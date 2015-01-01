पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विंटर विशेष:मानसिक मनोदशा का रखें ख्याल, सर्दियों में नहीं घेरेंगी उदासियां​​​​​​​

डॉ. अमिताभ साहा
  • कुछ लोगों को सर्दियां पसंद होती हैं, तो कुछ के लिए चिंता का सबब बन जाती हैं।
  • सर्द, बिना सूरज की रोशनी के दिन और कंपकंपाती रातें एक तरह की उदासी से घेर लेती हैं, जिन्हें विंटर ब्लूज़ कहा जाता है।
  • इस उदासी को पहचान लिया जाए तो उपाय भी हो सकता है।

सर्दियों में मनोदशा विकार होना आम है। लोग अवसाद का शिकार होने लगते हैं, जिसे मौसमी मनोदशा विकार (सीज़नल मूड डिसऑर्डर) के नाम से जाना जाता है। इस मौसम में मनोदशा ख़राब होने के अलावा चिड़चिड़ापन, अत्यधिक नींद, थकान, मीठा खाने की चाह, मज़ाक़-मस्ती की कमी, उम्मीद की कमी, ख़ुद को कम आंकना आदि महसूस होता है। चूंकि, ऐसा सर्दियों में ज़्यादा महसूस होता है इसलिए इन्हें विंटर ब्लूज़ के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

क्यों होते हैं विंटर ब्लूज़

धूप की कमी, अंधेरा, शारीरिक निष्क्रियता, ख़राब आहार और अत्यधिक सोने की वजह से यह हो सकता है। अंधेरापन विंटर ब्लूज़ का एक बड़ा कारण है। अंधेरा व्यक्ति के अंदर की ऊर्जा को कम करता है और नकारात्मकता को बढ़ावा देता है। चूंकि सर्दियों में धूप कम निकलती है और रात लंबी होती है इसलिए लोग ज़्यादातर बत्तियां बुझाकर अपने-अपने कंबलों में ही रहना पसंद करते हैं। ऐसे में वे अंधेरे की नकारात्मकता का शिकार बनते हैं और विंटर ब्लूज़ महसूस करने लगते हैं। शुरुआत में ये सिर्फ़ आम आलस जैसा महसूस होता है लेकिन धीरे-धीरे अवसाद में बदल जाता है।

विटर ब्लूज़ से बचने के उपाय भी हैं..

शारीरिक रूप से सक्रिय रहें

सर्दियों में हम थोड़ा निष्क्रिय होने लगते हैं। एक जगह बैठे रहने और गति न करने की इच्छा आम है। लेकिन यही मुश्किल की जड़ भी है क्योंकि सक्रियता ज़रूरी है। शारीरिक सक्रियता सर्दियों में होने वाले अवसाद से बचने का एक ख़ास और कारगर उपाय है। नियमित व्यायाम, योग, नृत्य, खेल-कूद आदि से शरीर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार होता है। ये सभी गतिविधियां मनोरंजक होने के साथ-साथ शारीरिक ही नहीं बल्कि मानसिक रूप से भी फिट रहने में सहायक होती हैं।

त्योहार और जश्न में शामिल रहिए

सर्दी का मौसम यदि मनोविकार का कारण बनता है, तो यह जश्न के भी कई कारण देता है। ये मौसम क्रिसमस, नया साल (न्यू ईयर), लोहड़ी, संक्रांति आदि का जश्न मनाने का अवसर देता है। तैयारियों में शामिल हों, जश्न मनाएं, तो विंटर ब्लूज़ से लड़ने में मदद मिल सकती है। ऐसे में इस मौसम को सकारात्मक रूप में लेते हुए इसका आनंद लेने की कोशिश करें।

ब्लूज़ से लड़ने के लिए लाइट थैरेपी

लाइट थैरेपी ब्लूज़ से लड़ने का एक पुराना और कारगर इलाज है। चूंकि, सर्दियों में धूप कम निकलती है और लोग ज़्यादातर बत्ती बंद करके कंबल में सोए रहते हैं इसलिए अंधेरा बना रहता है। वहीं शाम को जल्दी अंधेरा हो जाता है, जो मन में अवसाद पैदा करने लगता है। विंटर ब्लूज़ से बचने के लिए, अगर धूप निकली हो, तो उसमें कुछ देर अवश्य बैठें। घर में सुबह की रोशनी और धूप आने दें। उजाला दिखता रहे और घर में भी बना रहे, इसकी कोशिश करें।

जीवनशैली और खान-पान सुधारें

सर्दियों में लोग तला-भुना ज़्यादा खाने लगते हैं, तो दूसरी ओर आराम भी ज़्यादा करते हैं, जो उनमें आलस पैदा करता है। यह आलस धीरे-धीरे तनाव और फिर अवसाद का कारण बनता है। इसलिए इस मौसम में रुटीन को सही रखें और हरी सब्जि़यों और फलों का ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा सेवन करें। इन उपायों से समस्या का समाधान हो जाता है।

मस्ती में रहें

हंसी-मज़ाक ख़राब से ख़राब मन को भी ठीक कर सकता है। कोरोना के कारण घर में ज़्यादा वक़्त बिता रहे हों, तो परिवार के साथ बैठकर मज़ाक-मस्ती करें। दोस्तों से बात करना पसंद है तो फोन पर या कभी उनसे मिल-बैठकर हंसी-मज़ाक़ कर सकते हैं। हास्य-व्यंग्य की किताबें पढ़ें।

नोट- अगर फिर भी आपको ख़ुद में सुधार महसूस नहीं होता है, तो चिकित्सक से परामर्श लेने में बिल्कुल न हिचकिचाएं। गंभीर मामलों के लिए दवाओं का सहारा लिया जाता है।

