स्टाइल:दुपट्टा ओढ़ने का ये नया तरीका, बढ़ाएगा आपके परिधान की शोभा

सुकृति साहनीएक घंटा पहले
  • दुपट्टा साधारण से परिधान की शोभा कई गुना बढ़ा देता है।
  • आप भी करवा चौथ के मौक़े पर दुपट्टा ओढ़ने वाली होंगी, तो क्यों न ओढ़ने का कुछ नया तरीक़ा आज़माया जाए।

बैक ड्रेपिंग

लहंगे का डिज़ाइन भी पूरा दिखता है और दुपट्टा भी अच्छी तरह से टिका रहता है, बिना खिसके। इसमें दुपट्टे के एक सिरे को कमर की दाईं या बाईं ओर दबाते हैं। बाकी के दुपट्टे को पीछे से आगे लाते हुए पल्ले की तरह डालते हैं।

ओपन स्टाइल

ये स्टाइल भी काफ़ी अच्छा लगता है। ये काफ़ी कुछ बैक ड्रेपिंग जैसा है, लेकिन इसमें पीछे से दुपट्टा आगे लाने के बजाय आगे से पीछे ले जाया जाता है। आगे कमर की तरफ़ से पीछे ले जाकर फिर आगे लाते हैं। आगे लाए दुपट्टे को हाथ पर डाला जाता है, जो दिखने में बहुत सुंदर लगता है।

सदाबहार

त्योहार पर सीधे पल्ले की साड़ी का चलन अधिक रहता है। लहंगे पर भी महिलाएं दुपट्टे को सीधे पल्ले की तरह लेती हैं। यदि इसी तरह दुपट्टा डालती हैं तो इसे सामान्य से थोड़ा लंबा रखें। साधने के लिए कमर पर करधनी पहनें।

हाफ ड्रेपिंग

ये तरीक़ा सोबर होने के साथ ही काफ़ी स्टाइलिश है। अगर दुपट्टे की लंबाई अच्छी है तो उसकी साड़ी जैसी प्लीट्स बनाकर आगे की ओर दबाएं और तस्वीर के अनुसार दुपट्टे को पीछे से आगे लाते हुए कंधे पर पल्ले की तरह डालें।

