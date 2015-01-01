पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघुकथा:जो गाने में झिझक रही थीं, वो जवाब देने में ज़रा भी नहीं हिचकिचाईं

प्रबोध कुमार गोविलएक घंटा पहले
मेरे एक स्थानीय मित्र के बेटे की शादी थी। शादी से दो- तीन दिन पहले एक शाम उनसे मिलने गया तो रात को घरेलू संगीत की महफ़िल में जबरन बैठा लिया उन्होंने। दूल्हे की बहन ने उत्साहित होकर घोषणा की कि सभी को आज कुछ न कुछ गाकर सुनाना होगा। उनकी इस महफ़िल में एक बुजुर्ग बुआजी भी थीं। उनका नंबर आया और सब उनके पीछे पड़ गए कि चाहे एक लाइन ही गाओ, पर गाना पड़ेगा।

बार- बार मना करने के बाद भी जब उनकी नहीं चली तो आख़िर गला खखार कर उन्होंने गाना शुरू किया- ‘एक परदेसी मेरा दिल ले गया, जाते - जाते मीठा - मीठा गम दे गया...!’

ज़्यादा उम्र और गला भर्रा जाने के कारण वो इतना ही गा सकीं और फ़िर चुप हो गईं। तभी एक महिला उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करते हुए बोल पड़ीं - हां आगे, फिर?

वो बोलीं- फ़िर क्या, हमने भी लड्डू बना लिए गोंद (गम) के...

सब उनकी हाज़िरजवाबी देखते रह गए। झिझकती-सी संगीत की महफिल जीवंत हो उठी और एक ज़ोरदार मिलजुला ठहाका गूंज लगा।

