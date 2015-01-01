पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मधुरिमा:पढ़िए, इस हफ्ते की मधुरिमा की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

1. मौसम बदलने से इंसान में भी शारीरिक और मानसिक बदलाव आता है। इसे 'सीजनल मूड डिसऑर्डर' कहा जाता है। सर्दियों में चिड़चिड़ापन, अधिक नींद, थकान​ जैसी समस्याएं को विंटर ब्लूज कहा जाता है।​ क्यों होता है विंटर ब्लूज​ और क्या हैं इसके उपाय? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...​​​​​​

मानसिक मनोदशा का रखें ख्याल, सर्दियों में नहीं घेरेंगी उदासियां

2. सर्दियों में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का खास ख्याल रखने की हिदायत दी जाती है। कोविड के दौर में ऐसा करना और भी जरूरी हो गया है, क्योंकि सामान्य-सी छींक भी चिंता में डाल सकती है। ​सर्दियों में सुरक्षित रहने के लिए किन बातों का रखना होगा ख्याल? जानें इस लेख में...

इन बातों का रखें ख्याल, सर्दियां रहेंगी सुखद और सुरक्षित

3. सर्दियों में डैंड्रफ की समस्या बढ़ जाती है, जो बालों के साथ-साथ चेहरे और आंखों को भी प्रभावित करती हैं। क्या है इसका घरेलू इलाज? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दियों में डैंड्रफ की समस्या का असर चेहरे पर भी दिखता है, इन खास तरीकों से रखें समस्याओं को दूर

4. विंटर सीजन में ऑफिस जाने और खरीदारी करने घर से बाहर निकली महिलाएं ट्रेंडी परिधान पसंद कर रही हैं । इस लेख में हम आपके लिए लेकर आएं हैं, कुछ खास सुझाव जो आपको विंटर में देंगे ट्रेंडी लुक...

विंटर सीजन में महिलाओं के लिए ट्रेंडी और कूल परिधानों के कुछ खास सुझाव

5. सर्दी में गरमा-गरम सूप ​स्वाद के साथ-साथ आपकी सेहत के लिए भी फायदेमंद होते हैं। गाजर, मटर, चुकंदर के सूप आलस को दूर और शरीर को गरम रखते हैं। इन सूप को बनाने की रेसिपी जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इस तरह बनाएं घर में गरमा-गरम स्वादिष्ट सूप, स्वाद के साथ सेहत के लिए भी है कारगर

6. सर्दी का मौसम स्वाद के शौकीनों के लिए बेहद खास होता है। सर्दी की बात हो और हलवे का जिक्र ना हो, ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है। स्वाद के शौकीनों के लिए पेश है स्वाद से भरपूर और स्वास्थ्यवर्धक हलवों की रेसिपी इस लेख में...

इन खास तरीकों से बनाएं स्वाद और स्वास्थ्यवर्धक हलवे, सर्दियों में स्वाद का लें भरपूर आनंद

7. मधुमेह पीड़ितों के लिए शारीरिक गतिविधियों को बहुत अहम माना गया है। व्यायाम करना उनके लिए दवा जितना ही जरूरी है। चंद व्यायाम के सुझाव जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

मधुमेह को रखें दूर, चंद गतिविधियां करें ज़रूर

8. सर्दी का मौसम हो या बेमौसम सर्दी, नाक बंद होने की समस्या हर किसी के साथ होती है। इसके कुछ आसान उपाय जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दी, जुकाम और नाक बंद होने की समस्या का ये है अचूक उपाय

9. अगर आप मुरब्बा खाने के शौकीन हैं, तो सर्दी में कुछ नए मुरब्बे बनाकर रख लीजिए और भोजन के बाद इनका आनंद लीजिए। मुरब्बे बनाने की रेसिपी जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

भोजन के बाद खट्‌टे-मीठे मुरब्बों के स्वाद का उठाएं लुत्फ, पेश हैं कुछ खास सुझाव

10. सर्दी का मौसम सेहत बनाने का समय होता है, क्योंकि इस दौरान भोजन पचाने के लिए ज्यादा मेहनत नहीं करना पड़ती है। लेकिन अगर आहार पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जाए, तो शारीरिक समस्याएं भी हो सकतीं हैं। ऐसे में किस तरह रखें खानपान का खास ख़्याल? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इन तरीकों से रखें खानपान का खास ख़्याल, सेहत को ना करें नजरअंदाज

11. सर्द मौसम में घर को गर्माहट से भरकर आसानी से संभाला जा सकता है। चंद छोटी-छोटी बातों का ख्याल रख कर घर को कोज़ी या गुनगुने आसरे में बदल सकते हैं। क्या हैं वो तरीके? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दियों के मौसम में इन आसान तरीकों से घर को बनाएं कोजी

12. सर्दियों में ठंडी हवा से बचने के लिए घर के सभी दरवाजे और खिड़कियां बंद करनी पड़ती हैं। ऐसे में घर की हवा को शुद्ध कैसे रख सकते हैं? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दियों में खिड़की और दरवाजे बंद कर, इस तरह रखें अंदर की हवा शुद्ध

13. पति-पत्नी का रिश्ता पूरी तरह विश्वास और सम्मान की डोर से बंधा होता है। ऐसे ही एक किस्से को बयां करती ये कहानी। इस कहानी में पढ़ें, किस तरह अतीत के अचानक सामने आने पर पति ने मजबूती से थामा पत्नी का हाथ...

अतीत के अचानक सामने आने पर पति ने मजबूती से थामा पत्नी का हाथ

14. संगीत की महफिल में बुजुर्ग महिला का हाजिरजवाब सुन कर महफिल ठहाकों से गूंज उठी। इस मजेदार किस्से को जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

जो गाने में झिझक रही थीं, वो जवाब देने में ज़रा भी नहीं हिचकिचाई

15. सर्दी के दिनों में रूसी की वजह से बालों का बुरा हाल हो जाता है। कई बार बाल झड़ने की दिक्कत भी पैदा हो जाती है। इस मुश्किल का क्या हैं मुख्य कारण? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दी के दिनों में ये है रूसी की समस्या का मुख्य कारण

16. सर्दियों में पिंडखजूर या खजूर खाना शरीर से शरीर में शक्ति और स्फूर्ति बनी रहती है। एक खजूर में 23 कैलोरीज होती हैं और कोलेस्ट्रॉल न के बराबर होता है। सर्दियों में खजूर खाने के और क्या फायदे हैं? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दियों में शरीर को गर्म रखने के लिए खाएं खजूर या पिंडखजूर

17. अजवाइन न केवल भोजन का स्वाद बढ़ाती है, बल्कि सेहत के लिए भी फायदेमंद होती है। अजवाइन पेट की कई बीमारियों का रामबाण इलाज है। अजवाइन के इस्तेमाल और गुण जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

अजवाइन स्वाद के साथ सेहत के लिए भी है जरुरी

18. दो बिल्कुल अलग लोगों की रिश्तेदारी निकल आए, तो सुखद आश्चर्य होता है, वैसी ही होती है भाषा में शब्दों की रिश्तेदारी। संस्कृत और हिंदी शब्दों की रिश्तेदारी जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

भाषा में किस तरह होती है शब्दों की रिश्तेदारी

19. हाल ही में आईआईटी बॉम्बे ने शहरी जीवन के बारे में शहरी गुणवत्ता जीवन सूचकांक जारी किया है। इसमें सात श्रेणियों में 14 बड़े शहरों का नाम है। कौनसा शहर है, किस स्थान पर? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

आईआईटी बॉम्बे ने जारी किया शहरी जीवन की गुणवत्ता का सूचकांक

20. देश के बहुत-से हिस्सों में नल में पानी आने का कोई निश्चित समय नहीं है। लोगों को कई बार रात में भी उठ-उठकर देखना पड़ता है या लगातार जागते रहना पड़ता है। किस तरह बालामुरुगन के वैज्ञानिक दिमाग ने इस समस्या का निकाला अनोखा समाधान? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

अनिश्चित समय पर पानी आने की समस्या का ये अनोखा समाधान

21. अदरक एंटीवायरल, एंटीबायोटिक और एंटी इंफ्लैमेटरी गुणों से भरपूर है। ये मौसमी संक्रमण जैसे सर्दी-ज़ुकाम और अस्थमा आदि गंभीर परेशानियों में भी राहत दिलाने में कारगर है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इन खास गुणों से भरपूर है अदरक, मौसमी संक्रमण को रखता है दूर

22. सर्दी में गुड़ के तरह-तरह के व्यंजन, लड्डू आदि बनते हैं। गुड़ सर्दी के मौसम में स्वाद के साथ-साथ सेहत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है। किस तरह सर्दी में गुड़ का सेवन रखता है बीमारियों को दूर? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सर्दी में गुड़ का सेवन रखेगा बीमारियों को दूर

23. ठंडी-ठंडी चली हवा, लगे बर्फ की डली हवा। चुभती है तीरों जैसी, कल की वो मखमली हवा। सर्दी में ठंडी हवा को रचनात्मक रुप देती ये कविता 'जाड़े की हवा'। पूरी कविता पढ़ें इस लेख में...

'जाड़े की हवा' को बखूबी बयां करती ये कविता पंक्ति-दर-पंक्ति

