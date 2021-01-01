पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड कैंसर डे:जो कैंसर के सामने खड़े हैं उनका सहारा बनें

प्रभा कौशिक, राजित चानना3 घंटे पहले
  • कोई शक नहीं कि कैंसर एक गंभीर रोग है। इसका नाम सुनते ही व्यक्ति तनाव में आ जाता है। इलाज की प्रक्रिया के दौरान धैर्य और आत्मविश्वास खोने लगता है।
  • ऐसे में इलाज के साथ-साथ उनको शारीरिक और मानसिक संबंल देना परिजनों और मित्रों का दायित्व है।
  • उन्हें उन लोगों की जीवनी पढ़ने को दें जिन्होंने कैंसर को हराया है। उनके अनुभवों को जानेंगे, तो रोग का सामना आसान हो जाएगा...

कैंसर का इलाज संभव है, और इसके इलाज के आधुनिक तरीके विकसित हो रहे हैं। पर ये रोग इतना गंभीर है कि इसके मरीज़ अक्सर डर में जीने लगते हैं, और पीड़ा से जूझते-जूझते उनको अपना भविष्य भी अंधकारमय नज़र आने लगता है। कैंसर के इलाज के दौरान बाल झड़ना, कुछ विशेष शारीरिक बदलाव आना, खाने पीने में असहजता होना, अंगों को खो देना या खोने का डर अतिरिक्त रूप से मनोबल तोड़ने लगता है। ऐसे में कैंसर से जूझ रहे मरीज़ को इस डर से निकालने की ज़िम्मेदारी उनके परिवार और दोस्तों की है। उनका कैसे मनोबल बढ़ाना है और सामान्य जीवन व्यतीत करना आसान करना है, ये उनके प्रति हमारे व्यवहार पर निर्भर करता है। ऐसे में किन बातों का ध्यान रखना है और हौसला देना है ...

बीमारी को स्वीकार करें

कैंसर होने की ख़बर ही मरीज़ को मानसिक रूप से तोड़ देती है। शुरुआती दौर में अक्सर इसे स्वीकार करने में मरीज़ों को बहुत जद्दोजहद से गुज़रना पड़ता है। कैंसर से संबंधित भ्रांतियां, अतिरिक्त पीड़ा का डर, शरीर की किसी अंग के खोने या उसके स्वरूप के बदल जाने या जान का जोखिम आदि जैसे कारक हो सकते हैं, जो परेशान करते हैं। चूंकि कैंसर होने का तनाव मरीज़ को ठीक होने की उम्मीद से दूर ले जाता है, ऐसे में सबसे पहले ज़रूरी है मरीज़ को यह स्वीकार करने में मदद की जाए कि वे कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं, जिसका इलाज पूरी तरह से संभव है। और उसे इलाज के लिए तैयार होना है, जो उनके ठीक होने के लिए ज़रूरी है। उन लोगों की जीवनी पढ़ने को दें जिन्होंने कैंसर को हराया है। उनके अनुभवों को जानेंगे, तो रोग का सामना आसान हो जाएगा।

संवाद से दुखी नहीं करें

संवाद केवल मौखिक नहीं होते, मरीज़ के परिजनों की बॉडी लैंग्वेज, चेहरे के भाव, काम करने के तरीके आदि भी बहुत कुछ संचारित करते हैं। यदि मरीज़ अपने इलाज के कारण कोई विशेष काम नहीं कर सकता या कोई खेल नहीं खेल सकता तो उसके सामने अति उत्साही होकर वही काम करना मरीज़ का मनोबल गिराता है। इसके विपरीत रोगी के सामने ऐसा व्यवहार करें जिनमें रोगी सक्षम हो और रुचि रखता हो। केवल मौखिक सांत्वना ना दें। यदि मरीज़ इलाज के चलते सामान्य भोजन खा सकने में सक्षम नहीं है और विशेष प्रकार के तरल या भोजन पर है तो उनके सामने सामान्य भोजन ना करें। साथ ही उनके भोजन के समय उनका साथ दें और थोड़ा बहुत उनके साथ उनके खाने वाले भोजन में से जिसको सामान्य रूप से भी खाया जा सकता है, खा लें या जूस, चाय आदि लेकर बैठें। ये छोटे-छोटे व्यवहार आत्मविश्वास कायम करने में सक्षम होते हैं।

उम्र के अनुसार समझाएं

रोगी की उम्र के अनुसार उन्हें इलाज और शारीरिक बदलाव के लिए तैयार करें। यदि रोगी एक बच्चा है तो उसके मित्रों को समझा कर उसके साथ मेल-जोल करवाएं। कोई भी ऐसा विचार ना व्यक्त होने दें कि वह ठीक नहीं हो सकता। यदि रोगी बुज़ुर्ग है तो किसी अनुभवी व्यक्ति से सहयोग लें। यदि युवा है तो उसके युवक मित्रों को समझा कर उसके साथ उसको अधिक से अधिक सामान्य महसूस करवाने की कोशिश करें। खुशनुमा माहौल बनाकर रखें।

बातों से निराश नहीं करें

बाल झड़ने और इलाज के दौरान शारीरिक बदलावों के अलावा अंगों को खो देने का डर या खो देने कि स्थिति में रोगी के सामने उनको उनके शारीरिक बदलाव के साथ स्वीकार करें। उनसे उनके इस बदलाव से इतर बातें करें, उनको बदलाव के साथ सहज महसूस करवाएं ताकि वह ख़ुद को सहज भाव से स्वीकार कर सकें। जैसे यदि किसी रोगी विशेष अंग नहीं है तो उनसे उस विषय में बात ना करें बल्कि उससे हटकर बाते करें ताकि मरीज़ को लगे कि उनके इस शारीरिक बदलाव के कारण आपके व्यवहार में कोई परिवर्तन आया ही नहीं।

मिलने से पहले अनुमति लें

इलाज के बाद मरीज़ के साथ सामान्य व्यवहार करें। इलाज के बाद जब आप मरीज़ से मिलने जाएं, तो उनके परिवार से पहले अनुमति लें। बालों के जाने की वजह से मरीज़ असहज महसूस करे और मिलना नहीं चाहे, तो ऐसे में उनकी अनुमति ज़रूरी है। अगर मिल रहे हैं, तो उनसे उनके अनुभव नहीं पूछें। अगर वे ख़ुद इस पर बात करना चाहते हैं, तो उन्हें सिर्फ़ सुनें। अपनी ओर से सवाल या किसी और मरीज़ के अनुभव उनके सामने नहीं रखें। उनसे ऐसे मिले जैसे कि हमेशा से मिलते आए हैं।

रोग का जल्दी पता चले...

कैंसर जितना जल्दी पकड़ में आए, रोगी के पूरी तरह से ठीक होने की सम्भावना उतनी बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में सामना करना भी आसान होता है। अलग-अलग कैंसर के अलग लक्षण हो सकते हैं, यहां समझिए...

  • शरीर के किसी भी हिस्से में किसी तरह की गांठ को नज़रअंदाज़ ना करें। बहुत मुमकिन है ये गांठें सामान्य कारणों से हुई हों। लेकिन कारण का स्पष्ट होना ज़्यादा ज़रूरी है।
  • यदि काला मल आए, पेट में असामान्य दर्द हो तो यह रेक्टम कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं। साथ ही यदि सांस लेने में अत्यंत तकलीफ़ और खांसी में खून आता हो तो यह फेफड़ों के कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं।
  • स्तनों में किसी तरह की असामान्य पीड़ा, गांठ महसूस करें, या निप्पल से किसी तरह का द्रव आता हो तो तुरंत डॉक्टर से परामर्श लें। ख़ासतौर पर 45 वर्ष से अधिक आयु की स्त्रियां नियमित ब्रेस्ट स्क्रीनिंग के लिए जाएं।
  • सिर में असामन्य तेज़ दर्द, बेहोशी आना ब्रेन ट्यूमर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं।

जैसा कि बताया गया है, कैंसर के लक्षण बहुत व्यापक हैं, और सही कारण केवल डॉक्टर की जांच व स्क्रीनिंग आदि से ही पता चलेगा। फिर भी उपरोक्त के विषय में डॉक्टर की सलाह ज़रूरी है। इनको नज़रअंदाज़ करने पर अंगों को खोने का जोखिम, जान का जोखिम, बीमारी की जटिलताएं आदि केवल बढ़ती जाएंगी। इसलिए समय पर डॉक्टर से परामर्श लें और इलाज शुरू करवाएं।

