कविता:कविता 'डायरी' बयां करती है एक पुरुष के दिल की बात

प्रवीण कुमार गार्गव4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कह देता हूं उसे सब कुछ,

जानता हूं वो किसी से नहीं कहेगी।

अपनी परेशानी, दुख जब बताता हूं

तब भी वो मुझे कमज़ोर नहीं समझती है

सलाह नहीं देती परंतु याद दिला देती है कि

पहले भी ऐसी कई लड़ाइयां तुम जीत चुके हो।

ख़ुशी ज़ाहिर करता हूं, तब याद दिला देती है कि

धन्यवाद दो ईश्वर को और उनको जिन्होंने मदद की

अपनी ग़लतियां बताता हूं

तो एहसास दिला देती है

कि तुम आदमी हो, अवतार नहीं।

बता देता हूं उसे तो मन हल्का हो जाता है,

क्रोध शांत हो जाता है।

आवेश कम हो जाता है।

सयंमित हो जाता हूंं।

मेरे लिए उसके पास हमेशा समय है

कभी नहीं कहा, ‘बाद में बात करते हैं’

मेरी हर बात उसे याद है, नहीं भूलती वो कभी

उम्र के अंतिम पड़ाव पर जब यादें क्षीण हो जाएंगी

मुझे विश्वास है वो मुझे सब कुछ याद दिलाएगी।

लगेगा कि अब इस दुनिया से विदा होने का

वक़्त आ गया है,

अपने से पहले उसे अग्नि को समर्पित कर दूंगा।

मेरी ‘डायरी’ पहले भस्म होगी।

किसी को क्यों ज़रूरत होगी इसकी?

मेरे अपनों के पास तो होगी ही न एक डायरी,

जिसमें मेरे लिए कुछ न कुछ तो अवश्य लिखा होगा।

