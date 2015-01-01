पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभकामनाएं:तोहफे ऐसे हों जो नवदंपति के काम आएं, पेश हैं कुछ खास सुझाव आपके लिए

शिखा दानीएक घंटा पहले
  • सजावटी सामान देने के बजाय ऐसे तोहफ़े दें, तो नवदम्पती की नई गृहस्थी में काम आएं।
  • आजकल नए उत्पादों की कमी नहीं, फिर भी चंद सुझाव दिए जा रहे हैं।

शादी में तोहफ़े तो दिए जाते हैं लेकिन अक्सर हम गिफ्ट्स अपनी सहूलियत के अनुसार थमा देते हैं। कुछ सीनरी देना पसंद करते हैं, तो कुछ लोग शो-पीस, वहीं कुछ न मिलने पर कई तो डिनर सेट दे आते हैं, जबकि ये सभी ऐसी चीज़ें हैं जिन्हें लोग अपनी पसंद के अनुसार ख़रीदते हैं। तोहफ़े ऐसे दें, जो कुछ नयापन लिए हुए हों और उपयोगी भी हों। इस वक़्त सबसे अच्छा तोहफ़ा है नक़द धनराशि देना। इससे सामने वाला उन पैसों इस्तेमाल अपनी सुविधा और ज़रूरत से कर सकेगा और उसे शादी के ख़र्चों में राहत भी मिलेगी। बहरहाल, पैसों के अलावा कुछ और देने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं तो इन सुझावों पर ग़ौर करें।

बैग होल्डर

आप सोच रहे होंगे कि शादी के मौक़े पर बैग होल्डर कैसे दिया जा सकता है। लेकिन सच मानिए, ये नई तरह का तोहफ़ा सभी को बहुत पसंद आएगा। घर में कैरी बैग्स इकट्‌ठे होते ही हैं। इन्हें यहां-वहां रखने के बजाय होल्डर में रखें।

सैंडविच मेकर

ये पसंदीदा गिफ्ट हो सकता है, क्योंकि सैंडविच रोज़मर्रा के नाश्ते में शामिल होता ही है। इसलिए ये तोहफ़ा सभी को पसंद आ सकता है। आजकल कम बजट में अच्छी कंपनी के सैंडविच आसानी से मिल जाते हैं।

आइसक्रीम मेकर

अक्सर हमें क़रीबियों की पसंद के बारे में पता होता है कि उन्हें खानपान में क्या भाता है और क्या नहीं। यदि उन्हें आइसक्रीम पसंद है तो ये उपहार उनके लिए एकदम बढ़िया रहेगा। जब भी मन करेगा फटाफट पसंदीदा आइसक्रीम बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी।

बाथरोब

ये हमेशा काम आने वाला तोहफ़ा हो सकता है। अगर अधिक बजट नहीं है तो ये गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं। आप दूल्हा और दुल्हन के लिए एक-सा सेट ले सकते हैं। क्वालिटी के अनुसार बजट ऊपर-नीचे भी कर सकते हैं।

हैंड ब्लेंडर

आजकल सभी के पास समय की कमी है। पति-पत्नी दोनों ही नौकरीपेशा होते हैं। इसलिए ऐसा कुछ दिया जा सकता है जो रोज़मर्रा में इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। ऐसे में हैंड ब्लेंडर अच्छा गिफ्ट साबित हो सकता है। ये आपके बजट में भी रहता है और उपयोगी भी होता है।

