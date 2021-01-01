पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेसिपी:रोज़ आज़माएं ये पुलाव और बिरयानी, स्वाद के साथ पोषण भी मिलेगा

नेहा कुमारी3 घंटे पहले
  • बिरयानी या पुलाव अमूमन ख़ास मौक़ों या त्योहारों पर ही बनाए जाते हैं पर दाल और सब्ज़ियों के साथ तैयार किए पुलाव, बिरयानी और खिचड़ी के कुछ ऐसे सुझाव लेकर आए हैं, जिनका एक बार स्वाद लिया, तो आप इन्हें बनाने के लिए ख़ास मौक़े ढूंढ ही लेंगे।

पनीर बिरयानी​​​​​​​

क्या चाहिए...

बिरयानी चावल- 1 कप, पनीर- 50 ग्राम चौकोर कटे हुए, अचारी मिक्स ( कलौंजी- 1/4 छोटा चम्मच, सौंफ- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, जीरा- 1 छोटा चम्मच, सरसों के बीज- 1/4 छोटा चम्मच ), प्याज़- 1 बड़े आकार का कटा हुआ + 1 छोटा प्याज़- लंबाई में कटा हुआ ऊपर से डालने के लिए, ताज़ा गाढ़ा दही- 1/4 कप, अदरक, लहसुन और मिर्च का पेस्ट- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, बिरयानी मसाला- 15 ग्राम, धनिया पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, हल्दी पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, केसर- 10 रेशे 1 बड़े चम्मच गर्म पानी में भीगे हुए, पुदीना और हरे धनिए की पत्तियां- 1/4 कप, सरसों का तेल- 2 बड़े चम्मच, घी- 2 बड़े चम्मच, तेल- प्याज़ तलने के लिए, हरी इलायची- 1, बड़ी इलायची- 1/2 , दालचीनी- 1/2 इंच, लौंग- 2, शाही जीरा- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, केवड़ा एसेंस- 2-3 बूदें, नमक- स्वादानुसार।

ऐसे बनाएं...

चावल को चार कप पानी, केवड़ा एसेंस और नमक के साथ 80 फीसदी पका लें। छोटे प्याज़ को लंबाई में काटकर तेल में भूरा और कुरकुरा होने तक तलें। अब पैन में घी गर्म करें। पनीर के टुकड़ों में शैलो फ्राय करके निकाल लें। इसी पैन में सरसों का तेल गर्म करें। इसमें खड़े मसाले और अचारी मिक्स डालकर 30 सेकंड तक भूनें। कटा हुआ प्याज़ और नमक डालकर चलाते हुए भूनें। ढंककर और बीच-बीच में चलाते हुए प्याज़ को मुलायम होने तक भूनें। जब तेल अलग हो जाए, तो इसमें दही, सभी मसाला पाउडर डालें, अच्छी तरह से मिलाकर 3-4 मिनट तक पकाएं। आवश्यकतानुसार नमक की मात्रा मिलाएं। पनीर के टुकड़े डालें। अब आधा कप पानी मिलाएं और उबाल आने तक पकाएं। अब इसे परोसने के लिए मिट्टी की हांडी लें। इसमें पनीर सहित थोड़ा-सा मसाला फैलाएं। इसके ऊपर चावल की परत जमाएं। फिर पुदीने और हरे धनिए की परत बनाएं। भुने हुए प्याज़ थोड़े से फैलाएं। इसी तरह मसाले, चावल, प्याज़ और धनिए-पुदीने की एक और परत बनाएं। अंत में चावल की परत के ऊपर केसर का पानी फैलाकर डालें। अब हांडी को ढंककर आटे की लोई से सील करें। इसे 10 से 12 मिनट तक धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। लज़ीज़ बिरयानी को रायते के साथ परोसें।

वेजिटेबल पुलाव

क्या चाहिए...

बासमती चावल- 1 कप, पानी- 2 कप, मिली- जुली सब्ज़ियां (गाजर, बीन्स, टमाटर, मटर) - 1/2 कप कटी हुईं, प्याज़- 1 मध्यम आकार का कटा हुआ, अदरक, लहसुन और मिर्च का पेस्ट- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, घी- 2 बड़े चम्मच, हरी इलायची- 1, बड़ी इलायची- 1/2, दालचीनी- 1/2 इंच, लौंग- 2, शाही जीरा- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, जीरा- 1 छोटा चम्मच, काजू- 10, किशमिश-15-20, सब्ज़ी मसाला- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, हल्दी पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, नमक- स्वादानुसार।

ऐसे बनाएं...

कुकर में घी गर्म करें। सभी खड़े मसाले (इलायची, दालचीनी, लौंग), जीरा और सूखे मेवे डालकर भूनें। एक मिनट बाद प्याज़ डालकर दो मिनट तक चलाते हुए भूनें। नमक मिला लें। अब अदरक, लहसुन और मिर्च का पेस्ट मिलाएं। सभी कटी हुई सब्ज़ियां डालकर मिलाएं। इन्हें ढंककर पांच मिनट तक मध्यम से धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। पिसे मसाले मिलाकर एक मिनट तक पकाएं। अब धुले-निथरे चावल कुकर में डालें। मसालों में अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं और धीमी आंच पर 2-3 मिनट तक चलाते हुए पकाएं। दो कप पानी डालें। दो सीटी आने तक मध्यम आंच पर पकाएं। गरमा-गरम पुलाव रायते के साथ परोसें।

छोले पुलाव

क्या चाहिए...

चावल- 1 कप, छोले- 1/4 कप उबले हुए, प्याज़- 1 बड़े आकार का कटा हुआ, टमाटर- 1 कटा हुआ, अदरक, लहसुन और मिर्च का पेस्ट- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, छोले मसाला- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, धनिया पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, जीरा पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, कसूरी मेथी- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, अनारदाना पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, सोयाबीन तेल- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, घी- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, जीरा- 1 छोटा चम्मच, तेज पत्ता- 1, कश्मीरी लाल मिर्च पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, हल्दी पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, नमक, पानी- 2 कप।

ऐसे बनाएं...

कुकर में तेल और घी गर्म करें। जीरा और तेज पत्ता तड़काएं। 30 सेकंड बाद प्याज़ डालकर 2-3 मिनट तक चलाएं। साथ में नमक भी मिलाएं। अब अदरक, लहसुन और मिर्च का पेस्ट डालकर भूनें। जब प्याज़ भुन जाए और तेल अलग हो जाए, तो टमाटर मिलाएं। टमाटर का पेस्ट भी डाल सकते हैं। जब ये भुन जाए और तेल अलग हो जाए, तो कसूरी मेथी छोड़कर सभी सूखे मसाले मिलाएं और 4-5 मिनट धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। अब छोले और चावल मिलाएं। इन्हें धीमी आंच पर 2-3 मिनट तक पकाएं। ऊपर से कसूरी मेथी मिलाएं। पानी मिलाकर दो सीटी आने तक मध्यम आंच पर पकाएं।

चनादाल खिचड़ी

क्या चाहिए...

बासमती चावल- 1 कप, चना दाल- 1/4 कप (एक घंटा पानी में भीगी हुई), गरम मसाला पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, घी- 2 बड़े चम्मच, काजू और किशमिश- थोड़े-से (वैकल्पिक), हरी इलायची- 1, लौंग- 2, दालचीनी- 1/4 इंच, जीरा - 1 छोटा चम्मच, हरी मिर्च- 1, पानी- 2 कप, नमक।

ऐसे बनाएं...

कुकर में घी गर्म करें। इसमें जीरा, खड़ा गरम मसाला (लौंग, दालचीनी, इलायची) और हरी मिर्च तड़काएं। इसे 30 सेकंड तक चलाते हुए भूनें। फिर धुले हुए चावल और भीगी दाल डालकर पांच मिनट तक धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। गरम मसाला पाउडर मिलाएं। पानी और नमक मिलाएं। ढक्कन लगाकर दो सीटी आने तक पकाएं। (पुलाव, बिरयानी या खिचड़ी में नमक डालते समय अपना अंदाज़ा सही रखें। बाद में नमक नहीं डाला जा सकता, जहां कम नमक मज़ा कम कर देगा, वहीं ज़्यादा हुआ, तो स्वाद बिगड़ जाएगा।)

