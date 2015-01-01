पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बचाव:इन बातों का रखें ख्याल, सर्दियां रहेंगी सुखद और सुरक्षित

डॉ. अव्यक्त अग्रवालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों और बुज़ुर्गों को जाड़े से बचाने की विशेष हिदायत दी जाती है। कोविड के दौर में ऐसा करना और भी ज़रूरी हो गया है, क्योंकि सामान्य-सी छींक भी चिंता में डाल सकती है।
  • जानिए, किन बातों का ख़्याल रखकर सर्दियों को सुखद और सुरक्षित बनाया जा सकता है।

वृद्धों को अक्सर बच्चों जैसा कह दिया जाता है। कारण यह कि दोनों के न सिर्फ़ मन और इच्छाएं एक जैसी होती हैं, बल्कि तन की संवेदनशीलता और भेद्यता के मामले में भी वे समान होते हैं। यही वजह है कि सर्दियां बच्चों और बुज़ुर्गों, दोनों को परेशान करती हैं। दरअसल, नवजात शिशु एवं बुज़ुर्ग दोनों में ठंड से बचाने वाला आवश्यक फैट कम होता है। 95 अंश फैरेनहाइट से नीचे तापमान पर वे गंभीर रूप से बीमार पड़ सकते हैं। हाइपोथर्मिया (यानी शरीर का तापमान सामान्य से काफ़ी कम होना) की स्थिति भी पैदा हो सकती है। अतः छोटे बच्चों और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को सीधे ठंड के संपर्क में न आने दें और साथ ही कुछ अन्य बातों का भी ख़्याल रखें।

1. टीके की सुरक्षा

विशेषज्ञ सलाह देते हैं कि छह माह से ऊपर के बच्चों एवं बुज़ुर्गों को साल में एक बार जून से अक्टूबर के बीच फ्लू शॉट (वैक्सीन) ले लेना चाहिए। ये सामान्य फ्लू एवं स्वाइन फ्लू से सुरक्षा देंगे। साथ ही 50 वर्ष से ऊपर के व्यक्ति न्यूमो कोकल वैक्सीन भी लगवाएं तो बेहतर होगा। साधारण ज़ुकाम कोविड की आशंका के चलते तनाव दे सकता है, इसलिए वैक्सीन के बारे में अपने चिकित्सक से परामर्श करें।

2. आरामदेह गर्माहट

बच्चे और उम्रदराज़ व्यक्ति, दोनों समुचित गर्म कपड़े पहनें, लेकिन ध्यान रहे कि वे आरामदेह हों। कपड़ों के चलते चुभन, रगड़ और दबाव महसूस नहीं होना चाहिए। कपड़ों की वजह से सांस लेने में तकलीफ़ न होने लगे। ऊनी कपड़ों के फुंदने, लटकन, डोरी आदि से दोनों को ख़तरा होता है। बुज़ुर्ग जहां इनसे फंसकर चोट खा सकते हैं, वहीं छोटे बच्चे चीज़ों को मुंह में डालने की प्रवृत्ति के चलते गंभीर स्थिति उत्पन्न कर सकते हैं। अत: दोनों ही मामलों में कपड़ों की गर्माहट, आराम और सुरक्षा को प्राथमिकता दें, बजाय ख़ूबसूरती या फ़ैशन के।

3. हवा बदलती रहे

बंद कमरों में कभी भी सिगड़ी, अलाव इत्यादि न तापें। कमरे में ज़हरीली कार्बन मोनो ऑक्साइड जमा हो सकती है। नन्हे बच्चों को ठंड से बचाने रूम हीटर का इस्तेमाल यदि करते भी हैं, तो कुछ ही देर कमरा गर्म करें। अन्यथा कमरे की हवा शुष्क हो जाती है, जिससे अन्य दिक़्क़तें पैदा हो सकती हैं। इसी तरह, रात में कंबल-रज़ाई सिर से ओढ़कर न सोएं, न ही कमरे को पूरी तरह बंद करें।

4. सूरज से दोस्ती

ठंड से बचाव के नाम पर बच्चों और बुज़ुर्गों को घर तक सीमित न रखें। सुबह की धूप में बच्चों का खेलना और बड़ी उम्र वालों का टहलना उनकी हड्डियों को विटामिन डी की मात्रा दिलवाएगा। यह ज़रूरी विटामिन विभिन्न एलर्जी से बचाव एवं रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता के लिए भी आवश्यक है। साथ ही धूप नींद के चक्र को संतुलित रखने में भी मददगार होगी। बहरहाल, ध्यान रहे कि शिशुओं को बिना कपड़ों के कभी धूप न दिखाएं। सीधे ठंडी हवा लगने से वे बीमार पड़ सकते हैं।

5. हाथ धोने का ख़्याल

जाड़े के मौसम में पानी ठंडा लगने से बच्चे (और वृद्ध भी) कई बार हाथ कम धोने लगते हैं, जिससे फ्लू, कोविड का ख़तरा बढ़ सकता है। यदि संभव हो, तो उनके हाथ-पैर धोने के लिए भी गुनगुने पानी की व्यवस्था करें। इसी के साथ, समुचित मात्रा में पानी पीना भी सुनिश्चित करें। कम तापमान ख़ासकर बच्चों में त्वचा की समस्याएं पैदा करता है। कोल्ड क्रीम, वैसलीन, तेल का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

6. बीमारियों से बचाव

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने वाला पोषण सुनिश्चित करें। संतुलित, ताज़ा आहार ठंड में होने वाले संक्रामक फ्लू एवं अन्य वायरस के आक्रमण से बच्चों-बुज़ुर्गों को बचाएगा। ऐसे आहार में सभी मौसमी फल, सब्ज़ियां, बीन्स, नट्स, गर्म दूध, पनीर, अंडे इत्यादि आते हैं। इन खाद्य पदार्थों से समुचित विटामिंस, फाइबर, प्रोटीन, ऊर्जा, अच्छे फैट की पूर्ति होगी।

चिकित्सा सहायता

अस्थमा, एलर्जी, आर्थराइटिस, दिल, धमनियों व मांसपेशियों की समस्याओं के मरीज़ों की तकलीफ़ ठंड में बढ़ जाती है। अत: नियमित दवाएं और चिकित्सकीय परामर्श लेते रहें। भारत में जाड़े के मौसम में संक्रामक बीमारियों में काफ़ी कमी आती है, किंतु ख़ासकर बच्चों और बुज़ुर्गों को कुछ अन्य स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। इन तमाम बातों का ध्यान रखकर आप उनकी सर्दियों को ख़ुशगवार बना सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें