चांद के सामने चांदनी:परिधान के हिसाब से चुने मांग टीका, चूड़ियां और अन्य ज़ेवरों का लुक

नंदिनी सिंहएक घंटा पहले
  • करवा चौथ पर सुंदर परिधान चुनने के बाद बारी आती है ज़ेवरों की। माथा पट्‌टी पहनें कि मांग टीका, लम्बे हार पहनें कि चोकर।
  • चूड़ियां ज़्यादा हों या कंगन से रेखांकित हों हाथ। कुछ सुझाव देखिए।

1. अगर आपके परिधान पर चांदी के तारों से काम किया गया हो, या केवल मटेरीयल ही भारी हो या वस्त्र नीले, गुलाबी, गाजरी जैसे ग़ैरपारम्परिक रंग के हों, तो चांद पर्व पर मोतियों के ज़ेवर पहनें। जड़ाऊं भी चुन सकती हैं। लम्बे हार ऐसे परिधानों पर बहुत सजते हैं।

2. शिफॉन, जॉर्जेट या किसी शीयर वस्त्र के परिधान हों, जैसे लॉन्ग ड्रेस, गरारा, शरारा या साड़ी, तो हीरे के आभूषणों को धारण करें। ऐसे कपड़ों पर बहुत भारी ज़ेवर न पहनें। ऐसे वस्त्रों का हल्का-फुल्का स्वरूप मीना के कंगनों, मांग टीके और थोड़े बड़े झुमकों से निखर आता है।

3. भारी लहंगों के साथ भी बहुत भारी ज़ेवर लुक को दबा देते हैं। भारी लहंगे के साथ के लिए चंद ज़ेवरों को ही चुनें। माथा पट्‌टी पहनें, तो चोकर न पहनें। मांग टीका हो, तो ठीक लम्बाई वाला छोटा हार अच्छा लगेगा। लहंगे के साथ अलग-अलग ज़ेवर नहीं, सेट अच्छे लगते हैं।

4. चंद आभूषण बेहद ज़रूरी होते हैं। चूड़ियां या हाथ के लिए कोई भी आभूषण, चाहे हथफूल ही हो, पायल, कानों के आभूषण और सुंदर बिंदी- इनका होना इस पूजा के लिए ज़रूरी है। वजह केवल सज्जा नहीं है। पायल और चूड़ियों की खनक पर्व की पूजा में रौनक बढ़ा देती है।

