शाही गुलाब:इस तरह से बनाएं रबड़ी, वरमिसिली और गुलाब जामुन से त्योहार को और भी खास

दिव्या कंवरएक घंटा पहले
क्या चाहिए...

रबड़ी के लिए— दूघ- 2 कप, दूघ पाउडर- कप, शक्कर- कप, दालचीनी- छोटा चम्मच। गुलाब जामुन के लिए- दूध पाउडर- 1 कप, मैदा- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, बेकिंग सोडा- 1 चुटकी, घी- 1 छोटा चम्मच, दूध- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, तलने के लिए घी- 1 कप, शक्कर- कप, पानी- 1 कप। वरमिसिली के लिए— वरमिसिली- 1 कप, कंडेंस्ड मिल्क- 1/3 कप, देसी घी- 1 छोटा चम्मच, पानी- 1 बड़ा चम्मच।

ऐसे बनाएं...

रबड़ी बनाने के लिए दूध और दूध पाउडर को अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं ताकि इसमें गांठ न पड़े। मिश्रण को धीमी आंच पर 7-8 मिनट तक उबाल आने तक पकाएं। इसे चलाते रहें ताकि बर्तन की तली में मिश्रण नहीं लगे। जब दूध गाढ़ा हो जाए, तो इसमें शक्कर और दालचीनी पाउडर मिलाएं और 2-3 मिनट फिर से चलाते हुए कुछ सेंकड पकाएं। इसे ठंडा कर लें और फिर फ्रिज में रख दें।

गुलाब जामुन बनाने के लिए...

पैन में शक्कर और पानी मिलाकर 6-7 मिनट तक उबालें और दो तार की चाशनी तैयार करें। बोल में दूध पाउडर, मैदा, घी, बेकिंग सोडा और दूध मिलाकर चिकना आटा गूंधें। मिश्रण की लोइयां बनाकर घी में धीमी आंच पर सुनहरा भूरा होने तक तलें। गर्म गुलाब जामुन को चाशनी में डालें और फिर धीमी आंच पर 7-8 मिनट तक पकाएं। आंच से उतारकर इसे 20 मिनट तक छोड़ दें।

वरमिसिली के लिए...

पैन में घी गर्म करें और इसमें वरमिसिली सुनहरी भूरी होने तक चलाते हुए भूनें। इसमें पानी और कंडेंस्ड मिल्क मिलाकर धीमी आंच पर चलाते हुए भूनें। वरमिसिली कुरकुरी और चिपचिपी हो जाएगी। इसे ठंडा करके काटे की मदद से अलग-अलग कर लें।

परोसने का तरीका...

सर्विंग कप में 3-4 गर्म गुलाब जामुन (खाने से पहले गर्म कर लें) रखें। इसके ऊपर 3-4 बड़े चम्मच ठंडी रबड़ी डालें। फिर इसके ऊपर 1-2 बड़े चम्मच कुरकुरी वरमिसिली डाल दें। इसके ऊपर सूखे मेवे डालकर व्रत के बाद इस नवेली मिठाई का आनंद लें।

