पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मधुरिमा:पढ़िए, आज के मधुरिमा की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीवनसंगिनी घर-परिवार की धुरी होती है। हर पति को चाहिए कि वो अपनी पत्नी को पूरा सम्मान दे। कैसे इसे अपने व्यवहार में लाएं पढ़िए इस कवर स्टोरी में।

1. सुहाग पर्व पर आप भी अपनी जीवनसंगिनी को मान-सम्मान और विश्वास देने का करें वादा

हरतालिका तीज, कजली तीज जैसे हमारे देश में कई पर्व हैं, जिन्हें महिलाएं सौभाग्य और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए मनाती हैं। जानिए, ऐसे कौन-कौन से त्योहार हैं...
2. करवा चौथ के अलावा इन सुहाग पर्वों को भी सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए मनाया जाता है

त्योहार पर बच्चों के आधे-अधूरे या गड़बड़ काम को पूरी तरह ख़ारिज न करें, बल्कि उसे प्रोत्साहित करते हुए कहें कि तुमने मेरी आधी या तीन-चौथाई मेहनत बचा दी।

3. त्योहार पर बच्चों को रीति-रिवाज़ और परंपराओं से कराएं परिचित, बनाएं उत्साह का माहौल

पढ़िए, करवाचौथ पर ख़ुद पर ध्यान, क्रोध पर नियंत्रण जैसे विचारों का ध्यान रखते हुए चिंताओं और उलझनों को पीछे छोड़कर कैसे इसे खास बनाएं...

4. इन 4 विचारों का रखेंगे ध्यान, तो खुशी से मना सकेंगे करवा चौथ का त्योहार

फेस्टिवल सीजन में खुद को आकर्षक बनाने के कुछ टिप्स दे रही हैं नंदिनी सिंह,,,

5. इन मैकअप टिप्स से बनिए और भी ज्यादा सुन्दर और आकर्षक

करवा चौथ पर दिन भर के उपवास के बाद शाम को कुछ खास पकवानों से यादगार बना सकते हैं अपना त्योहार..पढ़िए 3 खास रेसिपी।

6. उपवास के बाद इन स्वादिष्ट व्यंजनों से बनाएं त्योहार को ख़ास

सजे-संवरे बाल हर महिला की सुंदरता में चार चांद लगा देते हैं...पढ़िए कुछ बेहतरीन हेयर स्टाइल्स टिप्स जो आपके फेस्टिव लुक को खास बनाएंगी।

7. इस त्योहार पर अलग अंदाज से संवारे अपने बाल, अपनाएं ये अनोखे हेयर स्टाइल्स

गुलाब जामुन और रबड़ी, ये भारत की बहुत खास मिठाइयां हैं लेकिन इनका कॉम्बिनेशन एक नई मिठाई बनाता है बता रही हैं फूड ब्लॉगर दिव्या कंवर...

8. इस तरह से बनाएं रबड़ी, वरमिसिली और गुलाब जामुन से त्योहार को और भी खास

दुपट्टा या ओढ़नी, ये भारतीय महिलाओं के परिधान का एक खास हिस्सा है...पढ़िए दुप्पटा ओढ़ने के कुछ नए तरीकों के बारे में।

9. दुपट्टा ओढ़ने का ये नया तरीका, बढ़ाएगा आपके परिधान की शोभा

ज्वेलरी और कपड़ों का कॉम्बिनेशन आपके लुक को किलर बनाता है... जानिए, कैसे अपने लिए कपड़ों के हिसाब से चुनें ज्वेलरी

10. परिधान के हिसाब से चुने मांग टीका, चूड़ियां और अन्य ज़ेवरों का लुक

क्लास और ट्यूशन के बीच विराम लें। शतरंज खेलना, कैरम, लूडो, रुबिक क्यूब का अभ्यास उनके दिमाग़ को तरोताज़ा करने में मदद करेगा।

11. इन तरीकों से बच्चों को रखें भावनात्मक और मानसिक तनाव से दूर

उत्पाद की गुणवत्ता के लिए ग़लत वेबसाइट से सावधान, पोषण के लेबल की जांच, पैकेजिंग पर ध्यान दें। खाद्य पदार्थ का पैकेट ख़रीदते समय पैकेजिंग चेक करें।

12. इन 5 तरीकों से उत्पादों की गुणवत्ता को पहचानें, रखें यह सावधानी

महानगरों में ना अपने हिस्से का सूरज मिलता है, ना चांद दिखता है। ऐसी परिस्थितियों में क्या करें इसे समझाती है रीटा मक्कड़ की ये कहानी।

13. ऊंची इमारतों में छिपे चांद को देखने में हुई मुश्किल, तो यूं पूरी की करवाचौथ की पूजा

तिलचट्‌टा बना है "तेल+चाट+आ' से, यानी तेल चाटने वाला। रसोई में मंडराने के कारण इसका यह नाम पड़ा होगा।

14. क्यों कहते हैं कॉकरोच को हिंदी में 'तिलचट्टा'? क्या है इसका इतिहास और महत्व

सास-बहु का रिश्ता बहुत खूबसूरत होता है, खासतौर पर त्योहारों के सीजन में। इस रिश्ते में दूरी के एहसास को बयां करती कविता...

15. कविता मेरी सासू मां, दूरी का एहसास और यादों के भाव को बयां करती पंक्ति दर पंक्ति

करवाचौथ का व्रत काफ़ी कठिन माना जाता है। ऐसे में अपने दोस्तों और आस-पड़ोस की महिलाओं के साथ ऑनलाइन और वीडियो कॉल के ज़रिए कुछ खेल खेले जा सकते हैं।

16. इन खेलों से बनाएं करवा चौथ के व्रत को और भी ज्यादा मनोरंजक और मजेदार

प्रेम को समझना बड़ा कठिन काम है। कैसे प्यार की पहचान हो, कौन इस प्रेम को समझ सकता है? पढ़िए, एक सुंदर सी बोध कथा में...

17. यह अलौकिक कहानी बताती है 'प्यार' को कौन पहचानता है

त्योहार घर के बुजुर्गों के आशीर्वाद के बिना अधूरे हैं। पुखराज सोलंकी की लघुकथा में पढ़िए ऐसे रिश्तों का महत्व।

18. मुक्ता ने बीमार सास का त्योहार पर साजो-श्रृंगार कर यूं लिया आशीर्वाद

8 महीने से लापता फौजी पति और उसकी पत्नी के रिश्ते की एक भावुकता भरी कहानी...

19. करवाचौथ पर लौटा शिवानी का फ़ौजी पति, खुशी से छलके आंसू

करवा चौथ, सुहाग का पर्व है। इसकी अपनी परंपराएं हैं। पढ़िए करवा चौथ की इन परंपराओं के पीछे के कारण...

20. करवा चौथ की पूजा में क्यों मानते हैं सींक को शक्ति का प्रतीक

21. क्यों किया जाता है करवा चौथ की पूजा में कलश और थाली उपयोग? क्या है इसका महत्व

22.करवा चौथ की पूजा में क्या हैं दीपक और छलनी के मायने? छलनी से चांद को क्यों देखती हैं महिलाएं

23. करवा चौथ की पूजा में क्या है करवा की मान्यता और करवा माता के चित्र का महत्व

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें