लघुकथा संस्कारों के दीये:मोहन की ये कहानी बताती है कि जब दिल सच कहता है तो दिमाग़ की क़तई नहीं सुनता।

यश शर्मा2 घंटे पहले
  • जब ज़रूरी था, तब दिमाग़ की बात सुनी, लेकिन इस समय दिल की बात सुनना ज़रूरी था।

दो दिन बाद दिवाली का त्योहार था। सारा शहर महापर्व के स्वागत में रोशनी से झिलमिला रहा था। कहीं चीनी मिट्टी के बर्तन बिक रहे थे तो कहीं खेल-खिलौनों और मिठाइयों की दुकानों से बाज़ारों में चमक दिखाई दे रही थी। मोहन भी दिवाली के रंग में रंगने को तैयार था, लेकिन तंगहाली के कारण मन को तसल्ली देकर शांत कर देता था।

दिल तो कर रहा था कि दुकानों में जाए, ख़रीदारी करे, लेकिन मस्तिष्क जेब की ओर ध्यान खींचकर उसको यथार्थ का बोध करवा रहा था। ‘दिल की छोड़ दिमाग़ की सुन’ वाला किसी बुज़ुर्ग का दिया मंत्र उसे अच्छी तरह याद था। दिवाली मनाने को जो भी ज़रूरी सामान चाहिए थे, वे उसे याद थे। ‘एक लक्ष्मी की तस्वीर, थोड़ी-सी मिठाई और पूजा का सामान।’

मोहन ने दुकान में दाख़िल होने से पहले जेब में हाथ डालकर पचास के नोट को टटोलकर निश्चित कर लिया था कि जेब में नोट है। फिर एक के बाद एक सामान ख़रीदता रहा। सब कुछ बजट में हो गया। सैंतालीस रुपए में सब ले लिया था उसने। वो प्रसन्न मन से घर की ओर चल दिया। अचानक रास्ते में बैठे एक बूढ़े कुम्हार को देख दिवाली का सबसे मुख्य आकर्षण यानी दीये याद आए कि दीप ख़रीदना तो वो भूल ही गया।

मोहन ने पूछा, ‘दीये क्या भाव हैं बाबा?’

‘तीन रुपए के छह।’

‘कुछ पैसे दे दो बाबू जी सुबह से कुछ नही खाया…!’ एक बच्चे ने हाथ फैलाते हुए अपनी बेबस आंखें उस पर जमा दीं। सिक्के जेब से हाथ में आ चुके थे।

‘कितने दीये दूं साहब?’

…मैं फिर आऊंगा,’ कहते हुए उसने दोनों सिक्के बच्चे को दिए और बढ़ गया।

जब दिल सच कहता है तो दिमाग़ की क़तई नहीं सुनता। ‘दिल की कब सुननी चाहिए’ उसे संस्कारों से मिला था। बच्चा प्रसन्नता से खिलखिला उठा। दो दिन बाद दिवाली दुनिया के लिए थी जिसमें कई लोग घी के दीये जलाएंगे। लेकिन मोहन ने बच्चे को मुस्कान देकर आज ही दिवाली का आनंद महसूस कर लिया था।

