आत्मनिर्भरता:गाड़ी के स्टीयरिंग की तरह अगर जीवन की कमान आपके हाथ में हो तो सफलता दूर नहीं

निशा तिवारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वाहन यानी रफ़्तार, नियंत्रण, सुरक्षा और आत्मनिर्भरता का एहसास।
  • गाड़ी के पहियों के साथ तरक़्क़ी को गति मिलती है और उससे भी बड़ी बात, आपका व्यक्तित्व निखरता है।

बुटीक़ संचालक भावना माथुर ने 32 साल की उम्र में डिज़ाइनिंग का काम काम शुरू किया था। वे बताती हैं कि काम की शुरुआत पार्टटाइम टेलर्स के साथ मिलकर की। कई बार सामान लेने या कुछ ख़रीदने के लिए जाने में वक़्त और पैसे दोनों की बर्बादी होती थी। बक़ौल भावना, ‘मैंने पैसे बचाए और स्कूटी ख़रीदी। दुपहिया से न सिर्फ़ मेरा समय बचा, बल्कि उससे मिले स्वतंत्रता के एहसास ने मेरा आत्मविश्वास भी बढ़ाया। बिज़नेस से जुड़ी ख़रीदारी और वितरण हो या मीटिंग्स के लिए समय पर पहुंचना, गाड़ी मेरी पक्की सहेली बन गई। मेरे प्रति लोगों का नज़रिया बदल गया। मैं न केवल सम्मानित महसूस करती हूं, बल्कि अपने हाथ में गाड़ी की कमान से ख़ुद को सुरक्षित भी महसूस करती हूं। इन पहियों ने मेरे सपनों को नए पंख दिए।’

एक गाड़ी, कई यात्राएं

यदि स्टीयरिंग हाथ में हो, तो वाहन सिर्फ़ एक जगह से दूसरी जगह ले जाने का काम नहीं करता, बल्कि आत्मविश्वास, आत्मनिर्भरता जैसे गुण बढ़ाता है और समय बचाने तथा समस्याएं सुलझाने की योग्यता अर्जित करने में सहायक होता है। कई मामलों में अपने वाहन से सुरक्षा भाव भी जुड़ा होता है। जैसा कि भावना कहती हैं, ‘जैसे-जैसे गाड़ी पर आपकी पकड़ बढ़ती जाती है, आप ख़ुद में एक नए इंसान को पाते हैं। सड़कों का सफ़र हर दिन नई सीख दे सकता है।’ यदि आपको कोई काम करना है, अपने सपने साकार करने हैं, तो वाहन बहुत बड़ा ‘प्लस पॉइंट’ साबित होता है।

महिलाओं को कई मौक़े और कुछ ख़ास नौकरियां इसलिए नहीं मिल पातीं कि उन्हें ड्राइविंग नहीं आती। ड्राइविंग न जानने के कारण वे कई तरह की मार्केटिंग जॉब्स से वंचित रह जाती हैं। कई काम बस एक यही हुनर न होने के कारण समय रहते पूरे नहीं हो पाते। हालांकि हालात बदले हैं, आज महिलाएं सार्वजनिक वाहन और कैब ड्राइवर भी हैं। लेकिन ख़ासतौर पर क़स्बाई और ग्रामीण स्तर पर बदलाव आना बाक़ी है। भले ही आप घरेलू महिला हों, वाहन ख़रीदने की तत्काल कोई ज़रूरत न महसूस करती हों, लेकिन उसे चलाना ज़रूर सीखिए।

यह कौशल मौक़े-बेमौक़े अवश्य काम आएगा। वाहन चलाना यूं तो छोटी-सी बात है, लेकिन आंकड़े बताते हैं कि भारत में ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस धारियों में महज 17 फ़ीसदी महिलाएं हैं। जब दहलीज़ के बाहर क़दम रखने की बात होती है, तो आमतौर पर वाहन चलाने के लिए घर के पुरुषों की ओर देखना होता है। 21वीं सदी की महिला इस निर्भरता को दूर किए बग़ैर तरक़्क़ी और आय के बारे में नहीं सोच सकती।

ऐसे पकड़ें रफ़्तार

ड्राइविंग सीखना बिल्कुल मुश्किल नहीं है। इसके लिए किसी जानकार परिजन, सखी या पेशेवर की मदद भी ले सकती हैं। महिलाओं के साथ अच्छी बात है कि वे नियम-क़ायदे की पक्की होती हैं, इसलिए एक्सीलरेट और ब्रेक का ध्यान रखने पर दुर्घटना की आशंका नगण्य रह जाती है। बच्चों को स्कूल छोड़ने से लेकर रोज़मर्रा की ख़रीदारी, बैंक आदि के काम ख़ुद गाड़ी से निपटाएं। इससे आप समय रहते अपने शेष कामों को अंजाम दे पाएंगी। भले ही वे परिजन ही हों, किंतु दूसरों पर निर्भरता कम होने से आत्मविश्वास आता है।

वैसे भी, समझदारी इसी में है कि जो काम आप ख़ुद कर सकती हैं, उसके लिए दूसरों पर बोझ न डाला जाए! वाहन चलाने से मिला आत्मविश्वास व्यक्तित्व के दूसरे पहलुओं में भी निखार लाता है। यह दुनिया से डील करने, योजना बनाने, जोखिम का अनुमान लगाने और त्वरित निर्णय सीखने में भी सहायक है।

ज़िम्मेदारी आपकी है

महिलाओं के बारे में ग़लत धारणा है कि वे कुशल चालक नहीं होतीं। सच यह है कि जब महिलाएं वाहन पर नियंत्रण सीख जाती हैं, तो उसे बेपटरी नहीं होने देतीं। आंकड़े कहते हैं कि महिलाएं नियम कम तोड़ती हैं और एक्सीडेंट में भी पीछे हैं। बहरहाल समाज के मानस को बदलने से पहले ख़ुद को बदलना होगा। ज्यों ही आप दुपहिया की किक मारती हैं, स्पार्क प्लक की तरह जीवन में भी स्पार्क पैदा होता है। एक्सीलरेटर से गति बढ़ाना या कम करना आपके हाथ में होता है। कब ब्रेक मारने की ज़रूरत है और कब गेयर बदलने की, वाहन चलाने से ज़िंदगी को भी ये सबक़ मिलते हैं। तो आप कब शुरू कर रही हैं सड़कों पर उड़ान?

