में पढ़िए कि चाहे परिस्थितियां कितनी भी कठिन हों, अगर ठान लिया जाए तो हर हालत में जीत सम्भव है...

मन का बल प्रबल हो, तो कठिन परिस्थिति को भी मात दी जा सकती है

5. वाइटहेड्स और सनस्पॉट्स से लेकर रंग साफ़ करने के लिए चेहरे पर सीधे नींबू का रस लगा लेते हैं, तो इससे त्वचा खराब हो सकती है। इसके क्या-क्या नुकसान हैं, इस लेख में जानिए...

चेहरे पर नींबू का रस लगाने से हो सकती हैं ये समस्याएं

6. बेटे की चिंता दूर करने के लिए मोहनलाल जी ने नि:संकोच जवाब दिया। ऐसा जवाब जिसकी शायद उनके बेटे ने कभी कल्पना भी नहीं की थी। पूरी कहानी पढ़िए इस लेख में...

बेटे की कोरी चिंता पिता ने समझ ली थी, इसलिए तो बीच का रास्ता निकालना बेहतर समझा

7. दीनानाथ जी गए तो अपने मित्र का स्वास्थ्य जानने थे, लेकिन उन्हें ईश्वर की कृपा के साथ जीवन के मूल्य भी बख़ूबी समझा आए थे। पूरी कहानी पढ़िए इस लेख में...

दीनानाथ जी ने विजय को ईश्वरीय कृपा का सही अर्थ समझा दिया था

8. घर के कामों की ज़िम्मेदारी किसी एक महिला की नहीं होती है। मिल-जुलकर काम करने का आनंद ही अलग है। सभी को यह बात समझना ज़रूरी है, पूरी कहानी पढ़िए इस लेख में...

एक पंथ-सात काज!

9. मेरी मोबाइल की गैलेरी में, सब रिश्ते जुड़े हुए हैं। उसमें मां पिताजी हैं, जो तस्वीर खींचते वक्त थोड़ा मुस्कुरा रहे हैं। रिश्तों और मोबाइल की दुनिया का सच बताती ये कविता। पूरी कविता पढ़िए इस लेख में...

मोबाइल की गैलेरी

10. व्यक्ति चाहे कहीं भी चला जाए, लेकिन वह अपनी भाषा से प्रेम करना नहीं छोड़ पाता। यही उसे अपने बच्चों को सिखाने की ज़रूरत है, क्योंकि हर जगह एक अवसर है, बच्चों को उनकी जड़ों से जोड़ने का। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

बच्चों को भाषा से जोड़े रखने का प्रयास ज़रूरी है

11. किताबों में जो पढ़ा, अब उस माहौल से रूबरू होंगे आम लोग। अधिक जानकारी के लिए पढ़िए ये लेख...

महाराष्ट्र में हुई जेल पर्यटन की शुरुआत

12. चेहरे के अनचाहे बालों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए लोग चेहरे पर वैक्स तो करा लेते हैं, लेकिन कई बार ऐसा करना मुश्किल में डाल देता है। क्या समस्याएं आ सकती हैं? जानने के लिए पढ़िए ये लेख...

चेहरे पर वैक्स करना कितना सही ?

13. ख़्वाहिशों का सिलसिला कभी ख़त्म नहीं होता, तो इनसे मिलने वाली ख़ुशी कैसे मुकम्मल हो सकती है। ख़ुशी इसमें नहीं, बल्कि संतुष्ट रहने में है। और संतुष्ट होने के लिए अपनी सोच और नज़रिए में बदलाव लाना होगा, कैसे? जानिए इस लेख में...

संतुष्ट हैं तो खुश हैं और यही जीवन है

14. मुंहासे होना एक आम समस्या है, लेकिन इसका निवारण आम नहीं है। मुंहासों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए यदि टूथपेस्ट लगाते हैं तो सावधान हो जाइए। ऐसा करना मुश्किल में डाल सकता है। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

मुंहासों पर टूथपेस्ट लगाने से हो सकता है नुकसान

15. बिलासपुर ज़िले की पुलिस ने गुम हुए मोबाइल हैंडसेट्स की तलाश के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया। इस अभियान के ज़रिए 60 प्रतिशत फोन वापस मिले हैं। अधिक जानकारी के लिए पढ़िए पूरा लेख...

बिलासपुर पुलिस की पहल 'अर्पण एक उम्मीद'

16. जन्मदिन हो या कोई त्योहार, उपहार देने-लेने का चलन पुराना है। लेकिन अब इनका अंदाज़ बदल गया है। ये तोहफ़े अलग तरह के हैं, जो सभी को पसंद भी आते हैं और काम भी। कौन-से हैं ये तोहफ़े और इनका चुनाव कैसे करना है। जानिए इस लेख में...

तोहफ़ों को बनाएं यादगार

17. शादी से पहले अच्छा दिखने के लिए लोग भोजन कम कर देते हैं, बहुत ज़्यादा व्यायाम करते हैं या फिर भाग-दौड़ में ख़ुद पर ध्यान नहीं देते। ऐसे क़दम उठाने के विपरीत परिणाम नज़र आते हैं। इसलिए कुछ बातों का ख़्याल रखते हुए अपनी देखरेख करना ज़रूरी है। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

ख़ास दिन के लिए ख़ास हो तैयारी भी

18. जिम ना जा पाने और बाहर भी ज़्यादा ना निकल पाने की मजबूरियों ने घर में ही व्यायाम करने की राह खोली और उसमें से एक है स्पॉट एक्सरसाइज़। इन्हें करने के लिए केवल एक्सरसाइज़ मैट जितनी ही जगह चाहिए। जानिए इस लेख में...

स्पॉट व्यायाम के कमाल

19. रागी में पोषक तत्वों की मात्रा अच्छी पाई जाती है, इसलिए इसको सभी अनाजों में सबसे उत्तम माना जाता है। रागी की ख़ूबियां जानिए इस लेख में...

निरोगी काया के लिए करें ‘रागी’ का सेवन

20. फैशन की दौड़ में सभी एक-दूसरे से अच्छा दिखना चाहते हैं। इस वजह से कई बार ऐसी वस्तुओं का चुनाव कर बैठते हैं तो स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक हैं। आप ऐसी ग़लतियां न करें इसलिए कुछ सुझाव लेकर आए हैं। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

फैशन के साथ समझदारी भी बरतें​​​​​​​

21. पुलाव और बिरयानी अक्सर ख़ास मौक़ों पर ही बनाए जाते हैं। हम आपके लिए पुलाव, बिरयानी और खिचड़ी के कुछ सुझाव लेकर आए हैं। इन्हें जानने के बाद आप पुलाव, बिरयानी बनाने के लिए ख़ास मौक़े ढूंढ ही लेंगे। रेसिपी जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

रोज़ आज़माएं ये पुलाव और बिरयानी, स्वाद के साथ पोषण भी मिलेगा

22. बच्चे कोको स्प्रेड बड़े चाव से खाते हैं। उनके लिए कोको स्प्रेड घर पर ही बनाएं, जो स्वादिष्ठ होने के साथ-साथ होगा सेहतमंद भी। रेसिपी जानने के लिए पढ़े ये लेख...

काजू और चॉकलेट से बनाएं कोको स्प्रेड, ब्रेड या रोटी के साथ खाएं​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

23. बच्चों को बेहतर इंसान बनाने और शिष्टाचार सिखाने के लिए माता-पिता कई अच्छी बातें सिखाते हैं। बच्चों को अच्छे संस्कार और शिष्टाचार में प्रकृति की देखभाल भी शामिल करें, ताकि वह संवेदनशील बनें। शुरुआत कैसे करनी है, इस लेख से जानें...

बच्चों को संवेदनशील बनाएं, प्राणियों की परवाह सिखाएं​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

24. बालों का हेयर स्प्रे कलर भौहें रंगने के लिए इस्तेमाल करते हैं, तो इससे त्वचा को होने वाले नुकसानों के बारे में इस लेख में पढ़िए ...

बालों का कलर स्प्रे चेहरे को पहुंचाता है नुकसान, हो सकती है ये समस्याएं

25. जब पौष्टिक आहार बच्चों को नहीं मिल पाता, तो उनका कद बढ़ना रुक जाता है। इसके अलावा भी कई कारण हो सकते हैं ऊंचाई रुकने के, जिनके बारे में अधिक जानने के लिए पढ़िए ये लेख ...

सही आहार और व्यायाम से बढ़ेगी ऊंचाई, थायरॉइड से भी रुक सकता कद

26. अगर हंसना है, तो यहां पढ़िए मज़ेदार चुटकुले, जिन्हें पढ़कर हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट...

हंसने मुस्कुराने के लिए पढ़िए ये मज़ेदार चुटकुले

