शास्त्रों के अनुसार अग्नि पृथ्वी पर सूर्य का बदला हुआ रूप है। मान्यता है कि अग्निदेव को साक्षी मानकर उसकी मौजूदगी में की गई पूजा अवश्य सफल होती है। प्रकाश ज्ञान का प्रतीक भी है, 'ईश्वर' प्रकाश और ज्ञान -रूप में ही हर जगह व्याप्त हैं। ज्ञान प्राप्त होने से अज्ञान रूपी मनोविकार दूर होते हैं, जीवन के कष्ट मिटते हैं। दीपक जलाने से नकारात्मकता दूर होती है, एवं पूजा में ध्यान केंद्रित होता है जिससे एकाग्रता बढ़ती है।

इसके अलावा कुछ महिलाएं छलनी में दीपक रखकर चांद को देखती हैं और फिर पति का चेहरा देखती हैं। इसकी वजह करवा चौथ में सुनाई जानेवाली वीरवती की कथा से जुड़ा हुआ है। बहन वीरवती को भूखा देख उसके भाइयों ने चांद निकलने से पहले एक पेड़ की आड़ में छलनी में दीप रखकर चांद बनाया और बहन का व्रत खुलवाया।

