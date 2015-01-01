पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधान:दिवाली की पूजा में इन वस्तुओं का करें उपयोग धनलक्ष्मी होंगी खुश, पूजा होगी सम्पन्न

आचार्य राजेश2 घंटे पहले
  • लक्ष्मी पूजन की रीत के साथ ही चंद और पक्ष हैं, जिनका पूजन और जीवन निर्वहन में ध्यान रखा जाए, तो सम्पन्नता आएगी।

धनलक्ष्मी को दीपावली के दिन सभी आमंत्रित करना चाहते हैं। पूजा की रीत भी जानते हैं लेकिन दीपपर्व से जुड़े कुछ ख़ास पहलुओं पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है, जो हमारे पूजन और जीवन को लगभग त्रुटिहीन बना सकते हैं। इनमें कुछ कार्य करने के हैं और कुछ से बचाव आवश्यक है। दीप पर्व एक पूरी जीवनशैली के निर्देश दे सकता है क्योंकि लक्ष्मी पूजन, घर में सम्पन्नता को आमंत्रित करना है, जिससे जीवनयापन जुड़ा है। पहले उन बातों का उल्लेख जो पूजन को त्रुटिहीन बनाएंगी।

इन वस्तुओं का पूजन में होना आवश्यक है...

मखाने - लक्ष्मी की तरह इनकी उत्पत्ति भी सागर से मानी गई है। मखाने देवी को प्रिय हैं एक तरह से उनके प्रतीक ही हैं।

सिंघाड़ा - यह भी जल से निकला हुआ है, सो पूजन में प्रयुक्त होता है।

श्रीफल - यह तो लक्ष्मी के नाम का ही प्रतीक है और पहले यह उनके प्रतिनिधिस्वरूप पूजा जाता था।

बताशे - गणेश-लक्ष्मी दोनों को प्रिय हैं। शुभ के प्रतीक भी हैं।

खीलें - समृद्धि के प्रतीकस्वरूप देवी को खेत की उपज ख़ासतौर पर अर्पित की जाती है।

पान - शुभता का प्रतीक है। अखंड पान का पत्ता व्यापार में लाभ के लिए रखा जाता है। मान्यता है कि महिषासुर वध के समय थकान दूर करने के लिए देवी ने शहद में लपेटकर पान खाया था।

दीपक - मिट्‌टी के ही रखें। पंच तत्वों का प्रतीक माने जाते हैं। कुम्हार के चाक पर बने, जहां निवास है, वहीं की मिट्‌टी के बने दीये पूजन में रखने का विधान है। ढले हुए दीपक नहीं। कुम्हार को लक्ष्मी जी का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त है कि जिसके घर कुम्हार का बनाया दीपक होगा उसके घर वे निवास करेंगी। यज्ञ में भी कुम्हार के हाथों से बनी ईंटों का ही इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

कितने दीपक अहम हैं

21 दीप तेल के, 5 देसी घी के लगाएं। घी के पांच दीयों में से एक मंदिर में, एक रसोई में, तुलसी जी के चौरे पर, दो मुख्य द्वार पर। देवी पूजा पर उनके आगमन पर नज़राने वाली शक्तियों को बाहर रखने के लिए द्वार पर दीये रखे जाते हैं। शेष 21 में से घर के हर कमरे में एक दीया रखा जाता है।

ये ग़लतियां न करें...

जीवन को त्रुटिहीन बनाने के लिए इनका ध्यान रखें।

शाम के समय सोना - पंच पर्व में किसी भी दिन शाम के समय न सोएं। वैसे तो सामान्य जीवन के लिए भी यही नियम है कि प्रात: छह बजे, दोपहर 12 बजे और शाम के छह बजे न सोया जाए। मान्यता है कि ऐसा करने से लक्ष्मी की जगह उनकी बहन धूमावती, जो कि विपन्नता लाती हैं, वे घर में प्रवेश कर जाती हैं।

इसका वैज्ञानिक पक्ष यह है कि सुबह छह बजे के बाद न सोना, भोजन इतना न कर लेना कि दोपहर में नींद आ जाए, जो कि काम का मुख्य समय होता है और शाम को सोकर रात की नींद को बाधित करके स्वास्थ्य पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव डालने से मना किया जाता है। शाम के समय पर ज़ोर इसलिए है कि इससे नींद का चक्र भी प्रभावित होता है।

उतरे हुए कपड़े न पहनें - पंच पर्व पर साफ़-सुथरे कपड़े पहनने चाहिए। बिना धुले कपड़े पहनने, एक-दूसरे के कपड़े पहनने की भी मनाही है। यहां शुद्धता पर ज़ोर है क्योंकि दीपावली के सभी पंच पर्वों पर कोई न कोई पूजन होता ही है, जिसमें घर के सभी सदस्य शामिल होते हैं।

अगर घर से दूर हैं...

अगर दीपावली के अवसर पर कोई घर नहीं पहुंच सका है, या अकेले ही दीपावली की पूजा करनी पड़े, तो उसके लिए यह विधान पूरा कर लेना पर्याप्त होगा...

पीले कपड़े में खड़ा धनिया, हल्दी की गांठ, सिक्का, चावल, कलावा और लाल फूल बांधकर देवी को समर्पित करें। इसे सुदामा का दान कहा जाता है। मान्यता है कि इस छोटी-सी पोटली के अर्पित करने से लक्ष्मी जी सदा विराजमान रहती हैं।

इसके बाद पांच दीये लगाएं... मंदिर, रसोई, तुलसी पर एक-एक और दो द्वार पर।

