मधुरिमा:पढ़िए, इस हफ्ते के मधुरिमा की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

1. बदपरहेजी​ कितनी घातक हो सकती है, ये व्यक्ति को समय निकलने के बाद पता चलता है। समय रहते परेहज की अहमियत को समझें, वो कहते हैं ना 'जान है तो जहान है'। इस लेख के चंद उदाहरणों से समझिए परेहज की आवश्यकता क्यों है...

डॉक्टर की दवाओं के साथ परहेज़ की अहमियत को समझना बहुत जरूरी

2. सर्दियों की शुरुआत हो गई है। कोरोना के चलते इस बार सर्दी-खांसी से बचना बेहद ज़रूरी है। ठंड में अपनी सुरक्षा किस तरह से करें? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

ठंड के मौसम में रखें अपना खास ख्याल, आज़माएं ये सुझाव

3. दिवाली की पूजा में उपयोग होने वाली खील अमूमन बच जाती है। बची हुई खील से हल्के और स्वादिष्ट नाश्ता बनाने की विधि जानें इस लेख में...

दीपावली के बाद बची हुई खील से बनाएं हल्के और स्वादिष्ट नाश्ते

4. रेस्त्रां में वेजिटेबल जालफ्रेज़ी मशहूर सब्जियों में से एक है। इस स्वादिष्ट सब्जी को घर पर बनाने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

सब्ज़ियों के मिले-जुले, तीखे-मीठे स्वाद से भरपूर है वेजिटेबल जालफ्रेज़ी

5. बच्चों की रचनात्मकता को समझना और उसे निखारना माता-पिता पर निर्भर करता है। किस तरह आप अपने बच्चों की रचनात्मकता को निखार सकते हैं जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इन 7 तरीकों से निखारे बच्चों की रचनात्मकता, उनकी उड़ान को दें हौसला

6. घनी पलकें किसे पसंद नही होतीं। इन घरेलू उपायों से आप भी अपनी आई लैशेज को घना व मज़बूत बना सकती हैं। ब्यूटी टिप्स जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इन घरेलू उपायों से बनाएं अपनी पलकों को सुंदर और आकर्षक

7. ठंड का मौसम शुरू हो गया है। इस मौसम में डैंड्रफ की समस्या अक्सर देखने को मिलती है इसलिए हम आपके लिए लाए हैं इस समस्या का सटीक समाधान। जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

ठंड के मौसम में इन उपायों से डैंड्रफ की समस्या को रखें दूर

8. विप्रो के पूर्व चेयरमैन अज़ीम प्रेमजी भारत के सबसे बड़े दानदाता हैं। प्रेमजी ने इस वर्ष 7,904 करोड़ रुपए दान दिए हैं। इस लेख में पढ़ें, अज़ीम प्रेमजी के बारे में विस्तार से...

विप्रो के पूर्व चेयरमैन अज़ीम प्रेमजी ने वर्ष 2020 में किए 7,904 करोड़ रुपए दान

9. अगर संवाद सही ना हो तो बात बहस में बदल जाती है। बातचीत के दौरान कैसे पेश आना है, ये शिष्टाचार के बुनियादी क़ायदे हैं। सही बातचीत करने के लिए कुछ खास हिदायतें पेश हैं, इस लेख में...

बातचीत में रखें तहज़ीब का लहजा, इन तरीकों से बनाएं मजबूत और आकर्षक व्यक्तित्व

10. अम्मा के सुबह जल्दी उठने से बहू की नींद हुई खराब, तो नाराज बहू को अम्मा ने इस अंदाज में दिया जवाब...

हर मुश्किल का हल होता है - शांतिपूर्ण हल, अम्मा ने साबित कर दिया

11. उड़कर चला तो जाता है, दाने-पानी की तलाश में। पर ढूंढता रहता है, कोई अपना, पूरे आकाश में। पक्षियों के जीवन को खूबसूरती से दर्शाती कवि की ये रचना...

पक्षियों के जीवन को खूबसूरती से दर्शाती ये कविता

12. आलू की टिक्की के स्वाद से तो लगभग सभी परिचित हैं, लेकिन खील की टिक्की का स्वाद भी कर देगा आपको खुश, रेसिपी जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

चटपटे और मसालेदार स्वाद से संपूर्ण है ये खील की टिक्की

13. पसीने की वजह से अक्सर पीठ और गर्दन पर काले चकत्ते पड़ जाते हैं। यह एक प्रकार के फंगस होते हैं। इसके घरेलू उपचार जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

घरेलू उपचार से पीठ और गर्दन पर काले धब्बों की समस्या से पाएं छुटकारा

14. जब भी सुस्ती या आलस महसूस हो, तो अपनी पसंद की अच्छी ड्रेस पहनें। जीवन में और किन बदलावों से मिलेगी नई उर्जा? जानने के लिए पढ़ें, ये लेख...

जीवन में छोटे-छोटे बदलाव भी बहुत जरूरी होते हैं

15. जीनियस व्यक्ति की सिर्फ एक खासियत होती है कि वह आम इंसान की तरह नहीं सोचते। संसार का प्रत्येक व्यक्ति​​​​​​​ अपनी रचनात्मकता और सोचने की क्षमता को बढ़ा​ सकता है। किस तरह? जानने के लिए पढ़ें, ये लेख...

इन तरीकों से बढ़ाएं सोचने की क्षमता, रचनात्मकता को करें धारदार

16. जब इंसान ‘मैं', ‘मेरा' और ‘मैंने' को भुलाकर अच्छे काम करता हैं और सबकुछ ऊपरवाले पर छोड़ देता हैं, तभी उसके कर्म सार्थक होते हैं। इस बोध कथा से जानें, किस तरह स्वर्ग में प्रवेश करने पर देवदूत ने लिया हिसाब...

स्वर्ग में प्रवेश करने के लिए चाहिए 1,000 अंक

17. काम के साथ करें शरीर से भी प्यार। हर रोज अपने कामकाज से एक घंटे का समय निकाल कर कोई भी दौड़ने या कूदने वाले खेल जरूर खेलें...

अपने व्यस्त जीवन में रोज़ एक घंटा दौड़ने या कूदने वाले खेल जरूर खेलें

18. अगर आप अपने पहनावे या लुक्स के साथ कुछ नया आज़माना चाहती हैं। तो आपके लिए पेश हैं ये खास सुझाव, जो देंगे आपके पहनावे को नया रूप...

रेगुलर ड्रेस से हो गए हैं बोर, तो इस तरह से दें अपने पहनावे को नवरूप

19. गलतफहमी के शिकार हुए मिश्रा जी ने गरीब गोकुल की साइकिल को तोड़ कर, उसका नुकसान कर दिया। सच्चाई जान कर उड़ गए मिश्रा जी के होश। पढ़ें, ये भावुक कहानी 'साइकिल' इस लेख में...

गोकुल की ये कहानी बताती है कि गरीब की साइकिल उसके लिए किसी विमान से कम नहीं

20. 'श्री' शब्द के प्रयोग से किस तरह झलकता है शिष्टाचार? क्या है इसका महत्व? जानने के लिए पढ़ें, ये लेख...

'श्री' शब्द का प्रयोग आमतौर पर कम किया जाता है, लेकिन यह शब्द दर्शाता है शिष्टाचार

21. अगर आप आलस और थकान से परेशान हैं, तो आपके लिए कारगर साबित होंगे ये सुझाव...

फुर्ती में रहें, आलस और थकान से रहेंगे कोसों दूर

22. इन मजेदार चुटकुलों को पढ़ कर आप भी हो जाएंगे हंस-हंस कर लोटपोट। इस लेख में समाया है हंसी का गुब्बारा, खुद भी पढ़ें और दूसरों को भी पढ़ाएं...

इन मजेदार चुटकुलों में मिलेगा हंसी का गुब्बारा

