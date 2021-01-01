पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:स्मार्ट हो फोन का इस्तेमाल, ध्यान रखें ये ज़रूरी बातें

शोभा कटारे2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोज़मर्रा के कई कामों के लिए हम स्मार्ट फ़ोन का उपयोग करते हैं।
  • लेकिन इनके इस्तेमाल में की गई ज़रा-सी लापरवाही बड़ा ख़तरा उत्पन्न कर सकती है। इसलिए सतर्कता आवश्यक है।

आजकल वर्कफ्रॉम होम, वर्चुअल मीटिंग्स, ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन और डिजिटल लेन-देन की संख्या बढ़ गई है लेकिन इसका सुरक्षित उपयोग कैसे करें यह जानना बेहद ज़रूरी है। इसलिए स्मार्टफोन का उपयोग स्मार्ट तरीके से करें, ताकि सायबर अपराधों से बच सकें और ख़ुद को सुरक्षित रख सकें।

आवश्यक एप्स ही रखें

हम में से कितने ही लोग बिना सोचे-समझे मोबाइल में एप्स को डाउनलोड कर लेते हैं। हम उनकी टर्म एंड कंडीशन नहीं पढ़ते। कुछ एप्स हमारी निजता के अधिकर का हनन करते हैं। इसलिए हमें स्मार्ट फ़ोन के सुरक्षित उपयोग को आदत में शामिल करना चाहिए।

पासवर्ड व पिन शेयर ना करें

समय-समय पर अपने पासवर्ड बदलते रहें। यदि आप फ़ोन के जीपीएस को ऑन रखते हैं तो सावधानी बरतें। इसकी मदद से आपकी लोकेशन का पता आसानी से लगाया जा सकता है। महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी मोबाइल में रखने से बचें। पासवर्ड व पिन आदि की जानकारी किसी के साथ या एप्स में शेयर करने से बचें। हमेशा मुश्किल पासवर्ड रखें जिसको क्रैक करना मुश्किल हो। ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करते समय डेबिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करें।

महत्वपूर्ण डाटा मोबाइल में ना रखें

अपने मोबाइल की स्क्रीन लॉक रखें व महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां जैसे, फाइल्स, पासवर्ड, पिन, बैंक से जुड़ी जानकारियां आदि मोबाइल में स्टोर ना करें। जिस भी बैंक अकाउंट का उपयोग इंटरनेट बैंकिंग के लिए करते हैं उसमे बैलेंस कम से कम रखें, ताकि हैक होने की स्थिति में आपका कम से कम नुकसान हो।

प्राइवेट मोड में करें सर्फिंग

जब भी हम इंटरनेट पर सर्फिंग करते हैं तो यह ब्राउज़र की हिस्ट्री में सेव या स्टोर हो जाता है जिसे बाद में कोई भी देख सकता है। यदि आप चाहते हैं कि इंटरनेट पर सर्फिंग करते समय आप के द्वारा देखी गई वेब साइट्स गोपनीय रहें जिसे कोई ट्रेस ना करे तो आप वेब ब्राउज़र को प्राइवेट मोड या इन्कॉग्निटो मोड ऑन कर सकते हैं। यह मोड ऑनलाइन गतिविधियों को स्टोर करने से रोकता है। इसके बाद यदि कोई आपके डिवाइस को एक्सेस करता है तो वह यह पता नहीं लगा पाएगा कि इंटरनेट पर आप क्या कर रहे थे।

इन बातों का भी रखें ख़्याल

  • कोई भी एप डाउनलोड करने के पहले उसके बारे में जानकारी जुटा लें।
  • एप के बारे में लोगों के व्यूज़ पढ़ लें। उसके फ़ायदे और नुकसान के बारे में जान लें।
  • सायबर सुरक्षा के लिहाज़ से वो एप जानकारी सुरक्षित रखने में कितना सक्षम है, ये शोध करने के बाद ही उसे डाउनलोड करें।
  • किसी भी मोबाइल एप का इस्तेमाल अपने सिक्यॉर नेटवर्क में ही करें। सुरक्षित स्मार्ट फ़ोन उपयोग की आदत को अपनाने से साइबर क्राइम जैसे अपराधों से बच सकेंगे।

सिक्योर नेटवर्क में करें इस्तेमाल

आजकल घर बैठे हर काम फोन से करते हैं। चाहे खाना आर्डर करना हो, फ्लाइट/ट्रेन का टिकट बुक करना हो, कैब बुक करनी हो, टेलीफोन या बिजली का बिल भरना हो, शॉपिंग करनी हो, सभी के लिए एप्स का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए सिक्योर नेटवर्क का प्रयोग करें।

बेशक एप्स ने हमारे जीवन को आसान बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है। पर ध्यान रहे इनकी यह सुविधा हमारे लिए नुकसानदेह ना बन जाए।

