कुकिंग क्लास:सब्ज़ियों के मिले-जुले, तीखे-मीठे स्वाद से भरपूर है वेजिटेबल जालफ्रेज़ी

दिशा कपूर12 मिनट पहले
  • सब्ज़ियों के इस मिले-जुले, तीखे-मीठे स्वाद के मुरीद कम नहीं हैं। क्यों न इसे बनाना सीखा जाए।

रेस्त्रां में वेजिटेबल जालफ्रेज़ी मशहूर सब्ज़ियों में से एक है। इस वक़्त रेस्त्रां में इसका स्वाद तो नहीं चख सकते, लेकिन इसे घर पर ज़रूर बना सकते हैं। इसकी सामग्रियां देखकर एक पल को लगेगा कि आप मिक्स वेज बनाने जा रहे हैं। पर ये सामान्य मिली-जुली सब्ज़ी से बहुत अलग है।

सबसे पहले - हरी शिमला मिर्च, लाल शिमला मिर्च और पीली शिमला मिर्च, - कप बेबी कॉर्न, गाजर, फ्रेंच बीन्स और गोभी को लम्बाई में पतला काट लें और पानी में हल्का-सा उबाल लें यानी कि ब्लांच कर लें। इसका पानी निथारकर सब्ज़ियों को एक तरफ़ रख दें। पैन में 2 से 4 बड़े चम्मच तेल गर्म करें। इसमें छोटा चम्मच जीरा तड़काएं। फिर 1-2 हरी मिर्च और 2 प्याज़ लम्बाई में काटकर डालें और चलाते हुए पकाएं।

जब प्याज़ पारदर्शी हो जाए, तो इसमें 1 छोटा चम्मच अदरक- लहसुन का पेस्ट, 1 छोटा चम्मच लाल मिर्च पाउडर और छोटा चम्मच हल्दी पाउडर डालकर चलाते हुए कुछ सेकंड पकाएं। 1 बड़ा चम्मच टमाटर कैचअप और 3 बड़े चम्मच टमाटर प्यूरी मिलाकर कुछ मिनट चलाते हुए पकाएं। अब सभी सब्ज़ियां, लम्बाई में कटा हुआ 1 टमाटर और स्वादानुसार नमक इसमें अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं।

1 बड़ा चम्मच कसूरी मेथी, लम्बाई में कटा कप पनीर, छोटा चम्मच गरम मसाला और 1-2 बड़े चम्मच पानी डालकर मिलाएं और ढककर धीमी आंच पर कुछ मिनट पकाएं। बीच-बीच में हल्के हाथों से मिलाएं। जब सब्ज़ी तेल छोड़ दे, तो आंच बंद कर दें। ऊपर से हरा धनिया डालकर स्वादिष्ठ वेजिटेबल जालफ्रेज़ी का आनंद लें।

