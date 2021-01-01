पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:ख़ास दिन के लिए ख़ास हो तैयारी भी

डॉ. अंजलि शर्मा, नैचुरोपैथ, शुद्धि नैचुरोपैथी3 घंटे पहले
  • अप्रैल आने में बस दो महीने बाक़ी हैं, फिर शादियों के दौर शुरू हो जाएंगे। केवल आयोजन की ही नहीं, दूल्हे और दुल्हन को ख़ुद की देखभाल की भी तैयारी अभी से करनी होगी।
  • ऐसे में ज़रूरी है कि वे अपनी त्वचा की आंतरिक और बाह्य देखरेख पर गंभीरता से ध्यान देना शुरू कर दें।

बात यदि शादी की हो तो पहला ध्यान मेकअप, ड्रेस पर जाता है जो शादी की ख़ुशी का एक बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा हैं, लेकिन बीते एक दौर से सौंदर्य की परिभाषा व्यापक हुई है। अब लोग अंदरूनी तौर पर ख़ुद को निखार रहे हैं। अब शादी के कुछ महीने पहले से दूल्हा-दुल्हन डाइट पर काम करना शुरू कर देते हैं, क्योंकि बाहरी देखभाल के साथ-साथ खानपान अंदरूनी सौंदर्य में मुख्य भूमिका निभाता है।

रॉ फ़ूड फास्टिंग
महीने में कुछ दिन रॉ फ़ूड फास्टिंग करनी चाहिए। इसके तहत खाने में केवल कच्चे फल, सब्जियां और अनप्रोसेस्ड फ़ूड का सेवन किया जाता है। इन्हें प्राकृतिक रूप में खाने के अनेक फायदे हैं जैसे बहुत से कच्चे फलों सब्जि़यों में पके भोजन की तुलना में अधिक पोषक तत्व होते हैं, साथ ही कुछ हद तक कैलोरी भी कम होती है।
प्रोसेस्ड फ़ूड या बाहर का खाना पूरी तरह से छोड़ दें। बाहर के खाने में मिलने वाला सैचुरेटेड फैट, बढ़ा हुआ कॉलेस्ट्रोल त्वचा और शरीर पर नज़र आता है। इस कारण मुंहासे, त्वचा रूखी होना, प्राकृतिक चमक न रहना आदि समस्याएं सामने आती हैं।

आंखों की करें देखभाल
इस दौरान अपनी आंखों की अतिरिक्त देखभाल करें, ताकि डार्क सर्कल्स, थकी हुई आंखों से निजात मिल सके। इसके लिए समय मिलने पर आंखों पर खीरा और आलू का स्लाइस रखकर कुछ देर आराम करें। इसके साथ ही बर्फ कोे आंखों के आसपास व पूरे चेहरे पर हल्के हाथों से रगड़ें। इससे त्वचा में कसावट आती है और आंखों की सूजन भी दूर होती है।

ओमेगा 3 फैटी एसिड्स
साफ़, कसावट-भरी और स्वस्थ त्वचा की चाहत में अक्सर लोग ओमेगा3 फैटी एसिड्स के लिए कैप्सूल भी लेते हैं, लेकिन विशेषज्ञ की राय के बिना ये लेना उचित नहीं है। इसके लिए अलसी का प्रतिदिन सेवन किया जा सकता है। इसे भूनकर या फिर पीसकर एक चम्मच दूध या पानी में मिलाकर लिया जाता है। अखरोट भी ओमेगा 3 फैटी एसिड्स का अच्छा स्रोत है।

सलाद को दें प्राथमिकता
अपने हरेक भोजन के साथ सलाद अवश्य लें, बल्कि सलाद की मात्रा पके भोजन के अनुपात में अधिक हो, तो बेहतर। खाने में एक से अधिक हरी और अलग-अलग रंग की सब्जि़यां बहुत से विटामिन और पौष्टिक तत्वों को सुनिश्चित करती हैं।

विटामिन-सी के स्रोत
इसके लिए प्रतिदिन एक आंवला खाने का नियम रख सकते हैं। इसे या तो सुबह-सुबह कच्चा खाया जा सकता है या फिर जूस बनाते वक़्त उसमें एक आंवला जोड़ा जा सकता है। विटामिन-सी त्वचा और वज़न दोनों के लिए बेहतर है।

शक्कर हटा दें
शक्कर में बहुत कैलोरी होती है। ऐसे में सीमित मात्रा में मीठा ज़रूर लें लेकिन साथ ही उसका स्रोत शक्कर के बजाय शहद, गुड़ को ज़रूरत के अनुसार रखा जा सकता है। इससे वज़न नियंत्रण रखने में मदद मिलेगी।

डीटॉक्स और चेहरे का ग्लो
डीटॉक्स वॉटर का भी नियमित सेवन किया जा सकता है जो चेहरे पर चमक लाने में मदद करता है। इसके लिए पानी में खीरा, ककड़ी, अदरक, पुदीना आदि डालकर कुछ घंटों के लिए रखें। इसका उपयोग करने से शरीर से विषाक्त पदार्थों को दूर कर सकते हैं।

नारियल पानी लें
नारियल पानी की सलाह प्री वेडिंग तैयारियों में दी जाती है। रोज़ एक नारियल पानी पीने से कुछ समय में त्वचा साफ़ और दमकती नज़र आती है। कारण ये भी है कि इससे त्वचा में नमी बनी रहती है। इसके साथ ही खीरा, ककड़ी, संतरा इस तरह के फल-सब्जि़यों के सेवन से शरीर और त्वचा हाइड्रेट रहते हैं और मुहांसों तथा रूखी त्वचा की समस्याएं भी दूर होती हैं।

पावर नैप लें
शादी की बहुत-सी तैयारियों के चलते बहुत सारे लोग नींद का चक्र बिगाड़ बैठते हैं। लेकिन उचित मात्रा में नींद आपके इन सभी कामों को सही ढंग से करने और त्वचा दोनों के लिए बेहद ज़रूरी है। भागदौड़ में अपनी सेहत के साथ समझौता न करें। यदि रात में नींद पूरी नहीं हो पाई है तो दिन में पावर नैप ले सकते हैं। इस तरह नींद की कमी को पूरा करके तरोताज़ा रह सकते हैं।

