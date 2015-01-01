पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम की तैयारी:ठंड के मौसम में रखें अपना खास ख्याल, आज़माएं ये सुझाव

विद्या आर्य12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंड के मौसम में घर में गर्मी के अहसास से बेहतर और क्या हो सकता है। ठंडक की दस्तक हो, उससे पहले गर्माहटों का इंतज़ाम कर लेना बेहतर होगा।
  • ऐसे में क्या उपाय किए जा सकते हैं, उन्हीं के लिए सुझाव...

सर्दियों की शुरुआत हो गई है। मौसम के असर में इस बार सर्दी-खांसी से बचना भी बेहद ज़रूरी है। घर में गर्माहट रखेंगे, तो बुज़ुर्ग और बच्चे, जिनको फिलहाल बाहर निकलने की ज़्यादा ज़रूरत नहीं है, वे ठंड से सुरक्षित रहेंगे। जो घर से बाहर जा रहे हैं, उन्हें तो ठंड से अपनी सुरक्षा करनी ही है।

घर को जांच लें

अक्सर ठंडी हवाएं खिड़कियों और दरवाज़ों की चौखट के खुले हिस्सों से घर में प्रवेश कर जाती हैं। इनको जांच कर अच्छी तरह सील कर दें। जो खिड़कियां धूप की दिशा में न हों, उन्हें बंद ही रखें। सर्दियों में सुबह नौ-दस बजे से लेकर तीन बजे तक की धूप ठीक होती है। किसी खिड़की से अगर इसका मिलना मुमकिन हो, तो उसे जांचकर दुरुस्त कर लें। सर्दियों में घर के अंदर धूप आना बहुत ज़रूरी है। यह दिन में घर को गर्म रखती है। शाम से पहले घर की सारी खिड़कियां बंद कर दें।

गर्म कपड़ों की परत में रहें

जब घर से बाहर होते हैं, तो बेशक गर्म कपड़ों की दो-तीन परत पहनते हैं। लेकिन घर के भीतर कभी-कभी लापरवाही हो जाती है। घर में कम से कम थर्मल ज़रूर पहने रहें। दिन में भी मोज़े पहनें और रात को सोते समय ढीले पड़ चुके मोज़े पहन लें। जब सर्दियों की तेज़ी बढ़े, तो सुनिश्चित करें कि बुज़ुर्ग पूरे समय दस्ताने, मोज़े और मफ़लर के साथ स्वेटर-शॉल पहने रहें।

शाम को घर बंद रखें

शाम होते ही सर्दी भी बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में सभी दरवाज़े और खिड़कियां अच्छी तरह से बंद कर लें। इसके अलावा खिड़कियों, दरवाज़ों और बालकनी के स्लाइडर के परदे गहरे रंग और मोटे कपड़े के लगाएं। चाहें तो परदों की दो परत भी लगा सकते हैं। इससे घर की गर्माहट बरक़रार रहेगी और वह ठंडा भी नहीं होगा। सर्दी में फर्श भी ठंडा होता है, तो इस पर कालीन बिछा सकते हैं। ख़ासतौर पर बुज़ुर्गों के पलंग के पास रनर बिछा दें ताकि बिस्तर से उतरते ही उन्हें पैर रखने में सुविधा हो।

इन्हें आज़माएं

  • रात को सोते समय घर के सभी सदस्यों को गर्म पानी के बैग्स दे दें, जिसे वे किसी मोटे कपड़े में लपेटकर अपने पैरों के नीचे रख सकते हैं। गर्म पानी के बैग्स कुछ ही मिनटों में रज़ाई या कम्बल में गर्माहट ला देते हैं।
  • हीटिंग मैट्रस या कम्बल भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। कम्बल को भी बिछाकर गर्म कर सकते हैं और उसे ही मैट्रस की तरह इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इसे रातभर प्लग-इन रखना ठीक नहीं होता। इसलिए गर्म करके प्लग निकाल दें और गुनगुने गद्दे पर सोएं।
  • घर को गर्म रखने के लिए टैराकोटा के पॉट का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए टैराकोटा के गमले या बोल को किसी स्टैंड या ईंटों पर उल्टा रख दें और इसके नीचे मोमबत्ती रखकर जलाएं। ये हीटर की तरह काम करेगा।
  • इसके अलावा कमरों में अलग से मोमबत्तियां भी लगा सकते हैं, जिससे थोड़ा-बहुत कमरे को गर्म रखा जा सकता है। ध्यान रहे कि कमरे में ताज़ा हवा भी आती रहे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें