लघुकथा सहनशक्ति:वो चंद पीढ़ियों की बर्दाश्त थी, जिसने रिश्तों को मान का पाठ पढ़ा दिया

कारूलाल जमड़ा31 मिनट पहले
आप भी ग़ज़ब करती हैं मम्मी जी। पापा जी आप पर इतना चिल्लाते हैं, झल्लाते हैं, यहां तक कि बुरा भी कह देते हैं, फिर भी आप हैं कि... तत्काल सेवा में हाज़िर। सब सुन लेती हैं। वे बोलना बंद कर देते हैं तो आगे रहकर आप ही मनाती हैं। मेरे जैसा हो तो जाए अपनी बला से। मैं तो यह सब सहन नहीं कर सकती!’ रोमा ने अपनी सास से मुंह बनाते हुए कहा।

सास बोली ‘कहने दे बेटा! आज से थोड़े ही सुन रही हूं। पैंतालीस साल हो गए इन्हें सुनते-सुनते। अब इतनी निकल गई, थोड़ी और...। पैर के अंगूठे की नोंक पर रखा है इन्होंने हमेशा मुझे। कई बार तो...’ ‘इसकी भी ज़िम्मेदार आप ही हैं मम्मी जी! आप स्वावलंबी नहीं थीं इसीलिए आपने भोगा। आप डरती हैं इसलिए। आजकल की लड़की यह सब सहन नहीं करती।’ रोमा ने बात काटते हुए कहा।

सास बोली, ‘ऐसा नहीं है बेटा! मैं भी इनके बराबर ही कमाती थी। मैं ही नहीं ऐसी सैकड़ों महिलाएं थीं, जो चाहती तो एक पल में छोड़ देतीं, परंतु फिर न तो परिवार बचते, न ही तुम्हारे पति जैसी महिलाओं को आदर-सम्मान देने वाली पीढ़ी आज तैयार होती। परिवार तोड़ना, छोड़ना बहुत आसान है और बनाए रखना उतना ही मुश्किल।’

