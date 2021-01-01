पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत मंत्र:निरोगी काया के लिए करें ‘रागी’ का सेवन

डॉ. हिमानी शर्मा3 घंटे पहले
  • रागी में फाइबर भरपूर मात्रा में होते हैं, जिससे वज़न और डायबिटीज़ को नियंत्रित रखने में मदद मिलती है।
  • इसमें कैल्शियम, स्वस्थ कार्ब्स, एमिनो एसिड और विटामिन-डी भी प्रचुर मात्रा में पाया जाता है।

शुद्ध है रागी

उत्तर भारत में यह फिंगर, बाजरा या नचनी के नाम से लोकप्रिय है। रागी का आटा या तो पीसकर तैयार किया जाता है या फिर इसे सुखाकर और कूटकर तैयार करते हैं। रागी में कार्बोहाइड्रेट्स भरपूर मात्रा में पाए जाते हैं। चूंकि रागी के दाने बहुत छोटे होते हैं, इसलिए इसे पॉलिश या प्रोसेस नहीं किया जाता है। इसी वजह से यह अपने शुद्ध स्वरूप में ही खाई जाती है।

रागी के स्वास्थ्य लाभ

कैल्शियम से भरपूर- रागी के आटे में किसी भी अनाज की तुलना में कैल्शियम सबसे ज़्यादा पाया जाता है। रागी नॉन-डेयरी प्रोडक्टक्स में कैल्शियम का सबसे अच्छा स्रोत है। कैल्शियम हड्डियों के स्वास्थ्य और दांतों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है और ऑस्टियोपोरोसिस की रोकथाम में भी मददगार होता है।

डायबिटीज़ नियंत्रण में सहायक- चावल, मक्का या गेहूं की तुलना में रागी के बीज का कोट पॉलीफेनोल और डायटरी फाइबर से भरपूर होता है। इसे सुबह के नाश्ते या दोपहर के भोजन में खाएं। पूरे दिन आपके सिस्टम को ट्रैक पर बनाए रखने के लिए यह बहुत अच्छा साबित होता है।

आराम देने में सहायक- एंग्ज़ायटी, डिप्रेशन और अनिद्रा से निपटने में रागी का नियमित सेवन बहुत फ़ायदेमंद साबित होता है, क्योंकि इसमें एंटीऑक्सिडेंट्स मौजूद होते हैं, जो तनाव घटाने में सहायक होते हैं।

वज़न घटाने में मददगार- डाइटरी फाइबर की अधिक मात्रा पेट को लंबे समय तक भरा रखती है जिससे अनावश्यक खाने से बचने में मदद मिलती है। इससे कम भूख लगती है जिससे वज़न घटाने में मदद मिलती है।

ऐसे करें सेवन

- रागी का सेवन अक्सर रोटी के तौर पर किया जाता है। आपको इसकी ज़्यादा मात्रा अच्छी नहीं लगती है तो आप इसमें 7:3 के अनुपात में गेंहू का आटा मिलाएं और फिर इसकी रोटी बनाकर खाएं। - रागी कुकीज़ बाज़ार में उपलब्ध हैं।

