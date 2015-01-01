पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Magazine
  • Madhurima
  • The Sister in law Makes The Way To Happiness At Home, By Considering These Advice, The Relationship Will Remain Strong

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिश्ते-नाते:घर में ख़ुशियों की राहें बनाती हैं ननद-भाभी

अदिति सक्सेना31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ननद-भाभी का रिश्ता बेहद ख़ूबसूरत होता है। अमूमन दोनों हमउम्र होती हैं, इसलिए स्वाभाविक रूप से सहेलियां बन सकती हैं। ऐसा न हो, तब भी कम से कम उनमें पीढ़ियों का अंतर तो नहीं होता।
  • इसलिए अगर उनमें निबाह की राह सुलभ हो जाए, तो परिवार में सामंजस्य और ख़ुशियों की आमद हो सकती है।

आजकल अधिकांश परिवारों में दो बच्चे होते हैं, भाई-बहन। ऐसे में बहुत सम्भव है कि ननद दुल्हन की हमउम्र हो। दोनों के लिए हो सकता है कि किसी हमउम्र लड़की के साथ घर-परिवार साझा करना पहला अनुभव हो। भाई-भाई हों, तो भी एक ऐसी चचेरी-ममेरी बहन होती है, जिससे भाइयों का लगाव हो। नए घर में ये दुल्हन की सबसे क़रीबी सहेली हो सकती है। किसी समय में यही रिश्ता सबसे उलझनें पैदा कर देता था, लेकिन अब सुलझे-सुलझे समाज में ये सबसे मीठा और सुंदर बन सकता है।

दोनों के लिए रिश्ता नया है

विवाह के बाद ननद उम्मीद करती है कि भाभी उससे घुल-मिलकर रहे, सारी बातें साझा करे, घर में सभी की इज़्ज़त करे। ऐसा सोचना बिल्कुल भी ग़लत नहीं है लेकिन सामने वाले को उसका वक़्त देना ज़रूरी है। जैसे ये रिश्ता ननद के लिए नया है ठीक वैसे ही भाभी के लिए भी परिवार नया है। इसलिए जब दोनों ही रिश्ते नए हैं तो निबाह भी दोनों ओर से बराबर होना चाहिए।

साझेदारी में समझदारी

ननद-भाभी जब एक उम्र की होती हैं तो दोनों ही एक-दूसरे से कई बातें साझा करती हैं। लेकिन यहां दोनों को ही इस बात का ख़्याल रखना चाहिए कि जो बातें एक-दूसरे से कही गई हैं वो किसी अन्य तक न पहुंचें। भाभी अपने पति से भी ननद की बातों का ज़िक्र न करे, न ही ननद घर के बाक़ी सदस्यों से भाभी की बातें शेयर करे। एक-दूसरे की बातें यहां-वहां से जब दोनों तक पहुंचेंगी तो रिश्ता बिगड़ सकता है और भरोसा भी टूट जाएगा। इसलिए साझेदारी से पहले एक-दूसरे को समझ लें और समझदारी से ही अपनी निजी बातें साझा करें।

सम्मान का ख़्याल रखें

ननद-भाभी के रिश्ते में एक-दूसरे का सम्मान सबसे ज़रूरी है। भाभी को इज़्ज़त देना ननद का फ़र्ज़ है। यही दायित्व भाभी का भी बनता है कि ननद के छोटे होने पर उसे प्रेम और सम्मान दोनों दे। यदि ननद बड़ी है तब भी भाभी के साथ वही सम्मान की भावना रखे। यही बात भाभी को भी ध्यान में रखनी है। एक-दूसरे का आदर करने से प्रेम भी बढ़ता है, रिश्ता भी परिपक्व होता है।

ननद का योगदान

भाभी जब घर में आती हैं तो परिवार के सदस्यों से परिचय कराना, घर में सभी के साथ सामंजस्य बैठाना, सबकी पसंद-नापसंद बताना ननद की ज़िम्मेदारी है। ननद का ये योगदान दोनों के ही रिश्ते को बेहतर बनाएगा। इससे नई लड़की भी परिवार में आसानी से घुलमिल जाएगी और सबका ख़्याल भी बेहतरी से रख सकेगी। इसके साथ ही परिवार के बाक़ी सदस्यों को भी नई सदस्य का ख़्याल रखना चाहिए।

ज़िम्मेदारी भी आधी-आधी

भाभी और ननद दोनों को ही घर के कामों में एक-दूसरे की मदद करनी चाहिए। ननद होने का मतलब ये नहीं कि आप भाभी पर हुकुम चलाएं। भाभी के साथ घर के काम जैसे खाना बनाना, साफ़-सफ़ाई आदि में हाथ बंटाएं। इसके अलावा भाभी को भी ननद के साथ कॉलेज के काम (प्रॉजेक्ट), पढ़ाई आदि में मदद करनी चाहिए।

दख़लअंदाज़ी नहीं, सलाह

दख़लअंदाज़ी किसी को भी पसंद नहीं होती। इसीलिए जब बहन भाई को भाभी के लिए सलाह देने लगती है या भाभी ननद के मुताल्लिक कोई बात अपने पति से कहने लगती है, तो यह दख़लअंदाज़ी होगी। ऐसा व्यवहार किसी को भी चुभेगा। कई बार जो आज़ादी बहू को मिल जाती है, उसके लिए घर की बेटी कई बरसों से तरस रही होती है या इससे उलट भी हो सकता है। तब बजाय तनातनी के अगर खुलकर आपस में बात की जाए, तो स्थितियां और मन कभी नहीं उलझेंगे।

ग़लतफ़हमियां न बढ़ाएं

इस रिश्ते में बहुत जल्दी ग़लतफहमियां पैदा होती हैं। इसलिए यदि कोई बात है, एक-दूसरे की किसी बात का बुरा लगा है तो साफ़ बात करके मामला सुलझा लें। ऐसा न करें कि बुरा लगने पर मुंह फुलाकर बैठ जाएं। इससे आपके साथ-साथ बाक़ी सदस्यों का भी मूड ख़राब होगा और आपका रिश्ता भी कमज़ोर होगा। इसलिए साफ़ बातचीत करें। इससे छोटी-मोटी ग़लतफ़हमियां दूर होंगी और रिश्ते को नई ताज़गी और मज़बूती भी मिलेगी।

बुराई नहीं, समस्या बताएं

सामान्य-सी बात है कोई भी अपने घर के सदस्यों के बारे में ग़लत नहीं सुन सकता। इसलिए ससुराल में कोई दिक़्क़त है या किसी बात को लेकर परेशान हैं तो बहू को चाहिए कि खुलकर अपनी बात या उलझन बताए। ऐसा न हो कि वह सीधे बुराई शुरू कर दे। बुराई से रिश्ते टूटने लगते हैं, वहीं स्वस्थ बातचीत समस्या का हल निकालती है। अगर भाभी से कोई ग़लती हुई है तो ननद को चाहिए कि भैया या परिवार के अन्य सदस्य से कहने के बजाय सीधे भाभी को बताए। इससे वह आगे उस ग़लती को नहीं दोहराएगी। यही बात भाभी को भी ध्यान में रखनी है कि ननद की बुराई मायके में या पति से करने के बजाय सीधे ननद से बात करे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें