1. विवाह एक पवित्र रिश्ता है जिसकी डोर पूरी तरह विश्वास से बंधी हुई है। शादी के वक्त मंडप के नीचे पंडित जी सात वचनों का जो आदान-प्रदान करवाते हैं, बदलते वक्त के साथ अब उसके मायने भी बदल गए हैं। नए जमाने में क्या हैं सात वचनों के मायने? जानें इस लेख में...

सात वचनों के साथ जीवनसाथी, जीवन भर साथ निभाना

2. शादी तय होने के बाद अगर किसी वजह से शादी रद्द हो जाए, तो नुकसान दोनों ही परिवारों का होता है। इस स्थिति में नुकसान को कम करने में मदद करता है विवाह बीमा। विवाह बीमा की अधिक जानकारी के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

विवाह बीमा पॉलिसी देती है वित्तीय जोखिम से सुरक्षा

3. ऐसा कहा जाता है कि मन का रास्ता पेट से होकर गुज़रता है। अगर आपको भी जीतना है अपने ससुराल वालों का दिल, तो उन्हें खिलाएं ये स्वादिष्ट व्यंजन। रेसिपी और बनाने की विधि जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

बहूरानी इन लज्जतदार व्यंजनों के मजेदार स्वाद से जीतें ससुराल वालों का दिल

4. आज से शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। संक्रमण से सुरक्षा के लिए एहतियात बरतना बहुत जरुरी होगा। शादी के दौरान कोरोना से सावधानी और सुरक्षा बरतने के लिए पेश हैं कुछ खास सुझाव इस लेख में...

कोरोना के चलते शादियों में अब अंदाज़-ए-दावत बदल गया है

5. शादी का सीजन शुरू होने वाला है। नए शादीशुदा जोड़े के लिए तोहफे का चुनाव करने में बेहद परेशानी होती है। इस लेख में जानें, वे कौनसे तोहफे हैं जो नवदंपति के लिए होंगे उपयोगी...

तोहफे ऐसे हों जो नवदंपति के काम आएं, पेश हैं कुछ खास सुझाव आपके लिए

6. शादी की शॉपिंग और तैयारियों के दौरान थकावट होना लाजमी है। ऐसे में चेहरा थका और मुरझाया नज़र आने लगता है। ऐसे में आजमाएं ये घरेलू उपाय, बिना मेकअप के बनाएं त्वचा को ख़ूबसूरत और आकर्षक...

बिना मेकअप के बढ़ाएं चेहरे की रौनक, आजमाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

7. ननद-भाभी का रिश्ता बेहद ख़ूबसूरत होता है। अमूमन दोनों हमउम्र होती हैं, इसलिए रिश्ते को मजबूत बनाएं रखने के लिए ध्यान दें इन खास बातों पर...

घर में खुशियों की राहें बनाती हैं ननद-भाभी

8. कोरोना के चलते शादियों में शासन-प्रशासन द्वारा कुछ पाबंदियां और खास निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ऐसे में शादी की रौनक को बनाए रखने के लिए पेश हैं ये सुझाव...

कोरोना के दौर में इस अंदाज से करें शादी, मेहमानों के लिए करें ये खास व्यवस्था

9. बारात के वधू पक्ष के द्वार पर पहुंचते ही तोरण मारने की रस्म निभाई जाती है। क्या है यह रस्म और इसमें किन बातों का ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है? जानिए इस लेख में...

बरात के द्वार पर पहुंचते ही क्यों मारते हैं तोरण

10. कोरोना के दौर में शादी में मेहमान-नवाजी के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा के भी कड़े इंतजाम करना बेहद जरूरी है। सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए किस तरह से शादी को बनाया जा सकता है यादगार? जानने के लिए पढ़ें, ये लेख....

शादियों में मेहमाननवाज़ी के साथ रखें सुरक्षा के भी ये खास इंतजाम

11. शादियों का सबसे मजेदार हिस्सा है, इनमें होने वाली रस्में। ऐसी ही एक मजेदार रस्म होती है बंगाली शादियों में, जब दूल्हा आता है द्वार पर...

बंगाली शादियों में द्वार पर दुल्हे के साथ होती है ये मजेदार रस्म

12. मायके में चल रही परेशानियों को सिमरन ने इस तरह सुलझाया की घर वाले भावुक हो उठे और घर में लौट आई खुशियां। आप भी पढ़ें ये भावुक कहानी 'बेटी' इस लेख में...

बेटियां घर छोड़ती हैं, घर वालों को नहीं; सिमरन की ये भावुक कहानी कर देगी आपकी आंखें नम

13. पुरानी पीढ़ी और आज की पीढ़ी की सोच में जमीन-आसमान का अंतर है। जहां पुरानी पीढ़ी में सब्र और बर्दाश्त करने की ताकत थी, वहीं आज की युवा पीढ़ी में इन दोनों ही चीजों की कमी है। इस लेख में पढ़ें, इन दोनों पीढ़ियों की अलग मानसिकता...

वो चंद पीढ़ियों की बर्दाश्त थी, जिसने रिश्तों को मान का पाठ पढ़ा दिया

14. बेटियों की खास बात यही होती है कि वह खुद से पहले अपने परिवार के बारे में सोचती हैं। ये लघुकथा विदाई ऐसे ही एहसास को करती है बयां...

बेटियों की बिदाई घर से हो सकती है मन से नहीं, ऐसे ही एहसास को बयां करती मधु की ये कहानी

15. बहू के प्रीति सास के उखड़े व्यवहार को समझदारी से ही बदला जा सकता है। ऐसे हि एक किस्से को बयां करती है ये लघुकथा...

बहू के प्रति मां की सोच को कुछ यूं बदला रमा ने

16. शादी शब्द का क्या है महत्व? शब्दकोश में इसका क्या है सही अर्थ? जानने के लिए पढ़ें, ये लेख...

शादी का अर्थ है ख़ुशी, हर्ष और आनंद

17. दूल्हे का अंगूठा पकड़ने की रस्म हिमाचल प्रदेश की राजधानी शिमला में निभाई जाती है। क्या होता है इस रस्म में जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

'अंगूठा पकड़ना' शादी के दौरान जीजा साली के बीच निभाने वाली ये अनूठी रस्म

18. कोरोना के कारण शादियों में रस्में पूरी करने के लिए नए-नए रोचक तरीके अपनाए जा रहे हैं। जानें, क्या हैं वो तरीके इस लेख में..

कोरोना के कारण शादियों में अब ये हैं नई रस्में

19. पति-पत्नी को जीवनसाथी इसलिए बोला जाता है क्योंकि वह हर परिस्थिति में एक दूसरे का प्यार और ज़िम्मेदारी से जीवन भर साथ निभाते हैं। पत्नी के प्रति प्यार और जिम्मेदारी के एहसास को बयां करती एक बुजुर्ग की ये भावुक कथा...

बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति की ये भावुक कथा समझाती है प्यार और जिम्मेदारी का महत्व

20. शादी में कई रस्में मस्ती से भरी होती हैं। लेकिन, पंजाबी शादी में मस्ती से भरी एक और रस्म है ‘नाक खिंचाई’। क्या हैं इस रस्म के मायने? जानें इस लेख में...

पंजाबी शादी में नाक खींचने की रस्म है मजेदार

21. हर तरफ तलाक या धोखाधड़ी की घटनाएं बढ़ गई हैं, शादी का पंजीयन कराना और प्रमाणपत्र बनवाना वर और वधू, दोनों के हित में है। इस लेख में जानें, किस तरह बनवाएं प्रमाणपत्र और कहां पड़ती है इसकी ज़रूरत...

क्यों जरुरी है शादी के बाद शादी का प्रमाणपत्र बनवाना

