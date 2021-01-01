पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपनी हिंदी:लघुकथा का बड़ा महत्व होता है

विवेक गुप्ता2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अतीत में हिंदी साहित्य के कई जाने-माने नामों ने लघुकथाएं लिखी हैं।

पत्र-पत्रिकाओं जैसे प्रकाशन माध्यमों में लघुकथा निश्चित ही सबसे अधिक पढ़ी जाने वाली विधा है। लिखे जाने के मामले में भी यह कविता के साथ शीर्ष पर है। साहित्य की किसी भी विधा में इतना अधिक लिखा और पढ़ा जा रहा है, तो यह हिंदी भाषा की दृष्टि से सकारात्मक संकेत है। बहरहाल, इसके साथ लेखकीय और पाठकीय गंभीरता का मेल भी हो जाए, तो सोने पर सुहागा होगा।

अभी न तो पाठक इसे पर्याप्त गंभीरता से लेते हैं, न ही कुछ अपवादों को छोड़कर लेखक। यही वजह है कि साहित्य जगत में इस लोकप्रिय विधा को समुचित सम्मान नहीं मिल पाता है। यहां पर लेखकों की ज़िम्मेदारी अधिक है, क्योंकि विधा को मान और पहचान मिलना उनकी लेखनी पर ही निर्भर करता है। संतोष की बात है कि लघुकथा के मौजूदा आधार स्तंभ माने जाने वाले अनेक नाम इस दिशा में मौलिक लेखन के साथ ही कई अन्य भूमिकाएं भी निभा रहे हैं।

मिसाल के लिए, योगराज प्रभाकर और रवि प्रभाकर के संपादन में निकले ‘लघुकथा कलश’ के छह महाविशेषांक इस विधा के संदर्भ ग्रंथों के रूप में देखे जाते हैं। लघुकथा के प्रति स्पष्ट समझ बनाने के लिए ये उपयोगी हैं। लघुकथा डॉट कॉम के ज़रिए सुकेश साहनी और रामेश्वर कांबोज ‘हिमांशु’ स्तरीय लेखन और अनुवाद को प्रोत्साहित करने के साथ ही गंभीर आलोचना और समीक्षा को भी मंच दे रहे हैं। बलराम अग्रवाल और डॉ. शकुंतला किरण जैसे लघुकथाकार इस विधा के इतिहास और उसके विविध पक्षों के दस्तावेज़ीकरण में जुटे हैं। मधुदीप विभिन्न वरिष्ठ और नवोदित लघुकथाकारों की रचनाओं पर केंद्रित "पड़ाव और पड़ताल' पुस्तक के क़रीब 30 भारी-भरकम खंड प्रकाशित चुके हैं। बिनोय कुमार दास (ओड़िया), सुभाष नीरव और योगराज प्रभाकर (पंजाबी) अनुवाद के ज़रिए भाषायी सीमाओं को मिटा रहे हैं। रचनात्मक प्रयास और भी हैं। कांता राय लघुकथा पर केंद्रित अख़बार का प्रकाशन करती हैं। हाल ही में शोभना श्याम और मृणाल आशुतोष के संपादन में अलग-अलग लेखकों की 49 लघुकथाओं का संकलन "सेतु; कथ्य से तत्व तक' आया है। इसकी विशिष्टता है हर लघुकथा के साथ उसकी संक्षिप्त समीक्षा या पाठकीय टिप्पणी। यह प्रयोग एक आम पाठक के लिए लघु रचना को समग्रता से समझने और उससे जुड़ने में मददगार है। अतीत में हिंदी साहित्य के कई जाने-माने नामों ने लघुकथाएं लिखी हैं। हिंदी की पहली कहानी मानी जाने वाली "एक टोकरी भर मिट्‌टी' (माधवराव सप्रे) को कई विशेषज्ञ लघुकथा की श्रेणी में रखते हैं। कहने का तात्पर्य है कि लघुकथा आकार में लघु होने के बावजूद कोई छोटी विधा नहीं है। वास्तव में, इसमें गागर में सागर भरने सरीखी संभावना होती है। इसे अधजल गगरी बनने से बचाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser