लघुकथा रिश्ता:कोविड के दौर में प्रिया के पापा को आया हार्ट अटैक, खून की जरूरत पड़ने पर ऐसे दूर हुई परेशानी

श्याम आठले4 मिनट पहले
  • ख़ून लेने और देने के लिए ख़ून के रिश्ते की ज़रूरत नहीं हाेती। प्रकृति ने यह व्यवस्था बनाकर एक बड़ी सीख दी है।

कोलकाता में जैसे ही मैं अपने घर पहुंची, सपना भाभी मुझसे लिपट गईं। उन्हें किसी बात का कोई ख़्याल नहीं रहा कि इस तरह बाहर से आए किसी भी इंसान से लिपटना आजकल सुरक्षित नहीं है। ‘प्रिया-प्रिया, पापा जी...।’ मैं चौंकी! ‘क्यों, क्या हुआ पापा जी को?’ ‘तुम्हें तो सिर्फ़ हार्ट अटैक का ही बताया था और कहा था कि वे हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हैं और धीरे-धीरे रिकवर कर रहे हैं। पर सच्ची बात तो ये है कि डॉक्टर ने तुरंत बायपास सर्जरी की सलाह दी है वरना दूसरा हार्ट अटैक भी आ सकता है जो बहुत ख़तरनाक हो सकता है।’ मैं फौरन बोली, ‘तो करते क्यों नहीं बायपास का ऑपरेशन? दिक़्क़त क्या है?’

भाभी थोड़ा संयत होती हुए बोलीं, ‘एक हो तो बताऊं। तेरे भैया लिमिटेड रुपए ही देकर गए हैं। वो हॉस्पिटल वाले पहले रुपया जमा कराने को कहेंगे। अभी शुरुआती अमाउंट तो पड़ोस वाले अंकल जी ने जमा करवा दिया है। उनका तो ख़ैर आगे-पीछे वापस कर ही देंगे।

मैं बोली, ‘चिंता मत करो, रुपयों की व्यक्स्था हो जाएगी।’

‘अरे अभी एक चिंता और भी है। पापा जी का ब्लड ग्रुप बी नेगेटिव है जो कहीं मिल नहीं रहा। और अभी कोविड के इस कठिन समय में मिलना भी बहुत मुश्किल है। किसी अनजान का ब्लड ले लेना भी बहुत जोखिम भरा हो सकता है। क्या करें, कुछ समझ में नहीं आ रहा।’

‘भाभी,आप थोड़ी देर शांत होकर बैठो। निकालने से ही रास्ते निकलते हैं। घबराने से कुछ भी हासिल नहीं होगा।’ फिर कुछ सोचते हुए मैंने अपने पति अमित को फ़ोन लगाया। उनका ब्लड ग्रुप बी नेगेटिव है। मम्मी को कामवाली बाई के भरोसे छोड़कर एक दिन के लिए अमित आ गए। कभी-कभी क़ुदरत के बारे में सोचती हूं कि बेटा विदेश से आ नहीं सकता, सगी बेटी और बहू का नहीं, बल्कि दूसरे किसी अनजान मानव का, जो अब उनका दामाद है, सर्वथा अलग परिवार का, उसका रक्त मिल जाता है और एक इंसान नई ज़िंदगी पा जाता है। क्या क़ुदरत ने ‘रक्तदान’ का वरदान देकर सारी मानवता को जोड़े रखने का अनोखा कार्य नहीं किया है ?

