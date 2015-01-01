पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजावट:रंगोली के ये सुंदर और आकर्षक डिज़ाइन देंगे आपके घर को नई रौनक

चंद्रलेखा मुखर्जी2 घंटे पहले
  • अलग-अलग रंगों से सजी रंगोली नई रौनक़ लाती है। इस बार रंगोली बनाने के लिए हम कुछ सुझाव लेकर आए हैं...

रंगोली देवों के स्वागत में बनाई गई। यही इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है - स्वागत। रंगोली घर की सुंदरता को भी कई गुना बढ़ा देती है। त्योहारों में घर के बाहर, आंगन में, बालकनी में रंगोली सजी मिल जाती है। यदि आप भी रंगोली बनाना चाहते हैं, तो परेशान मत होइए। इस बार हम रंगोली कीे आसान डिज़ाइनें आपके साथ साझा कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही अलग-अलग डिज़ाइन बनाने के लिए कुछ ट्रिक्स भी बता रहे हैं। तो आइए नज़र डालते हैं।

रंगोली बॉर्डर

ये डिज़ाइन मुख्य द्वार, गैलरी, बालकनी आदि में बनाई जा सकती है। इसमें बनी बूटियों को पसंद के अनुसार अलग-अलग रूप दे सकते हैं। चाहें तो साधारण बनी रहने दें या चम्मच की मदद से दबा दें या फिर तस्वीर के अनुसार ईयर बड की मदद से पत्ती जैसा आकार दे दें। पसंद के अनुसार रंगों का चुनाव कर सकते हैं।

झटपट रंगोली

ये रंगोली आसान है। बूटियों को विभिन्न तरह से सजा सकते हैं। ईयर बड की मदद से बीच में जगह करके अलग रंग भर सकते हैं। बड़ी पत्तियों को 2-3 रंगों से बना सकते हैं। बाहर की बूटियों को गोलाई में सही तरीक़े से बनाने के लिए प्लेट या थाली का इस्तेमाल करें। फिर बूटियों को कंघी की मदद से बाहर की ओर खींचकर लहरिया डिज़ाइन बनाएं।

तोरण स्टाइल

ये रंगोली बड़ी सुंदर लगती है। इसे दरवाज़े के आसपास या फिर मुख्य द्वार पर बना सकते हैं। इसके लिए एक सीध में बूटियां बनाएं और बड की मदद से बीच में दबा दें या फिर बीच में अलग-अलग रंग भर दें। फूल बनाने के लिए अलग-अलग रंगों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। पत्तियों को कांटे की सहायता से अलग डिज़ाइन में बना सकते हैं।

स्वस्तिक रंगोली

ये रंगोली पूजा घर में बहुत अच्छी लगती है। इसे बनाने के लिए स्वस्तिक के आकार में रंगोली डालें और कंघी या फिर कांटे की मदद से लहरिया डिज़ाइन बनाएं। स्वस्तिक के बीच में और आसपास ईयर बड की मदद से फूल बनाएं। इस तरह की रंगोली में फूल की डिज़ाइन पसंद के अनुसार बदल सकते हैं।

आसान ट्रिक्स जान लें

कांटा...

रंगोली में ख़ूबसूरत डिज़ाइन बनाने के लिए गोला बनाएं और उसे कांटे से लंबा कर दें। इससे पत्ती का आकार बन जाएगा। साधारण लाइन को लहरिया बनाने के लिए भी इस ट्रिक का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

ईयर बड...

छोटे गोलों को सुंदर आकार देना चाहते हैं तो ये तरीक़ा अपनाएं। इसके लिए गोले बनाकर उन्हें ईयर बड की मदद से लंबाई में खींचें। इससे साधारण डिज़ाइन को नया रूप दे सकते हैं।

कंघी...

धारियों वाला डिज़ाइन बनाने के लिए ये तरीक़ा सबसे आसान है। साधारण गोला बनाकर उसके ऊपर कंघी चला दें। कंघी को मनपसंद तरीक़े से चला सकते हैं, सीधी, लहरिया या फिर ज़िग-ज़ैग आकार में।

