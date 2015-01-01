पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेंड:विंटर सीजन में महिलाओं के लिए ट्रेंडी और कूल परिधानों के कुछ खास सुझाव

पलक चोपड़ा
  • मौसम चाहे सर्द हो, लेकिन कूल दिखने का मौका कोई हाथ से नहीं जाने देना चाहता।
  • विंटर सीजन में ऑफिस जाने और ख़रीदारी करने घर से बाहर निकली महिलाएं पसंद कर रही हैं ट्रेंडी परिधान।
  • एक नज़र नए ट्रेंड्स पर।

1. सदाबहार शॉल

साड़ी के साथ शॉल के संग का कोई तोड़ नहीं। बॉर्डर वाली साड़ियों पर सादी शॉल भी बेहद गरिमापूर्ण दिखाई देती है। शॉल्स की विविधता की कोई सीमा नहीं, पश्मीना से लेकर कुल्लू शॉल्स, हिमाचल की रंगीन किनारियों वाली शॉल्स और सादी ऊनी शॉल तक, ढेर सारी वैरायटीज़ हैं, जो कभी ट्रेंड से बाहर नहीं होतीं।

2. शॉल स्कार्व्स

कामकाजी युवतियों में स्कार्फनुमा शॉल्स का चलन आया है। पतली, गुलुबंद जैसी गर्म शॉल्स को गले के गिर्द बेहद स्टाइल से लपेटा जाता है। ये कोट पर भी अच्छी लगती हैं और चुस्ट ऊनी टीशर्ट्स पर भी।

3. लॉन्ग लेदर कोट, ब्लेज़र और बूमर जैकेट

लॉन्ग लेदर कोट, ब्लेज़र और बूमर जैकेट सर्दियों के ठिठुरा देने वाले मौसम में समझदारी इसी में है कि ठंड की मार से बचें, साथ ही ऐसे परिधानों का चुनाव करें, जिनमें स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट भी बरकरार रहे। इस मायने में लेदर कोट, ब्लेजर और बूमर जैकेट बेहतर विकल्प हैं। इन्हें भी महिलाएं चाव से अपना रही हैं।

4. नी लेंग्थ कोट

आमतौर पर बहुत लंबे या शॉर्ट गर्म परिधान कामकाजी महिलाएं कम पसंद करती हैं, लेकिन इन दिनों घुटनों तक लंबे ब्लैक कोट की बहार है। जींस पहनने वाली युवतियां ऊंचे शूज़ के साथ इन्हें पहनने का विकल्प चुन रही हैं। बुने हुए लम्बे कोट साड़ी पर भी जंचते हैं। इनका चलन लौट आया है।

5. चंकी निट स्वेटर

नए ढंग के इस पहनावे को कामकाजी महिलाएं और शॉपिंग के लिए घर से निकल रही स्त्रियां, दोनों पसंद कर रही हैं। कहने की बात नहीं कि इस स्वेटर की बुनावट इस तरह की गई है कि ठंड से बचाव तो होता ही है, लुक भी स्टाइलिश हो जाता है। स्वेटर जींस पर फबते हैं, लेकिन आजकल कुर्तों के साथ पैंट्स का चलन है, ये उन पर भी अच्छे लगते हैं।

6. प्लेन कार्डिगन स्वेटर

कार्डिगन पहनना हमेशा से महिलाओं को पसंद रहा है, लेकिन इस बार खास बात ये है कि लाल, सफेद, क्रीम कलर के कार्डिगन का चलन लौट आया है। जहां युवतियां इनके ढीले-ढाले स्वरूप को अपना रही हैं, वहीं कुर्ते पहनने वाली स्त्रियां इसके थोड़े छोटे, कम ढीले, वास्केटनुमा स्वरूप को पसंद कर रही हैं।

