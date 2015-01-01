पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चित चेहरा:अनिश्चित समय पर पानी आने की समस्या का ये अनोखा समाधान

एक घंटा पहले
देश के बहुत-से हिस्सों में नल में पानी आने का कोई निश्चित समय नहीं है। लोगों को कई बार रात में भी उठ-उठकर देखना पड़ता है या लगातार जागते रहना पड़ता है। तमिलनाडु के पुदुकोट्‌टई ज़िले के गंधर्वकोट्‌टई ब्लॉक में भी यही समस्या थी, लेकिन भौतिकी के शिक्षक, 34 वर्षीय बालामुरुगन ने इसका एक सस्ता और सरल समाधान खोज निकाला। उनके इलाक़े में कभी-कभी तो रात को 2 और तड़के 4 बजे भी पानी आता है।

बालामुरुगन के वैज्ञानिक दिमाग़ ने नल की टोंटी के सिरे पर प्लास्टिक की सीटी लगा दी। यह सीटी पानी आने से 15-20 मिनट पहले से बजने लगती है। दरअसल, जब स्रोत से पानी छोड़ा जाता है, तो उसके दबाव से पहले पाइपों में हवा आगे बढ़ती है और घरों में सीटी बजने लगती है।

