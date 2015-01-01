पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मधुरिमा:पढ़िए, आज के मधुरिमा की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

1. संकट के समय में गृहलक्ष्मी की आर्थिक बचत ही घर के लिए संबल बनती है। महिलाओं को चाहिए कि वह पारिवारिक आय बढ़ाने के लिए विशेष प्रयास करें। जानें, इस आधुनिक युग में किन तरीकों से महिलाएं पारिवारिक आय में अपना योगदान दे सकती हैं...

इन चंद तरीकों से महिलाएं अपने भीतर की लक्ष्मी को दें नया विस्तार

2. दीपों के इस पर्व पर लक्ष्मी पूजन का खास महत्व है। हर एक व्यक्ति दिवाली की पूजा में लक्ष्मी को खुश कर उन्हें आमंत्रित करने का प्रयास करता है। जानिए, लक्ष्मी पूजन में किन वस्तुओं का उपयोग करता है धनलक्ष्मी को खुश...

दिवाली की पूजा में इन वस्तुओं का करें उपयोग धनलक्ष्मी होंगी खुश, पूजा होगी सम्पन्न

3. लक्ष्मी को पाने की चाह सबकी है। लेकिन, लक्ष्मी को पाने के लिए किन खास बातों का रखना होगा ख्याल? जानें, इस लेख में...

लक्ष्मी को पाने के लिए अनुशासन है जरुरी, स्त्रियां ध्यान दें इन बातों पर

4. रंगोली का मुख्य उद्देश्य स्वागत होता है। त्योहारों के मौके पर घर के बाहर, आंगन में, बालकनी में अक्सर रंगोली बनाई जाती है। इस लेख से जानें रंगोली बनाने के अनोखे ट्रिक्स...

रंगोली के ये सुंदर और आकर्षक डिज़ाइन देंगे आपके घर को नई रौनक

5. दिवाली जगमगाहट और स्वादिष्ट पकवानों का त्योहार है। पूजा के बाद खाने की टेबल पर इन पकवानों से मनाएं दिवाली को और भी खास, इस लेख में जानें स्वादिष्ट व्यंजनों की रेसिपी...

दिवाली के पकवानों को दें नया जायका, इन स्वादिष्ट व्यंजनों से मनाएं स्वाद का त्योहार

6. रूप चौदस पर उबटन लगाने की परम्परा है। इस वर्ष पंचरत्न और बेसन-चंदन के उबटन से दें चेहरे को चमकता निखार। उबटन बनाने की विधि को जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

पंचरत्न और बेसन-चंदन के उबटन से निखारें रुप, त्वचा को बनाएं सुंदर और आकर्षक

7. मिट्‌टी के साधारण दीयों को रंगों और ऑइल पेंट से दें नया लुक। कलरिंग और डिजाइनिंग के इन तरीकों से बनाएं दीयों को सुन्दर और आकर्षक। जानें, दीयों को नया लुक देने का ये अनोखा तरीका...

दीयों को ख़रीदकर दें नया रुप, इन तरीकों से बनाएं आकर्षक डिज़ाइन

8. किस तरह गृहलक्ष्मी डगमगाई गृहस्थी को संभालने में अपना योगदान दे सकती हैं। इंटरनेट के इस युग में महिलाएं कैसे पारिवारिक आय बढ़ाने के लिए खोजें नए अवसर। जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

गृहलक्ष्मियां​​​​​​​ इन 5 तरीकों से बढाएं पारिवारिक आय, सीधी कमाई की चुनें ये सुनहरी राह

9. महिलाओं के जीवन में गाड़ी ना सिर्फ एक वाहन है बल्कि आत्मविश्वास और आत्मनिर्भरता का एक एहसास है। पढ़ें भावना की ऐसी ही एक कहानी इस लेख में​​​​​​​...

गाड़ी के स्टीयरिंग की तरह अगर जीवन की कमान आपके हाथ में हो तो सफलता दूर नहीं

10. घर के हर कोने को ख़ूबसूरती से सजा कर पुराने सामान को दें नया लुक। जानें, किस तरह घर की सजावट कर दिवाली के त्योहार का मज़ा करें दोगुना...​​​​​​​

इन तरीकों से घर को सजा कर बढ़ाएं घर की रौनक

11. दिवाली के त्योहार पर पैसों की तंगी से गुजरते हुए मोहन ने कैसे गरीब बच्चे की दिवाली कर दी खुशी से रोशन जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लघुकथा...

मोहन की ये कहानी बताती है कि जब दिल सच कहता है तो दिमाग़ की क़तई नहीं सुनता।

12. जरूरत या मजबूरी के चलते अकसर लोग अपने घरों से दूर हो जाते हैं। अपनों के घर लौटने की उम्मीद होती है दिवाली का त्योहार। पढ़िए, ऐसी ही एक कहानी जिसे बयां करती है ये लघुकथा...

दूर-दराज में बसे अपनों के लौटने की उम्मीद है दिवाली का त्योहार

13. दिवाली सभी का त्योहार है, इसी सोच के साथ हमें अपने आस-पास के जरूरतमंदों का ख्याल रखना चाहिए। जैसे, हमारे घर या ऑफिस में काम करने वाले लोग, सफाई कर्मी, सुरक्षा कर्मी आदि। ऐसे ही एक किस्से को बयां करती है ये लघुकथा..

गरीबी से बेहाल लता किस तरह मना पाएगी दिवाली का त्योहार

14. कइ लोगों का मानना है कि धन और ज्ञान विरोधी होते हैं। जानें, इस धारणा में कितनी सच्चाई है और दीपावली के अवसर पर क्यों की जाती है लक्ष्मी, गणेश और सरस्वती की स्तुति..

क्यों की जाती है दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी, गणेश और सरस्वती की पूजा, क्या है 'श्री' का अर्थ

15. जीवन जीने के लिए सबसे आवश्यक जल और अनाज है। अन्न का सम्मान और वृक्षों की रक्षा करना ही हमारा धर्म और कर्तव्य होना चाहिए। जानें, क्यों कहते हैं फसल को लक्ष्मी और शास्त्रों में क्या है इसका महत्व? जानें, इस लेख में...

फसल या धान्य लक्ष्मी समझाती है कि अन्न ही धन है

16. जानिए, एक दिया जलाने से किस तरह कुम्हार, तेली, मजदूरों से लेकर कई लोगों का परिवार पलता है। क्यों इस कहानी में एक संत ने कहा है कि स्वदेशी अपनाएं- ‘वस्तुएं भी, संस्कार भी।’ जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

एक दीया जलाने से कई परिवारों के कष्टों का अंधकार होता है दूर

17. जल ही जीवन है और जल से प्रकट हुई हैं जल लक्ष्मी। लक्ष्मी का वास नदियों में माना गया है। जानें, किस तरह नदियों को स्वच्छ रखने के साथ जल लक्ष्मी करती हैं हर मनोकामना की पूर्ति। इस लेख से जानें क्या है इनकी पूजन का सही तरीका..

नदियों में माना गया है लक्ष्मी का वास, इस तरह पूजा करने से होती है हर मनोकामना पूरी

18. दीपावली के दिन घर के दरवाजे पर बंदनवार बांधने का ख़ास महत्व है। लक्ष्मी के स्वागत इसके बिना अधूरा माना गया है। बंदनवार बांधने के तरीके जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

आम के पत्ते और फूलों को बांध कर इस तरह से बनाएं बंदनवार

19. पुराणों में लक्ष्मी के 1008 नामों में से एक नाम कमल लक्ष्मी भी है। इस लेख में जानें क्यों कमल भारतीय संस्कृति में शुभ माना गया है और क्या है इसका महत्व...

कमल लक्ष्मी का क्या है महत्व, कमल को भारतीय संस्कृति में क्यों माना गया है शुभ

20. किस तरह हम जीवन में लक्ष्मीवान बन सकते हैं। क्यों दरिद्र जीवनशैली वाले व्यक्तियों से दूर भागती है लक्ष्मी जानें इस लेख में..

लक्ष्मीवान बनने के लिए किस तरह की होनी चाहिए जीवनशैली

