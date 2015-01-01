पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवेक गुप्ता12 मिनट पहले
ख़बरों की दुनिया में आमतौर पर श्री का प्रयोग नहीं किया जाता। कारण यह कि यदि हर नाम और उपनाम के साथ श्री लिखा जाए, तो संभव है कि अख़बार में कुल मिलाकर आधा पृष्ठ इसी से भर जाएगा। इसलिए, जगह बचाने और पाठक को अधिकाधिक सामग्री देने के लिए यह अलिखित नियम बन गया। समाचार चैनलों में भी सर्वनाम के बजाय हर पंक्ति में नाम और उपनाम का प्रयोग होता है, अत: दुहराव से बचने के लिए वहां भी श्री कहना छोड़ दिया गया।

पत्र-जगत के अपने क़ायदे हैं, परंतु हमारे निजी जीवन में ऐसी कोई वजह है, न ज़रूरत! शिष्टाचार का एक आरंभिक पाठ यह भी है कि बड़ों के नाम के पहले श्री लगाना चाहिए। बचपन का यह पाठ अगर भूल गए हों, तो याद कर लीजिए। श्री केवल औपचारिकता नहीं है। यह सम्मान, संपदा, ज्ञान और शक्ति से युक्त होने की घोषणा है। हमारी संस्कृति में तो संतों को सर्वनाम के साथ भी श्री लगाकर "आपश्री' से संबोधित किया जाता है।

श्री की विशिष्ट परंपरा संस्कृत से हिंदी में आई है। संस्कृत में इसे नाम के साथ जोड़कर लिखने का चलन है (श्रीगणेश), क्योंकि श्री के साथ समास किया माना जाता है। हिंदी में इसे अलग भी लिखा जाता है। अत:, आपश्री से अनुरोध है कि अपने निजी लेखन, वार्तालाप और उद्‌बोधन आदि में श्री का प्रयोग अवश्य करें।

