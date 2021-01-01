पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघुकथा:वतन की मिट्टी दादा जी को वापस खींच लाई थी, कारण जानकर आयुष हैरान था

नटेश्वर कमलेश2 घंटे पहले
  • आयुष दादा जी के विदेश न जाने पर हैरान था, लेकिन सच्चाई से रूबरू हुआ तो पीछे छुपा कारण समझ में आया।

‘दादा जी, आप बाहर क्यूं नहीं गए। आपने जब एमबीबीएस किया था तब तो विदेशों में बहुत ज़्यादा इनकम थी। तो आप फिर यहीं क्यों रुक गए?’ आयुष ने बाहर बैठे अपने दादा से पूछा। दादा जी ने मुस्कराकर जवाब दिया, ‘बेटा, यहां कैसा लग रहा है तुम्हें? दोपहर है थोड़ी गर्माहट है, लेकिन ठंडक लिए हुए हवा चल रही है। हवा के झोंके मिट्टी को कुछ दूर उड़ाकर ले जाते हैं, फिर वहीं छोड़ देते हैं। ऐसा लग रहा है न जैसे कुछ खेल रहे हैं दोनों मिलकर।’ आयुष ने कहा, ‘हां दादा जी, बहुत शांति है यहां। इतना सुकून कहीं नहीं मिलता।’

दादा जी बोले, ‘बस यही सुकून मुझे वापस ले आया। 1955 में मैं एमबीबीएस करने दूसरे शहर गया था। कुछ सालों बाद पढ़ाई पूरी होने पर मैं विदेश भी चल गया। वहां आगे की पढ़ाई पूरी करके वहीं पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया। ये जगह तो मेरे ज़ेहन से निकल चुकी थी। शहरों की चमक-दमक में मैं इतना डूब चुका था कि अपने देश को, अपने गांव को पूरी तरह भूल चुका था। एक दिन मैं अपना कुछ सामान ठीक कर रहा था कि तभी मुझे एक पांच रुपए का नोट मिला। बस वही देखकर मैं वापस आ गया।’ आयुष को कुछ समझ में नहीं आया। उसने बड़े ही आश्चर्य से पूछा, ‘दादा जी, पांच रुपए का नोट देखकर वापस...? मतलब?’ दादाजी ने आगे बताना शुरू किया।

‘बेटा, मेरे पिता जी एक स्वतंत्रता सेनानी थे। अपनी पूरी उम्र वे देश की आज़ादी के लिए लड़ाई लड़ते रहे। आंदोलन के लिए उन्होंने अपना काम भी छोड़ दिया। आख़िर आज़ादी हमें मिली भी लेकिन उस समय देश की हालत ठीक नहीं थी। हर चीज़ के लिए देश संघर्ष कर रहा था। मैं पढ़ना चाहता था। मेरे पिता जी ने ज़मीन बेचकर मेरी फ़ीस भरी। घर ख़र्च के लिए भी मां के पास पैसे नही होते थे। जब मैं पढ़ाई करने जा रहा था तब मां ने वही पांच का नोट मुझे दिया था कि मेरे ख़र्च के काम आएगा। वो नोट लेकर मुझे अच्छा नहीं लगा। मेरी पढ़ाई के लिए मेरे माता-पिता ने कितने कष्ट उठाए, इसलिए उस नोट को कभी ख़र्च भी नहीं किया। जब वो नोट मुझे मिला तो मुझे अपने वतन की याद आने लगी और अपने माता-पिता की भी। अपने देश की सुबहों की, जहां चिड़ियों की चहचाहट से नींद खुलती है, वहीं विदेशों में गाड़ियों का शोर नींद खोलता था। अपने देश में गुड़ से बनी मिठाइयां, तमाम व्यंजनों की ख़ुुशबू पूरा बाज़ार महका देती है। इस देश की मिट्टी की बात ही कुछ और है।'

वे आगे बोले, "मुझे एक बात और सताने लगी कि हमें आज़ादी दिलाने के लिए कितने लोगों ने बलिदान दिया ताकि हम अपने देश को अपने अनुसार आगे ले जा सकें और मैं उसी देश को छोड़कर आ गया? सिर्फ़ सीमा पर लड़ाई कर ही देश की सेवा नहीं की जाती। देश को अंदर और बाहर ऐसे सिपाहियों की ज़रूरत होती है जो हर मोर्चे पर देश के लिए लड़ सकें। देश में बहुत ग़रीबी थी, लोग देश को आगे ले जाने के लिए दिन-रात मेहनत कर रहे थे। बस उन्हीं लोगों की सेवा करने, उनका हाथ बंटाने के लिए मैं यहां वापस आ गया। यहां गांव आकर लोगों का इलाज करने लगा। देखो, सभी ने मिलकर आज देश को कहां पहुंचा दिया। बस, उसके बाद इस मिट्टी को छोड़कर जाने का कभी मन ही नहीं हुआ।’ आयुष ने कहा, ‘दादा जी, आपने फिर पापा को क्यों जाने दिया। वो भी तो डॉक्टर हैं और बाहर लोगों का इलाज कर रहे हैं।’ दादाजी ने जवाब दिया, ‘बेटा, देशभक्ति एक भावना होती है जो स्वतः ही मन में आती है। मेरे कहने से वो शायद रुक तो जाता लेकिन दिल से देश के लिए कुछ नहीं कर पाता।’ अगले दिन दादाजी का परिवार साथ बैठा हुआ था। उनके पुत्र ने उनसे कहा, ‘पापा जी, यहां से जाने के बाद मैं दिल से ख़ुश नहीं रह पा रहा हूं। यहीं पर एक अस्पताल खोलना चाहता हूं। आप मेरी मदद करेंगे क्या?’ दादाजी और आयुष दोनों उनकी बात सुन एक दूसरे को देख मुस्करा रहे थे।

