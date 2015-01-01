पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घरेलू नुस्खे:सर्दी, जुकाम और नाक बंद होने की समस्या का ये है अचूक उपाय

अंजनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्दी का मौसम हो या बेमौसम सर्दी, नाक बंद होने की समस्या हर किसी के साथ होती है। लेकि‍न जब बंद नाक की वजह से घुटन होने लगे, तो समस्या गंभीर हो सकती है।
  • इसके लिए नोट कर लीजिए कुछ आसान से उपाय...

भाप की मदद

बंद नाक खोलने का यह तरीका काफी पुराना और प्रभावकारी है। इसके लिए पानी गर्म करके उसमें खुशबूदार तेल की कुछ बूंदे डाल लें या इसमें अयोडीन की कुछ बूंदें या फिर विक्स कैप्सूल भी डाल सकते हैं। बर्तन की ओर चेहरा करके भाप लें। यह नाक खोलने के साथ ही सर्दी में आराम देगा।

छोटा व्यायाम

गहरी सांस लेकर सिर को पीछे की ओर झुकाएं और कुछ समय के लिए सांस को रोककर रखें। इसके बाद नाक खोलकर सांस लेने में आसानी होगी। इस तरीके को आप दोहरा सकते हैं।

कपूर की महक

बंद नाक को खोलने का यह अच्छा तरीका है। आप चाहें तो इसे नारियल तेल के साथ मिलाकर सूंघ सकते हैं, या फिर सादा कपूर सूंघना भी आपको फायदा देगा। इसके अलावा नाक को गर्माहट देकर भी बंद नाक को आसानी से खोल जा सकता है।

गरम सेंक

अगर आप कुछ नहीं कर पा रहे हैं, तो सूती रूमाल लेकर उसे खौलते पानी में डालें और उसको अपनी नाक के ऊपर रख दें। दो मिनट में ही आपको इससे आराम मिल जाएगा। चाहे तो रुमाल को प्रेस से भी गर्म कर सकते है फिर माथे, नाक, गले की बारी बारी सिकाई करें।

नींबू चाय

गरम ब्लैक टी में कुछ बूंदें नींबू की निचोड़ कर पी लें। आप चाहें तो इसमें एक छोटा च‍म्मच शहद भी मिला लें। इसके सेवन से आपकी बंद नाक तुरंत ही खुल जाएगी।

सरसों का तेल

नीलगिरी या सरसों के तेल को गर्म करें। हल्का ठंडा होने पर इसकी दो बूंदें नाक में टपकाएं। इससे तुरंत ही राहत मिल जाएगी। ऐसा रात को सोने से पहले करें।

लहसुन

आप वेजिटेबल सूप बना कर उसमें तीन-चार पिसी हुई लहसुन की कलियां डालकर पिएं। यह सूप आपको काफी फायदा पहुंचाएगा।

तुलसी के पत्ते

कुछ ताजी धुली हुई तुलसी की पत्तियों का सेवन करें। इससे आप की सर्दी तुंरत ही चली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें