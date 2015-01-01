पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग़ौरतलब है कि:कमल लक्ष्मी का क्या है महत्व, कमल को भारतीय संस्कृति में क्यों माना गया है शुभ

2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

देवी लक्ष्मी और कमल एक-दूसरे के पर्याय-से हैं। पुराणों में लक्ष्मी के 1008 नामों में बहुसंख्यक कमल आधारित हैं। कमलासना, कमल हस्ता, कमलाक्षी, कमला और पद्मिनी, पद्ममालिनी, पद्मा, पद्मप्रिया, पद्मनाभप्रिया आदि

इसके उदाहरण हैं।

वे पंकज अर्थात कीच कमल में नहीं बल्कि स्वच्छ जल जन्य कमल में विराजती हैं। जो निर्मलता, शुचिता और पारदर्शिता का प्रतीक होकर मंगलकारी है।

कमल भारतीय संस्कृति में शुभ, सौंदर्य और प्रामाणिकता का चिह्न है और यही एकमात्र पुष्प है जो प्रायः सभी देवी-देवताओं से सम्बद्ध है। भारत का राष्ट्रीय पुष्प कमल ही है जो भारतभूमि के लक्ष्मी से निहाल होने का परिचायक है।

कमल की महिमा का बोध हमें सचेत करता है कि हम जो धन कमाएं वह कमल की तरह ही शुभ और पारदर्शिता के प्रकाश से पुष्पित हुआ हो, तभी वह फलित भी होता है।

