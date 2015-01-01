पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दांपत्य कथा:बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति की ये भावुक कथा समझाती है प्यार और जिम्मेदारी का महत्व

एक घंटा पहले
  • प्यार और ज़िम्मेदारी का नाम है दांपत्य

बस स्टॉप पर खड़े 70-75 साल के बुज़ुर्ग बड़ी जल्दी में थे। वे बेसब्री से बस का इंतज़ार कर रहे थे। सुबह का वक़्त था। बस स्टॉप पर ज़्यादा भीड़ भी नहीं थी, इसलिए लोगों की निगाहें बरबस ही उस बेचैन वृद्ध की ओर उठ जातीं।

आख़िर एक नौजवान ने पूछ ही लिया कि दादा, आप बहुत जल्दी में दिख रहे हैं, क्या कोई बहुत ज़रूरी काम है? उस नौजवान का सवाल सुनकर वृद्ध ने एक ठंडी सांस ली और कहा, 'हां, मुझे नौ बजे तक अस्पताल पहुंचना है। वहां मेरी पत्नी भर्ती है। मुझे उसके साथ नाश्ता करना है। मैं रोज़ उसी के साथ नाश्ता करता हूं।'

स्वाभाविक रूप से नौजवान का अगला प्रश्न यही था कि उन्हें क्या हो गया है? बुज़ुर्ग ने बताया, 'उसकी याददाश्त जा रही है।' बीमारी के बारे में सुनकर युवक ने अफ़सोस जताते हुए कहा, 'ओह! तब तो आपको जल्द से जल्द अस्पताल पहुंचना चाहिए, वरना उन्हें फ़िक्र होगी।'

बुज़ुर्ग बोले, 'नहीं, उसे कोई चिंता नहीं होगी। उसकी याददाश्त इतनी जा चुकी है कि पिछले पांच साल से वह मुझे भी नहीं पहचान रही है।'

यह सुनकर युवक हैरानी से बोला, 'और फिर भी आप हर सुबह उनसे मिलने जाते हैं, उनके साथ नाश्ता करते हैं!'

वृद्ध ने एक मीठी मुस्कान के साथ गंभीर स्वर में जवाब दिया, 'बेटे, भले ही वह मुझे नहीं पहचान पाती, पर मैं तो उसे अब भी पहचानता हूं।'

