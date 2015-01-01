पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धन-मंत्र:गृहलक्ष्मियां इन 5 तरीकों से बढाएं पारिवारिक आय, सीधी कमाई की चुनें ये सुनहरी राह

मेघा गजभिये2 घंटे पहले
  • संकट से उबर रही दुनिया ने सबक़ लिया है कि परिवार में आय के एक से अधिक स्रोत होने चाहिए। गृहलक्ष्मियां इस बारे में सोचें।
  • इंटरनेट के युग में अवसर और आपके बीच चंद क़दमों का ही फ़ासला है। पारिवारिक आय बढ़ाने के लिए नए विकल्पों पर ग़ौर करें।

कोविड 19 का दौर कई सबक़ देने वाला है। नौकरियां गई हैं, रोज़गार छिना है, तो गृहस्थी की गाड़ी का संतुलन भी डगमगा गया है। ऐसे में ज़रूरत है कि महिलाएं घरेलू प्रबंधन और बचत के साथ ही पारिवारिक आय में प्रत्यक्ष योगदान की कोशिश भी करें। आज के समय में अवसरों की कमी नहीं है, इंटरनेट के युग में मौक़े खोजना मुश्किल भी नहीं है। चुनौती है तो इन अवसरों को अपने पक्ष में करने की। इस राह के रोड़ों को दूर करने के लिए चंद चीज़ों पर काम करना होगा।

1. वक़्त है हुनर तराशने का

विवाह और बच्चों के जन्म के बाद महिलाएं काम से थोड़ा विराम ले लेती हैं, लेकिन यह विराम कई बार आत्मविश्वास को कम कर देता है। इसलिए सबसे पहले ज़रूरी है कि अपनी पढ़ाई, पुराने काम और अनुभव के आधार पर आगे की रूपरेखा तय की जाए। वर्तमान दौर के हिसाब से पुराने काम के तरीक़े सामयिक बने हैं कि नहीं, इस पर ग़ौर करें। अपनी रुचि को समझें, उस हिसाब से उसे व्यवसाय में तब्दील करने की कोशिश करें। इसके लिए आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण लें। इस दौर की अच्छी बात है कि अधिकांश प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध हैं। कई तो मुफ्त हैं। सरकारी प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों और सहायता योजनाओं की जानकारी भी खंगालें।

2. सोशल मीडिया से करें मित्रता

इस दौर में ऐसा कोई काम नहीं है, जिसे बिज़नेस न बनाया जा सके। धागे से लेकर मशीन के उत्पादन तक का काम घरों से ही शुरू होकर प्रॉडक्शन यूनिट्स तक पहुंच रहा है। बात चाहे रचनात्मक क्षेत्र की हो या परंपरागत काम की, सभी के लिए समान अवसर उपलब्ध हैं। पूरा बाज़ार सबके लिए खुला है, बस ज़रूरत है शुरुआत करने की। और इसमें मदद मिली है सोशल मीडिया की वजह से। कई बार अपनी पहचान को एक नया रूप देना भी आवश्यक होता है, क्योंकि आपका नाम ही आपकी पहचान है। तो अपनी प्रोफाइल को मज़बूत करें और प्रोफेशनल प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करें।

3. नेटवर्क से बनती है नेटवर्थ

अपने आसपास के लोगों से जानकारी और मदद लें। उनसे अपने आइडिया और काम के बारे में चर्चा करें। आपके सभी रिश्तेदारों, मित्रों और परिचितों को स्पष्ट रूप से पता होना चाहिए कि आपको कौन-से हुनर आते हैं और आप क्या-क्या काम करती हैं। इससे आपकी सिफ़ारिश होने और काम मिलने की संभावनाएं बढ़ जाएंगी। माउथ पब्लिसिटी काम को आगे तक ले जाती है। अपने मित्रों से अपने काम को शेयर करने के लिए कहें। इंटरनेट को अपना मित्र बनाएं। सोशल मीडिया का सकारात्मक प्रयोग करें, उस पर समान रुचि और काम वालों से जुड़ें।

4. सुविधाजनक विकल्प चुन लें

घर से काम करना सुविधाजनक हो सकता है। इसके लिए अपना कोर एरिया चुनें। वर्क फ्रॉम होम के लिए कई विकल्प हो सकते हैं। पारंपरिक विकल्पों तक सीमित न रहें, आप बहुत कुछ कर सकती हैं। मेकअप, ट्रैवल, लाइफस्टाइल, म्यूज़िक, फिटनेस, डीआईवाय, स्पोर्ट्स, फोटोग्राफी जैसे कई क्षेत्रों में अपना हुनर आज़मा सकती है। आप फ्रीलांस सवाल हल कर सकती हैं, कोर तकनीकी क्षेत्रों के सवाल करने के लिए कई वेबसाइट पैसे देती हैं। फाइनेंस, वॉइस ओवर, ट्रांसलेशन, वीडियो एडिटिंग, एफिलिएट मार्केटिंग के विकल्प भी हैं। इन सबके बारे में इंटरनेट पर विस्तृत जानकारियां उपलब्ध हैं, वह भी हिंदी में।

5. सबसे ज़रूरी आत्मविश्वास

हर काम की शुरुआत छोटे स्तर से होती है। किसी भी कार्य को करने के लिए रिसर्च और डेवलपमेंट से ज़्यादा आत्मविश्वास की ज़रूरत होती है। यदि आप आत्मविश्वास से भरपूर रहेंगी तो अपने काम और टीम को बेहतर ढंग से संचालित कर सकेंगी। आप शुरुआती रिसर्च और कम संसाधनों के साथ लगभग जोखिम मुक्त शुरुआत कर सकती हैं। चाहें तो आरंभ में पैसे कम लगाएं, लेकिन समय देने, सीखने और मेहनत में कभी कमी न करें।

थोड़ा हटकर सोचें

आज के ज़माने में अवसर सबके लिए खुले हैं, तो ज़ाहिर है कि प्रतिस्पर्धा भी अधिक है। ऐसे में, भीड़ से अलग दिखकर आप शुरुआती बढ़त ले सकती हैं। मिसाल के लिए, अचार-पापड़-मसालों के व्यापार जैसे परंपरागत बिज़नेस आइडिया को विस्तार देने के लिए नए तरीक़े से पैकिंग और ब्रांडिंग शुरू कर सकती हैं। आपके पास रसोई से जुड़े या कोई नए आइडिया हों, तो उन पर काम करें। सिलाई-कढ़ाई जैसे परंपरागत काम को थोड़ी नई शक्ल देने के बारे में सोचें। वर्तमान दौर में प्रतिभा के साथ-साथ रचनात्मकता भी ज़रूरी है। ख़ासतौर पर आंत्रप्रेन्योर बनने के लिए नया आइडिया या नया प्रस्तुतीकरण अनिवार्य है।

