बोध कथा 'प्रेम को कौन पहचानेगा':यह अलौकिक कहानी बताती है 'प्यार' को कौन पहचानता है

एक घंटा पहले
यह प्रतीक कथा है, परंतु इसका संदेश बहुत गहरा है। किसी ज़माने में एक द्वीप पर ख़ुशी, दुख और प्यार जैसी भावनाओं के साथ ज्ञान, समय और सौंदर्य का बसेरा था। एक दिन पता चला कि वह द्वीप जल्दी ही डूबने वाला है। यह सुनकर सभी ने दूसरी जगह जाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी। बस, प्यार ने हड़बड़ाहट नहीं दिखाई। लगाव और साथ निभाना उसकी पहचान हैं, इसलिए वह अंतिम क्षण तक उस जगह को नहीं छोड़ना चाहता था।

लेकिन होनी को कौन टाल सकता है! एक दिन समंदर में पानी बढ़ने लगा और द्वीप डूबने लगा। सभी अपनी-अपनी नावों पर सवार हो वहां से निकलने लगे। प्यार को अब भी चमत्कार की आस थी। लेकिन अंतत: जब पानी हद से ऊपर बढ़ गया, तो प्यार ने भी वहां से निकलने की सोची। उसने मदद मांगनी चाही। अमीरी अपनी नाव पर गुज़र रही थी। प्यार ने पूछा, ‘क्या तुम मुझे भी जगह दोगी?' अमीरी ने बेरुख़ी से जवाब दिया, ‘मेरी नाव में सोना-चांदी लदे हैं, यहां तुम्हारे लिए जगह नहीं है।'

इस बीच दुख धीरे-धीरे अपनी नाव खेता दिखाई दिया। प्यार ने उससे भी पूछा। दुख रुंधे गले से बोला, ‘मित्र, मैं तो ख़ुद ही परेशान हूं, तुम्हारी क्या सहायता करूं?' सुंदरता से मदद मांगी। वह इठलाते हुए बोली, ‘ओह प्यार, तुम तो पूरी तरह भीग गए हो। मैंने तुम्हें बुलाया तो मेरी नाव ख़राब हो जाएगी।' और वह चली गई। प्रेम ने ख़ुशी को भी पुकारा, पर वह तो अपने में ही मस्त थी, इसलिए उसने प्यार की आवाज़ सुनी ही नहीं। प्यार हताश था।

तभी एक गंभीर स्वर सुनाई दिया, ‘मेरे पास आओ।' वह श्वेत बालों वाला एक वृद्ध था। प्यार फुर्ती से उसकी नाव पर पहुंचा और दोनों सूखी ज़मीन की ओर चल पड़े। प्यार को यह भी ध्यान नहीं था कि कम-से-कम अपने मददगार का नाम पूछ ले। जब वह दूसरे द्वीप पर पहुंच गया, तो उसने एक अन्य बुज़ुर्ग ज्ञान से अपने मददगार का नाम पूछा। ज्ञान ने बताया कि वो समय थे। प्यार ने फिर पूछा, ‘लेकिन उन्होंने बिना मांगे मेरी सहायता क्यों की?'

ज्ञान ने मंद मुस्कान के साथ जवाब दिया, ‘सिर्फ़ समय ही प्यार को पहचान सकता है और उसकी क़ीमत समझ सकता है।'

