कविता मेरी सासू मां:दूरी का एहसास और यादों के भाव को बयां करती पंक्ति दर पंक्ति

कविता भट्‌टएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नदी के दो किनारे जोड़ती एक पुलिया से चलकर,

वृक्ष-कतारों के झुरमुटों के बीच है मेरा पुराना घर।

मिट्टी और पत्थरों की खुरदुरी दीवारों के ऊपर,

खपरैल-छत और लकड़ी का जंगला है उस पर।

वहीं किसी कोने में उस जंगले से सटकर,

बैठा होगा एक बूढ़ा तन अस्थियों से जर्जर।

दो बूढ़ी आंखें देख रही हैं, राह मेरी पगडंडी पर,

बुरांस-चीड़-बांज के घने पेड़ों के बीच निरन्तर।

लिपटी होगी सूत की चोटी, श्वेत बर्फ़-से बालों पर।

पांखले, पुराने सोने-चांदी के गहनों से लक-दक-संवर।

बाट जोहती मेरी, उन कमज़ोर आंखों को बल देकर,

पिघल आती होंगी, किंचित झुर्रियों भरे बूढ़े गालों पर।

चार वृद्ध महिलाएं बर्फ़ीली हवाओं से आक्रान्त सिमटते हुए,

करती होंगी बातें अपने सुख-दुःख की, अंगीठी सेंकते हुए।

सम्भवतः अपनी बहुओं की प्रतीक्षा में आंखें नम होती होंगी,

अपनी बूढ़ी आंखों में एक सपना संजो मन बहलाती होंगी।

गांव की अन्य बहुएं जब घास लकड़ी उठा लाती होंगी,

उस पल आभास-भरी, उनकी आंखें उन्हें रुलाती होंगी।

अभी भी सोच दुःखी होंगी मेरी बहू भी यदि मेरे पास होती,

मंडुए की रोटी घी लगा और सरसों की सब्ज़ी परोसती।

अपने कर्तव्यों से विमुख मैं नई पीढ़ी की बहू- आभासविहीन,

जिन्होंने स्वप्न देखे मुझे बेटी जान उन्हीं भावों से संवेदनहीन।

कभी सोचकर सिहरन-सी तन में पीड़ा मन में है होती,

उनकी हंसी में प्रसन्न; पीड़ा में सम्मिलित यदि मैं भी रोती।

स्नेह मुझे भी तनिक मिलता, मुझे सहला, प्रसन्न झूम लेती,

कभी पुचकारती और स्नेह भरे होंठों से कभी मुझे चूम लेती।

मैं भौतिक सुख-लिप्त न हो यदि कुछ त्यागोन्मुख होती,

यदि कर्तव्य-निर्वहन करती; वे प्रसन्न, मैं भी संतुष्ट होती।

(कविता कोश से साभार)

