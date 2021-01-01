पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Magazine
  • Madhurima
  • The Girl Should Be Welcomed In The Homes, Its Preparation Will Be Done Only By Creating Psyche, Awakening The Confidence And Respecting The Girl Fully.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लघुकथा:कन्या का घरों में स्वागत हो, इसकी तैयारी मानस बनाने, विश्वास जगाने और कन्या का भरपूर मान करने से ही होगी

चरनजीत सिंह कुकरेजा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मम्मी जी के शब्दों ‘चाहे जो भी हो’ ने उसके भीतर नई स्फूर्ति भर दी थी। तभी तो वह कमान से छूटे तीर की तरह फर्राटे भरता हुआ घर की ओर रवाना हो गया।

‘मम्मी जी, भाईसाहब तो बाहर फोन पर लगे हैं... मुझे घर पहुंचना है जल्दी... आप ही कह देना उनसे कि मैं आपको बताकर गया हूं।’ चंदर ने गाड़ी की चाबी बोर्ड पर टांगते हुए कहा। ‘कहां जाना है तुम्हें, बड़ी जल्दी में लग रहे हो। बैठ जाओ थोड़ी देर, चाय बनाती हूं तुम्हारे लिए।’ वह लैपटॉप बैग और ऑफिस से लाई कुछ फाइलें सोफ़े पर रखते हुए बोला, ‘नहीं मम्मी जी, चाय रहने दीजिए। मुझे घर पहुंचना है जल्दी, रास्ते में ही फोन आया था अम्मा का दो बार। वो गीता को दर्द शुरू हो गया है, उसे हॉस्पिटल ले जाना पड़ सकता है। मेरा घर पहुंचना ज़रूरी है। मुझे चिंता हो रही है।’ ‘ठीक है बेटा, तुम जल्दी जाओ, मैं बोल दूंगी अभिनव से... और हां! कोई दिक़्क़त आए तो भैया को या मुझे फोन ज़रूर कर देना। ख़ुशख़बरी देना मत भूलना, चाहे जो भी हो!’ उसने चंदर का कमरे से बाहर निकलते तक पीछा किया।

मम्मी जी के शब्दों ‘चाहे जो भी हो’ ने उसके भीतर नई स्फूर्ति भर दी थी। तभी तो वह कमान से छूटे तीर की तरह फर्राटे भरता हुआ घर की ओर रवाना हो गया। घर पहुंचते ही अम्मा को आवाज़ लगाई। भीतर से गीता के करहाने की आवाज़ें स्पष्ट सुनाई दे रही थीं। ‘आ गया बबुआ।’ अम्मा ने बरामदे में आते ही चंदर को हौसला दिया, ‘थोड़ी देर में सब ठीक हो जाएगा। दाई मां और मौसी हैं भीतर।’ पानी का गिलास थमाते हुए वे बोलीं, ‘ऐसे समय घर में किसी आदमी का रहना ज़रूरी होता है न, सो तुम्हें बुला लिया।’ पानी पीते हुए वह गर्म पानी की देगची कमरे में लेकर जाती अम्मा को देख रहा था। मन ही मन प्रार्थना भी कर रहा था ईश्वर से कि हॉस्पिटल ले जाने की ज़रूरत न पड़े। भाईसाहब से भी तो मांग नहीं पाया कुछ मदद। मम्मी जी से कहता तो ज़रूर दे देतीं, पर उसे ही तो जल्दी पड़ी थी घर पहुंचने की।

उसका चिंतन चल ही रहा था कि बाहर किसी गाड़ी के रुकने की आवाज़ आई। हॉर्न सुनकर उसने बाहर की तरफ़ देखा, मम्मी जी गाड़ी से उतर रही थीं। ‘अब कैसी है गीता? हॉस्पिटल ले जाना है तो गाड़ी है, अभिनव ले जाएगा, बाहर बैठा है। चिंता मत करो। और ये लो रख लो काम आएंगे,’ कहते-कहते मम्मी जी ने एक लिफ़ाफ़ा चंदर के हाथों में थमा दिया। मालिक के आने से उसका आत्मबल बढ़ गया था। फिर भी उसने औपचारिकतावश कह ही दिया, ‘आपने भैया को क्यों तकलीफ़ दी मम्मी जी!’ फिर लिफ़ाफ़े को देखते हुए बोला, ‘इसकी क्या ज़रूरत थी!’ ‘तुम दस-बारह सालों से हमारे पास हो, घर के सदस्य हो गए हो तुम। तुम्हारे सुख-दुख में हमारी भागीदारी तो बनती ही है। मेरी तरफ से नेग है, रख लो।’ वह आवभगत कर ही रहा था कि भीतर से बच्चे के रोने की आवाज़ सुनकर चिंतातुर चेहरों पर मुस्कान दौड़ गई। अच्छी ख़बर के आने की प्रतीक्षा थी दोनों को, पर बाहर आ रही अम्मा के रुआंसे चेहरे ने उनके दिलों में किसी अनहोनी की शंका उत्पन्न कर दी। ‘क्या हुआ अम्मा! गीता ठीक तो है न?’

अम्मा कुछ बोलतीं इसके पहले ही अभिनव की माताजी बोल पड़ीं, ‘कुछ नहीं हुआ चंदर बेटा, लड़की हुई है गीता को। क्यों जी मेरा अनुमान सही है न? मैं तो आपके चेहरे को पढ़कर ही समझ गई थी।’ फिर अम्मा के पास बैठकर उन्होंने उनके कंधे पर हाथ रखते हुए कहा, ‘ख़ुशियां मनाओ अम्मा जी, आप दादी बन गई हो। चंदर ने शादी के दूसरे साल ही आपको दादी बनने का सुखद अवसर दे दिया। यहां देखो, शादी के पांच साल बाद भी बेटे-बहू का इस ओर ध्यान ही नहीं है। मैं तो कहती हूं चाहे जो भी हो, लड़का या लड़की, समय पर हो तो घर की रौनक़ें बरक़रार रहती हैं। ढलती उम्र में बच्चों की किलकारियां ही चेहरे की झुर्रियां कम कर पाती हैंं। आसान हो जाता है बच्चों से हंस-बोलकर बुढ़ापा काटना।’ यह कहते-कहते वे स्वयं ही कमरे में चली गईं। ‘कैसी हो बेटी?’ उन्होंने गीता के माथे पर हाथ फेरा और मां-बच्ची की बलाएं लेकर बाहर आ गईं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser