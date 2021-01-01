पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॅरियर:सॉफ्ट स्किल्स बहुत ज़रूरी हैं...

डॉ. नेहा, साइकोलॉजिस्ट2 घंटे पहले
  • नौकरीपेशा लोग हमेशा हाई स्किल्स की बात करते हैं, लेकिन सॉफ्ट स्किल्स भी कॅरियर में बेहद काम आते हैं।
  • इन सौम्य गुणों को आसानी से विकसित किया जा सकता है।

अक्सर कॅरियर में कामयाबी के लिए बुनियादी ख़ूबियां या योग्ताएं जैसे अच्छी शिक्षा, अच्छे अंक और बेहतरीन कार्य प्रदर्शन आदि चर्चा का विषय होते हैं, जो कि एक हद तक सही भी है, क्योंकि कॅरियर की सही दिशा तय करने और उसमें आगे बढ़ने में इन सब का योगदान होता है। साथ ही अपने काम में दक्षता, काम के प्रति अपार लगन ऐसे कारक हैं जो सफलता की दिशा तय करते हैं। लेकिन इन सब के साथ-साथ व्यक्ति में कुछ सॉफ्ट स्किल्स यानी सौम्य गुण भी होने चाहिए, जो कामयाबी की राह में सार्थक तो होते ही हैं साथ ही कॅरियर में कठिन चुनौतियों के आने पर दृढ़ बने रहने में मददगार होते हैं।

क्या हैं सॉफ्ट स्किल्स
इसकी कोई एक परिभाषा नहीं है ना ही इसे किसी प्रमाणपत्र, अंकों या कार्यशाला में शामिल होकर हासिल किया जा सकता है। कुछ लोगों के लिए अच्छी तरह से बात करना तो कुछ के लिए सहयोगी की मदद करना इस दायरे में आता है। दरअसल, नौकरीपेशा लोग अक्सर हार्ड स्किल्स की बात करते हैं। लेकिन सौम्य गुण कितने ज़रूरी हैं, इस बारे में कम ही जानते हैं। इसमें धैर्य से काम लेना, सहयोगी के साथ अन्य लोगों की मदद करना, बिना रौब दिखाए कार्य करना, एक बात को कई बार समझाने में खीझ न होना, बड़ी जगह पर होते हुए भी सभी के साथ मेलजोल रखना, घर की नाराज़गी दफ़्तर में न निकालना आदि सॉफ्ट स्किल्स ही हैं।

- नौकरी चाहे सरकारी हो या प्राइवेट अक्सर काम का दबाव रहता है। यदि इन सौम्य गुणों के धनी हों, तो आप धैर्य के साथ दबाव में भी बिना आपा खोए काम कर सकते हैं। और असहज होने पर उचित तरीक़े से अपनी बात भी रख सकते हैं। - बात करने का तरीक़ा व्यक्ति के बारे में बताता है। इसलिए संवाद कौशल हर स्तर पर काम आता है। इसके साथ ही सहयोगी, क्लाएंट्स आदि सभी आपके साथ काम करने में सहज महसूस करते हैं। - सफलता-असफलता दोनों नौकरीपेशा जीवन का हिस्सा होते हैं। बहुत मुमकिन है कि कभी आपको अप्रत्याशित असफलता भी देखनी पड़े। यदि आपमें सौम्य गुण हैं, तो आप ऐसी घटनाओं से भले ही प्रभावित हों लेकिन विचलित नहीं होगे और तुरंत प्रतिक्रिया नहीं देंगे। इसके साथ ही सकारात्मक ऊर्जा से दोबारा अपना कॅरियर बनाने में संकोच नहीं करेंगे।

सॉफ्ट स्किल्स विकसित करने के कुछ आसान तरीक़े हैं...

वक़्त के पाबन्द बनें...
अपने जीवन में हर छोटे-छोटे वादे जिनमें समय की पाबंदी हो उन्हें पूरा करने की आदत डालें।

आलोचनाओं को स्वीकारें...
अपने काम के लिए अच्छे शब्दों के साथ-साथ आलोचना सुनने की भी प्रवृति विकसित करें। पेशेवर रूप से आप चाहे कितने भी कामयाब हों, यदि आलोचना सुनने की क्षमता न हो तो बहुत हद तक संतुष्टि भरी कामयाबी का रास्ता अवरुद्ध हो जाता है। और यह क्षमता विकसित करने से निरंतर सुधार करने में भी मदद मिलती है।

आत्मानुशासन...
अपने जीवन में उचित प्राथमिकताओं के अनुसार कुछ अनुशासन विकसित करें।

व्यक्तित्व निखार...
यदि किसी कौशल की कमी महसूस कर रहे हैं तो ज़रूर सीखें। इसमें कपड़े पहने का तरीक़ा, नई भाषा सीखने की ज़रूरत व इच्छा, संवाद कौशल विकसित करना, अपनी बात रखने का सही तरीक़ा सीखना आदि शामिल हैं।

आत्मकथा पढ़ें...
अपने आप को केवल काम और उससे जुड़ी किताबों तक ही सीमित न कर दें। दुनिया में ऐसे अनगिनत आदर्श हैं जिनके जीवन के उतार-चढ़ाव से प्रेरणा ली जा सकती है, जिन्होंने अपार चुनौतियों के बावजूद कामयाबी की कहानी लिखी। ऐसे लोगों की किताबें पढ़ें और सीखने-समझने का दायरा बढ़ाएं।

नई चुनौतियों के लिए तैयार रहें...
जीवन के साथ-साथ पेशेवर ज़िंदगी में भी कभी-कभी अप्रत्याशित बदलाव दस्तक दे सकते हैं। इसलिए ऐसे में अपना दिमाग़ खुला रखें, बदलावों के लिए तैयार रहें। एक ही ढर्रे पर जीने के आदी न बनें।

