सेहत की सुरक्षा करें सुनिश्चित:इन 5 तरीकों से उत्पादों की गुणवत्ता को पहचानें, रखें यह सावधानी

नकुल पसरीचाएक घंटा पहले
  • उत्पाद दुकान से ख़रीद रहे हों या ऑनलाइन, असली और नकली की पहचान रखिए। परख के ये चंद मिनट हमारी सेहत की सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित कर सकते हैं।

त्योहार में कई तरह के पकवानों को बनाने के लिए साजो-सामान ख़रीदना होता है। इस ख़रीदारी के समय केवल सामग्री की गिनती पर ध्यान ना दें, बल्कि उत्पाद की गुणवत्ता का ध्यान रखना भी ज़रूरी है, जो थोड़ी-सी जागरुकता और देखभाल से की जा सकती है।

अधिकृत विक्रेता से ही खरीदें

अधिकृत दुकान से ख़रीदने पर आपको असली उत्पाद मिलेगा। जब भी दुकान से सामान खरीदें, तो उसका बिल ज़रूर लें, ताकि अगर विक्रेता ग़लत सामग्री बेचता है आपके पास सामान ख़रीदने का सबूत हो।

ग़लत वेबसाइट से सावधान रहें

ऑनलाइन ख़रीदारी करते वक़्त आकर्षक कीमतों और छूट के झांसे में न आएं। वेबसाइट की जांच-परख करके सुनिश्चित करें कि यह असली और भरोसेमंद है। ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग की नकली वेबसाइट्स नकली उत्पाद बेचती हैं। इनसे सावधान रहें।

पोषण के लेबल की जांच करें

लेबल ध्यान से पढ़ें। इससे आहार और क्रॉनिक बीमारियों के बीच के संबंध को बेहतर समझ सकते हैं। पोषण का लेबल नकली और असली सामग्री के बीच अंतर करने में मदद करता है। नकली सामग्री में आमतौर पर ऐसे अवयव लिखे जाते हैं जो वास्तव में मूल सप्लीमेंट में मौजूद नहीं होते। इसलिए पोषण सप्लीमेंट के बारे में जानकारी रखें कि इनमें कौन-से अवयवों का उपयोग किया जाता है। अगर कोई पोषक तत्व मौजूद नहीं है या अतिरिक्त है तो इसका अर्थ है कि यह सप्लीमेंट नकली है। उपभोक्ता मंत्रालय एवं एफएसएसएआई द्वारा ‘स्मार्ट कंज्यूमर ऐप’ भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इससे पैकेट के खाद्य पदार्थ के बारे में सही जानकारी पाने में मदद मिलेगी।

पैकेजिंग पर ध्यान दें

खाद्य पदार्थ का पैकेट ख़रीदते समय पैकेजिंग पर ध्यान दें। कई बार जालसाज़ पैकिंग के लिए मिलती-जुलती काॅपी बनाते हैं, जो ज़्यादातर मामलों में एकदम असली पैकिंग जैसी नहीं होती। लोगो, आकार, रंग और कई बार वर्तनी में अंतर होता है। ज़्यादातर भोजन सामग्रियों पर जालसाज़ी से बचने के लिए समाधान भी दिए जाते हैं जैसे सिक्योरिटी होलोग्राम, ख़ास पैकेजिंग फीचर, एसएमएस वैरिफिकेशन, क्यूआर कोड या स्क्रैच कोड और उत्पाद के असली होने की पहचान के लिए निर्देश भी दिए जाते हैं। उदाहरण के लिए घी के ब्रैंड पर कंपनियां असली उत्पादों की पहचान के लिए बाहरी पैकिंग पर सिक्योरिटी होलोग्राम/ पैकेजिंग या क्यूआर कोड देते हैं। इनकी जांच करें, निर्देशों के अनुसार प्रमाणीकरण प्रक्रिया के आधार पर उत्पाद का सत्यापन करें। नकली पाए जाने पर रिपोर्ट करें। अगर ऐसा लग रहा है कि इस लेबल के साथ छेड़छाड़ की गई है तो ऐसे उत्पाद को न खरीदें।

तारीख़ जांचें

किसी भी खाद्य सामग्री को खरीदते समय इसके निर्माण और अंतिम तारीख जांच लें। अगर ऐसा लगता है कि दिनांक में कुछ बदलाव किया गया है तो हो सकता है कि यह रीसायकल किया गया सामान हो।

उपयोग करते समय भी सावधानी

अगर उत्पाद के रंग, खुशबू या बनावट में कोई अंतर लगे तो सावधान रहें। यह उत्पाद नकली होने का संकेत हो सकता है। ज़िम्मेदार प्रतिष्ठित ब्रांड जालसाज़ी से बचने के लिए ज़रूरी उपाय अपनाते हैं और उपभोक्ताओं को प्रमाणीकरण प्रक्रिया के बारे में जानकारी देते हैं ताकि उपभोक्ता अच्छी गुणवत्ता के उत्पाद ख़रीद सकें।

(नकुल पसरीचा, अध्यक्ष, ऑथेंटिकेशन सॉल्यूशंस प्रोवाइडर एसोसिएशन)

