नॉलेज:सर्दी के दिनों में ये है रूसी की समस्या का मुख्य कारण

डॉ. स्वाति सिंहएक घंटा पहले
  • सर्दी के दिनों में रूसी की वजह से बालों का बुरा हाल हो जाता है। कई बार बाल झड़ने की दिक्कत भी पैदा हो जाती है।
  • इस समस्या को नज़रंदाज़ करना ख़तरनाक हो सकता है। मुश्किल के क्या हैं कारण, जानिए।

चिकित्सकीय भाषा में रूसी (डैंड्रफ) को स्क्रफ या टिरियासिस सिम्पलेक्स कैपिलिटी एवं टीनिया कैपिटिस कहते हैं। सिर की त्वचा की सबसे ऊपरी पतली परत जब निष्क्रिय हो जाती है तो पपड़ी की तरह हटने लगती है। इसे ही रूसी कहा जाता है। रूसी निकलते समय त्वचा पर खुजली होती है और खुजली करने पर खोपड़ी की त्वचा लाल हो जाती है।

रूसी एक, किस्म अनेक

  • रूखी त्वचा की वजह से होने वाली रूसी सबसे आम है। सर्दियों के दौरान गर्म पानी से बाल धोने के चलते सिर की त्वचा सूखी और परतदार बन जाती है। तेल इस्तेमाल न करना भी इसका एक अहम कारण है।
  • सिर से निकलने वाले तेल (सीबम) का स्राव अधिक होने से भी रूसी होती है। अनियमित ढंग से शैंपू करना मुश्किल बढ़ा देता है। बाल और सिर साफ नहीं हैं, तो सीबम त्वचा की मृत कोशिकाओं और गंदगी के साथ मिलकर खुजली वाली परतें बना सकता है।
  • इसी तरह मैलेसेज़िया एक ऐसी फफूंद है, जो स्वाभाविक रूप से त्वचा और सिर पर पाई जाती है। सिर में अधिक तेल लगाने से बढ़ जाती है और ओलिक एसिड पैदा हो जाता है। इस तरह सफेद लकीरें पैदा होती हैं। सिर में संक्रमण से भी रूसी संभव है।

लक्षण...

डैंड्रफ होने पर सफेद, तेलयुक्त धब्बे दिखने लगते हैं। ठंड में दिक्कत बढ़ जाती है। आमतौर पर रूखी और मृत त्वचा पपड़ी बनकर रूसी के रूप में सामने आती है। ऐसा एलर्जी से भी होता है।

