लघुकथा चांद का इंतज़ार:करवाचौथ पर लौटा शिवानी का फ़ौजी पति, खुशी से छलके आंसू

नम्रता सरन ‘सोना’एक घंटा पहले
  • पति की लम्बी उम्र की कामना में व्रत रखकर पूजा कर रही शिवानी का फ़ौजी पति आठ महीनों से लापता था।
  • उसका व्रत पति के बिना उसके जीवन की ही तरह अधूरा था।

शिवानी दुल्हन की तरह तैयार होकर छत पर पहुंची। उसने देखा, अगल-बग़ल की सभी छतों पर महिलाएं झिलमिलाती पूजा की थाली लिए चांद का बेसब्री से इंतज़ार कर रही हैं। सभी के साथ उनके पतिदेव भी खड़े हैं। एक बार को शिवानी थोड़ी झेंप-सी गई। चांद के इंतज़ार और ख़ुशी के माहौल में भी सबको शिवानी को देखते ही उसके दर्द का अहसास हो आया। पड़ोसिनें उदास स्वरों में फुसफुसाने लगीं-

‘बेचारी शिवानी, क्या पता शिवम ज़िंदा भी है या....’ ‘लेकिन एक आस तो अभी भी है, शायद ज़िंदा हो।’ ‘आठ महीने हो गए, अभी तक तो कोई ख़बर नहीं आई, जबकि कुछ शव तो मिल चुके हैं।’ ‘हां...लेकिन एक फ़ौजी ज़िंदा भी मिला था...’

महिलाओं के धीमे स्वर शिवानी तक पहुंचकर कानों में शूल की तरह चुभ रहे थे। आठ माह पहले लद्दाख घाटी में कुछ सैनिक बर्फ़ में धंस गए थे, जिनमें से कुछ सैनिकों के शव मिल चुके थे, एक सैनिक ज़िंदा भी निकाला गया था, लेकिन शिवम की अभी तक कोई ख़बर नहीं मिल पाई थी। शिवानी का मन यही कहता था कि शिवम ज़िंदा है। वो भी पूरी तरह सुरक्षित लौट आएगा।

‘अरे! देखो-देखो, चंद्रदेव आ गए!’ तभी महिलाएं उत्सुकता से बोलीं। ‘चलो, पूजा करें।’

शिवानी ने देखा, चांद बादलों की ओट से हल्का-सा झांक रहा था। उसकी आंखों में पानी भर आया। अब तो चांद और भी धुंधला गया।

‘हे चंद्रदेव, क्यों लुकाछिपी का खेल खेलते हो। प्रकट हो जाओ न।’ शिवानी ने शिवम को याद करते हुए कहा। चांद को अर्घ्य देकर छलनी में से चांद के साथ शिवम की झलक पाने की आस में शिवानी ने धीरे-धीरे पलकें खोलीं। खुली आंखों के सामने सिर्फ़ चांद था, शिवानी की भरी आंखें छलक पड़ीं।

‘अरे, देखो-देखो, मिलिट्री की गाड़ी आई है!’ अचानक किसी की आवाज़ से शिवानी का दिल धक् से रह गया। उसने धड़कते दिल से छत से नीचे देखा। घने बादल छंट रहे थे। बादलों के पीछे से निकल रहा था शिवानी का चांद, अश्कों की बारिश दे रही थी अर्घ्य... आज चांद शिवानी के घर में भी निकला था।

