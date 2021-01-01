पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मधुरिमा:पढ़िए, इस हफ्ते की मधुरिमा की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

हमारे संविधान निर्माताओं ने जिस संवैधानिक लोकतांत्रिक गणराज्य की परिकल्पना की थी, उसे स्त्रियों ने भी अपने घर-परिवार में बख़ूबी साकार कर दिखाया है। पढ़िए कैसे स्त्रियों ने संविधान के प्रावधानों को परिवार में लागू कर घर को रहने की सर्वश्रेष्ठ जगह बनाई...

स्वभाव से ही लोकतांत्रिक होती है स्त्री, घर के सदस्यों को देती समान अधिकार

भारत का संविधान बनाने में पुरुषों के साथ महिलाओं ने भी बहुत बड़ा योगदान दिया था। संविधान को मूल रूप देने वाली समिति में 15 महिलाएं भी शामिल थीं, जिन्होंने संविधान के साथ-साथ भारतीय समाज के निर्माण में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। ऐसी ही कुछ महिलाओं का ज़िक्र इस लेख में है ...

इन महिलाओं ने भारतीय संविधान बनाने में दिया था अपना योगदान

प्लास्टिक सर्जरी आधुनिक तकनीक की देन मानी गई है। पर प्राचीन भारत में ही इस कला की खोज की गई, जिसके बाद ये पूरे विश्व के लिए मददगार साबित हुई। इसका रोचक इतिहास पढ़िए इस लेख में...

प्राचीन भारत में हुई थी प्लास्टिक सर्जरी की शुरुआत

स्मार्टफोन ने कई काम आसान कर दिए हैं। लोग ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन से लेकर पैसों का लेन-देन इसी के जरिए कर रहे हैं। पर इनके इस्तेमाल में की गई जरा-सी लापरवाही बड़ा खतरा उत्पन्न कर सकती है। ऐसे में किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए, इस लेख से जानें...

स्मार्ट हो फोन का इस्तेमाल, ध्यान रखें ये ज़रूरी बातें

जीवन को बुराइयों के मैल से बचाने के लिए प्रतिदिन कड़ी मेहनत की जाए, तभी इसकी चमक बची रह सकती है। श्री रामकृष्ण परमहंस ने ये ज्ञान शिष्य को कैसे दिया, इस कथा में पढ़िए...

बुराइयों के मैल से दूर रहना है तो रोज़ चमकाना होगा

सिर्फ़ सीमा पर लड़ाई कर ही देश की सेवा नहीं की जाती। देश को अंदर और बाहर ऐसे सिपाहियों की ज़रूरत होती है जो हर मोर्चे पर देश के लिए लड़ सकें। दादा जी की ये बात आयुष अच्छी तरह से समझ चुका था। पूरी कहानी पढ़िए इस लेख में...

वतन की मिट्टी दादा जी को वापस खींच लाई थी, कारण जानकर आयुष हैरान था

लड़की के जन्म से दुखी अम्मा को मम्मी जी ने बड़ी समझदारी से समझा दिया था। बेटी के जन्म को लेकर दुखी नहीं बल्कि दादी बनने की ख़ुशी मनाने को कह रही थी वो। पूरी कहानी पढ़िए इस लेख में...

कन्या का घरों में स्वागत हो, इसकी तैयारी मानस बनाने, विश्वास जगाने और कन्या का भरपूर मान करने से ही होगी

लघुकथा आकार में लघु होने के बावजूद कोई छोटी विधा नहीं है। वास्तव में, इसमें गागर में सागर भरने सरीखी संभावना होती है। इसलिए यह सबसे अधिक पढ़ी जाने वाली विधा है। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

लघुकथा का बड़ा महत्व होता है

इस तीन दिवसीय पक्षी उत्सव का उद्देश्य देश के खग विशेषज्ञों और पक्षी प्रेमियों को आकर्षित करना था। इस उत्सव की एक टैगलाइन भी थी। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

राजकीय पक्षी उत्सव का आयोजन

बालों को धोने के लिए हम सभी जिस शैम्पू का प्रयोग करते हैं, दरअसल उसका आविष्कार भारत में हुआ, लेकिन कैसे? पढ़िए इस लेख में...

शैम्पू का आविष्कार भारत में हुआ

अगर अकेलापन महसूस होता है और इसी कारण लगता है कि जीवन में ख़ुशी नहीं है, तो इसकी वजह बाहर नहीं, भीतर ढूंढनी होगी। अधिक जानकारी के लिए पढ़िए पूरा लेख...

आदतें बदलेंगी तो जीवन संवर जाएगा

स्वस्थ जीवन जीने के लिए नियम-क़ायदों का पालन करना ज़रूरी है। चंद आसान नियम मान लिए जाएं, तो एक अच्छी शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस लेख में पढ़िए, इन छह मंत्रों को....

नियम यंत्र, जीवन तंत्र, सेहत मंत्र

डॉ. वी. शांता को रेमन मैग्सेसे अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया था। कैंसर के इलाज को आम आदमी की पहुंच में लाने में उनका उल्लेखनीय योगदान रहा है। डॉ. शांता के बारे में अधिक जानकारी के लिए पढ़िए ये लेख...

कैंसर के इलाज को आम आदमी की पहुंच में लाया

कपड़ों में लगने वाले बटनों का आविष्कार भारत में हुआ था। इस बात का सबसे पहला प्रमाण मोहन जोदड़ो की खुदाई से प्राप्त हुआ था। पढ़िए इस लेख में...

पहले एक क़तार में नहीं लगते थे बटन

चेहरे की देखरेख के लिए महिलाएं न जाने कितने जतन करती हैं। लेकिन एक छोटे से दिखने वाले जेडरोलर की मदद से वो चेहरे पर कसावट लाने के साथ ही त्वचा के बड़े रोम छिद्रों को कम कर सकती हैं, कैसे? पढ़िए इस लेख में...

‘जेडरोलर’ से करें फेस मसाज...

सॉफ्ट स्किल्स होना शानदार व्यक्तित्व की निशानी है। इनका होना कॅरियर के साथ-साथ निजी ज़िंदगी पर भी सकारात्मक प्रभाव डालता है। क्या होते हैं ये कौशल और किस तरह से मददगार होते हैं, आइए जानते हैं इस लेख में...

सॉफ्ट स्किल्स बहुत ज़रूरी हैं...

हमारे देश में खान-पान कोस-कोस पर बदला हुआ दिखता है। बिहार का लिट्टी चोखा, राजस्थान की दाल बाटी, मालवा का बाफला आदि व्यंजन दूर-दूर तक प्रसिद्ध हैं। इन्हीं में से कुछ व्यंजन यहां पढ़िए जिन्हें बनाना भी आसान है...

देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों के व्यंजन बनाएं, स्वाद का जश्न मनाएं

भोजन बनाते वक़्त कभी नमक ज़्यादा हो जाता है, तो कभी ज़्यादा मीठा। ऐसे में स्वाद को संतुलित करने के लिए क्या-क्या तरकीबें आज़मा सकते हैं, इस लेख में पढ़िए...

भोजन बनाने में काम आएंगे ये टिप्स, स्वाद भी बढ़ाएंगे

छोटी-छोटी भूख के लिए स्नैक्स से अच्छा विकल्प क्या होगा? पर स्नैक्स ऐसा हो, जो खाने में हल्का लगे और झटपट तैयार भी हो जाए। क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं, इस लेख में जानें...

हल्के-फुल्के स्नैक्स बनाएं झटपट

कैल्शियम शरीर के लिए ज़रूरी है लेकिन, सीमित मात्रा में। अगर पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम मौजूद है, तो ये सेहत को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है। इससे जुड़ी तमाम जानकारी और निदान इस लेख में पढ़िए...

क्या पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम हानिकारक है?

शक्कर का इस्तेमाल पूरे विश्व में किया जाता है। इसका आविष्कार प्राचीन भारत में हुआ था, जिसका रोचक इतिहास इस लेख में जानें...

भारत में हुआ था शक्कर का आविष्कार

अगर हंसना और हंसाना है, तो यहां पढ़िए कुछ मज़ेदार चुटकुले...

मज़ेदार चुटकुले जो आपको हंसा-हंसाकर लोटपोट कर देंगे

