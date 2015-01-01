पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहानी 'डोर विश्वास की':अतीत के अचानक सामने आने पर पति ने मजबूती से थामा पत्नी का हाथ

किरण बरनवालएक घंटा पहले
  • जिससे जीवन में कभी दूर नहीं होना चाहती थी, आज उसे सामने पाकर नज़रें चुरा रही थी। यादों से ज़्यादा क्या कभी वर्तमान दुख दे सकता था?

ज़िंदगी क्या है, किस चक्रव्यूह में फंसा कर कैसे निकालती है, इसको तो मानव मन कभी समझ ही नहीं सकता। टेढ़ी-मेढ़ी पगडंडियों में ना जाने कितने लोग मिलते हैं, कितने बिछड़ जाते हैं। साथ रह जाती हैं सिर्फ यादें जो कभी रुला जाती हैं तो कभी होठों पर बारीक सी मुस्कान दे जाती हैं।

ननद की बिटिया की शादी थी। मंडप में पंडित मंत्रोच्चारण कर रहे थे, विवाह की रस्में निभाते हुए सात वचन के संग दुल्हा-दुल्हन आंखों में सपने लिए गृहस्थ जीवन में प्रवेश करने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। विवाह के लोकगीत से माहौल भावुक हो रहा था, पर मेरी आंखें तो यहां से दूर अतीत के हिंडोले में झूलते हुए बार बार भरती जा रही थीं।

एक जोड़ी आंखें सुबह से मेरा पीछा कर रही थीं। कैसे सामना करूं उनका जो मेरे अंतर्मन में छुपे राज़ को निकालने की चेष्टा कर रही थीं। काश! इस विवाह समारोह में शिरकत ही ना करती।

चेहरे पर एक के बाद दूसरे भाव आ जा रहे थे, साथ में बैठे लोग थकावट समझ आराम करने की सलाह दे रहे थे। कैसे बताती उन्हें कि मैं किस मनःस्थिति से दो चार हो रही हूं। उन आंखो से ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिश करती, सुदर्शन पति के समीप जा बैठती ... देख लो, सुखी गृहस्थ जीवन जी रहीं हूं, लेकिन दिल ज़ोर-ज़ोर से धड़क कर चुगली कर ही देता, काश तुम मेरे होते तो ज़िंदगी की कहानी के पन्ने कुछ और होते ननद की बेटी की शादी के न्योते में दौड़ी चली आई थी, किसे पता था जिसे भूलने की जी जान से कोशिश कर रही थी आज वो यहां और ऐसे टकरा जाएगा।

समधी मिलन में यूं उसे अपनी ओर टकटकी लगाए देख कर अंदर से सिहर उठी थी मैं। छैल-छबीले नवयुवक की जगह रौबदार व्यक्तित्व ने ले ली थी, परंतु वही तिरछी मुस्कराहट जो मुझे कभी एक समय ना चैन से सोने देती थी ना जागने। रह रहकर उनके मिलने को दिल बेताब होता। होता भी क्यों नहीं, एक तो कच्ची उम्र थी और उस पर दोनों के परिवार वालों ने भी इस प्यारे से रिश्ते पर मुहर लगा दी थी। सात जन्मों की बातें होतीं पर जी ना भरता, डाकिया मानो ईश्वर का भेजा दूत लगता था जो मेरे राजकुमार का ख़त मुझ तक पहुंचा जाता। पत्र पढ़ती कम थी, रोती ज़्यादा थी।

क्यों ऐसा होता है कि एक अजनबी अचानक सब कुछ लगने लगता है, जिसके बिना जीवन की कल्पना भी नहीं कर पाते हम। विवाह की तिथि अगले बरस तय हुई थी। इधर हम भविष्य के सतरंगी सपनों को मिलकर बुन रहे थे, उधर विधाता हमारी किस्मत में कुछ और ही लिख रहा था। जिस सतरंगी सपनों को हम दोनों मिल कर बुन रहे थे वो अधूरे ही रह जाएंगे, कभी हमने सोचा ही नहीं था।

वक़्त के थपेड़ों ने दो मासूम दिलों को कुचलने में कोई कोताही नहीं की। ना जाने दोनों के माता पिता में क्या अनबन हुई कि इस रिश्ते को बिना नाम दिए अलग कर दिया गया। रोती भी तो किसके लिए, उन्होंने भी तो मिलने की ख़्वाहिश नहीं दिखाई जिन पर भरोसा कर सतरंगी सपनों में चांद तारे टांक रही थी।

उन रेशमी एहसासों को तो मैं समय के साथ मार चुकी थी। समय ने करवट ली और अतुल मेरी ज़िंदगी का हिस्सा बन गए। धीरे-धीरे पुराने ग़म से बाहर निकलकर अपनी गृहस्थी की बगिया सजाने लगी पर दिल के एक कोने में दबी याद मुझे असहज कर जाती। सुना था पहला प्यार कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता, अब अनुभव कर रही थी। चाहे-अनचाहे वो मेरी गृहस्थी में अदृश्य रूप से मौजूद रहता।

बच्चों की किलकारी और गृहस्थी में ख़ुद को खोते समय कब जाना था कि जीवन की सांझ में उससे मुलाकात हो जाएगी जिससे मिलने को दिल रोता था। जिससे मिलने को बेताब रहती थी आज उसी से नज़रें चुरा रही थी।

अतुल को ढूंढती नजरें यकायक भयभीत हो उठीं जब मेरा अतीत और वर्तमान एक साथ खड़े दिखे। मै मन ही मन व्याकुल हो रही थी, ऐसा लग रहा था मानों मेरी चोरी पकड़ ली गई है। पति के चेहरे को पढ़ने की कोशिश कर ही रही थी कि उन्होंने मुझे पुकारा। ना जाने किस डोरी से खींची मैं वहां पहुंच गई। मुझे नहीं पता था कि अब क्या होने वाला था। तभी इन्होंने कहा ‘मेरी पत्नी मेरी ज़िंदगी की धुरी है। बीस बरसों से इसने हर पल साथ निभाया है। इसका कल तो मैं नहीं जानता क्या था पर हां ये ज़रूर जानता हूं कि आज और आने वाला हर पल मेरे साथ जुड़ा है।’

उनके हाव भाव से एहसास हो गया था मुझे, मेरे अतीत ने मेरे विषय में कुछ ग़लत कहा है। मैं पानी पानी हो रही थी....काश हम मिले ना होते, शर्म से आंखें ऊपर नहीं उठा पा रही थी, पर इन्होंने मजबूती से मेरा हाथ पकड़ उसकी तरफ मुड़ कर कहा ‘आज मैं आपकी बातों का अच्छे से जवाब देता अगर आप लड़केवालों की तरफ से बाराती बन कर नहीं आते।’ मैंने पतिदेव को जैसे ही स्पष्टीकरण देना चाहा, उन्होंने मुझसे कहा ‘गंगा की सौगन्ध खाकर भी यदि कोई तुम्हारे ऊपर अंगुली उठाए तो मुझे विश्वास नहीं होगा।’

मैं किंकर्तव्यविमूढ़ खड़ी बस रोए जा रही थी और दिल कह रहा था ‘क्यों आई इस शादी में ??...... किससे दिल लगा बैठी थी मैं जिसे मेरे मान का कोई ख़्याल नहीं था। देवतुल्य पति के सामीप्य में इसे ही दिल ढूंढा करता था जिसने सरेआम मेरी इज़्ज़त उछालने में एक पल भी नहीं लगाया । काश...काश , इस विवाह में क्या ज़िंंदगी में ही कभी तुमसे ना मिलती।’

इन्होंने मुझसे कहा ‘इस विषय पर ना तो मुझे तुमसे कोई सफाई चाहिए ना ही तुम्हें आत्मग्लानि का एहसास होना चाहिए।’ आज मुझे समझ में आ रहा था कि क्यों हमारे परिवार ने उस से रिश्ता तोड़ कर इनसे किया। युवा दिल वह नहीं देख पाता जो अनुभवी आंखे देख लेती हैं।

उधर नवविवाहित जोड़े के फेरे सम्पन्न हो रहे थे। विश्वास की डोर थामे पति के पहलू में आकर उसकी अर्धांगनी नया जन्म लेकर अतीत को छोड़ नई जिंदगी में प्रवेश कर रही थी। शायद, ईश्वर की यही इच्छा थी।

बीस साल बाद इधर भी ऐसा ही भाव था।

