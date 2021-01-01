पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीवन की राह:कोई होता, दिल की सुनता, कहता बातें दो-चार

प्रकाश गुप्ता3 घंटे पहले
  • एक समझदार शख़्स से उसके करीबी-जानकार हरदम चाहते हैं कि वो हर वक़्त अच्छी बातें करे। ऐसी बातें जो उनके मन को सुकून दें, लेकिन सर्वकालीन सत्य ये है कि मनुष्य परिस्थितियों के अनुसार व्यवहार करता है।
  • आख़िर जिसे दुख और पीड़ा से गुज़रना पड़ रहा हो, वो मुस्कराते हुए बात कैसे कर सकता। वो भी चाहता होगा कि कोई उसके दिल की सुने, उसे ढांढस बंधाए, उसके मन की दो-चार बातें सुने...

हम जब हालात पर हावी होते हैं, तब हमारी जय-जयकार होती है, लेकिन जब हालात हम पर हावी होने लगते हैं तो बदले में कई बार अपनों से ही उपेक्षा या तिरस्कार मिलने लगता है। ये वही लोग होते हैं, जो हमारी कामयाबियों के किस्से या सुखों की दास्तान तो बड़े आनंद से सुनते हैं, लेकिन हमारी असफलता, पीड़ा या दुखों की बात सामने आते ही उपेक्षापूर्वक किनारा करने लगते हैं। विडंबनापूर्ण तथ्य है कि यही वो समय होता है, जब हमें सबसे ज़्यादा सहारे की ज़रूरत होती है। इसीलिए आवश्यक है कि एक दुखी, पीड़ित या असफल व्यक्ति की बात भी सामने वाला सुने। चाहे उसे उसकी बात अच्छी लगे तब भी या ना अच्छी लगे तब भी।

कोई हाथ पक़ड़ ले...

ज़िदगी के किसी मोड़ पर हालात से हारे व्यक्ति के मन में यह बात बहुत गहराई तक बैठने लगती है कि अब वो अपनों के लिए उतना महत्वपूर्ण नहीं रहा, जितना कभी हुआ करता था। ऐसे में उसका मन भटकता है इस तलाश में कि कोई उसे यह अहसास दिलाए कि हां, तुम अब भी वही हो। हारे नहीं हो तुम, बस हालात बदले हैं। मेरे लिए अब भी उतने ही महत्वपूर्ण हो तुम। बहुत अच्छा हो कि यह एहसास दिलाने वाला उसका जीवनसाथी या कोई अपना करीबी हो, जो उसे सुने हर हाल में। जिससे मन मिले हर हालात में। क्योंकि यदि यह तलाश खत्म नहीं हुई, कहने और सुनने का रिश्ता कायम नहीं हो सका तो अवसाद या डिप्रेशन का बीज पीड़ित व्यक्ति के मन में कब जम जाए, शायद पता भी ना चले। या इसका जब तक पता चले, तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी हो।

काम छिना है, साथ नहीं

कोरोना काल ने कई हाथों से काम छीन लिया। करोड़ों लोगों की नौकरियां चली गईं। वह नौकरियां जो अपने सपनों के घर की किस्त थीं। घर का किराया थीं। बच्चों की स्कूल की फीस थीं। बीमारों का इलाज थीं... और तो और परिवार का भरपेट भोजन थीं। यह पीड़ा बहुत बड़ी है, लेकिन इससे बड़ी पीड़ा है उस योग्य, बुद्धिजीवी, दक्ष, समझदार व्यक्ति को उपेक्षापूर्वक ये एहसास कराना कि अब तुम कुछ नहीं रहे। अनुपयोगी हो, नाकाबिल हो। जबकि सच तो यह है कि इंसान तो वही है, बस अब हालात पहले जैसे नहीं रहे। ऐसा नकारात्मक व्यवहार करते समय लोग यह भूल जाते हैं कि वह व्यक्ति अभावों में ना जाने कितने मोर्चों पर लड़ाई लड़ रहा है। बाहरी हालात, ज़िम्मेदारियों से लड़ना और ख़ुद के मन को ज़िंदा रखना, मनोबल बनाए रखना, ये आसान तो बिल्कुल भी नहीं है, बल्कि हमारे अपने इसे और भी मुश्किल बना देते हैं। बहुत ज़रूरी है कि उस व्यक्ति के मन तक पहुंचा जाए, उससे संवाद कायम किया जाए, कुछ इस तरह कि वह अपने मन की हर बात कह सके। उसे कमज़ोर ना होने दें। टूटने ना दें क्योंकि एक हार का मतलब सब कुछ हारना नहीं है और एक जीत का मतलब सब कुछ जीत जाना नहीं है। अगले किसी मोड़ पर कामयाबी की एक नई सुबह इंतज़ार कर रही है...!

